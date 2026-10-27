Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Chris Merkling's avatar
Chris Merkling
16h

I doubt the counting is secure...it is all a piece of a whole...It is legal for vote harvesters to print, "lost," ballots from a printer in your car. Interestingly, these provisional ballots are entered at the end of counting vs as received... they don't show up as received but entered last. WHY? How many of those illegally registered are not voting themselves, but someone is entering them, or possibly anyone who is a legal voter but who hasn't voted, at the end of the counting, where needed? A careful analysis of these provisional ballots needs to be done to see if used to tip the scales as needed to turn close elections.

An excellent analysis from a cybersecurity guy discusses electronic voting machines here...It is long but worth the read...

Are our elections secure???

"So to be clear: I am not going to write this article from a 🔴 or a 🔵."

Trust Is a Bug: Why Cybersecurity People Side-Eye Mail-In Voting

Grumpy Tech Bro

@GrumpyTechBro

·

Jul 28

https://x.com/GrumpyTechBro/status/2082223968774418645

"Hello, I’m Grumpy Tech Bro, and welcome to my candid discussion of an election vulnerability in the US.

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