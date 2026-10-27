Story One: Feds Find Noncitizen Votes in Washington

Synopsis: How many noncitizens are voting in Washington?

On Oct. 26, U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd and First Assistant U.S. Attorney Pete Serrano held a press conference in Seattle saying federal prosecutors have identified more than 400 noncitizens who voted in Washington, many of them more than once, for over 1,500 illegal ballots.

Floyd said the state does not have “the capacity or the will” to check, and that Washington is fighting in court to keep the full voter database from federal investigators. The prosecutors are urging state election officials to set aside ballots cast by the more than 400 people who appear to be illegally registered.

WA GOP Chairman Rep. Jim Walsh says the counting is generally secure, but the voter database is not, pointing to the Keep Washington Working Act and automatic voter registration.

From the Bookmarks:

Ari Hoffman: “We have identified over 400 non-citizens who had voted in Washington, and many of them have voted multiple times. That means we have identified over 1500 ballots illegally cast. This is not the full number of non-citizens who have been both voting in Washington. This is only the tip of the iceberg.”

Jason Rantz: “EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Federal prosecutors say 405 non-citizens on Washington voter rolls cast 1,500+ ballots.”

Washington State GOP: “What is NOT secure is the database of registered voters. Not only to do we have the Keep Washington Working Act, but we have automatic voter registration when someone goes to get a driver’s license or applies for government benefits.”

EricaPNW: “Due to the uncooperative state officials, it is a slow process. So far they have identified 400 illegal voters who voted in multiple elections, but suspect it will turn out to be thousands.”

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Feds Find Noncitizen Votes in Washington

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Story Two: Where Did the Money Go?

Synopsis: If Washington collects more than ever, why does everything cost more?

Senate Republicans point to State Auditor Pat McCarthy’s finding that the Department of Children, Youth, and Families had $416 million it could not account for. Tonya Stadlman notes the state budget grew from $38 billion to $80 billion in 10 years, while Washington ranks in the top five for the cost of child care, housing and gas.

Future 42 reports the paid family leave tax will hit its 1.2% maximum next year and still run a deficit by 2029, and that the King County Council voted 6-3 on Oct. 6 for a new homelessness sales tax with no public vote.

Michael Hatch says Seattle’s taxes have tripled since 2013 and the state should audit what it already collects before taking more.

From the Bookmarks:

WA Senate Republicans: “It was reported earlier this year that Governor Ferguson’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) had an un-auditable $416 MILLION of taxpayer funds, according to State Auditor Pat McCarthy (D).”

Tonya Stadlman: “WA’s budget: $38B to $80B in 10 years. Yet we’re top 5 in America for child care, housing, and gas. Making more isn’t the same as keeping more.”

Future 42: “Washington state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave tax rate will hit the maximum allowed 1.2% next year, up from 0.4% when the program began in 2019. Even with the tax hike, the program is expected to run a deficit beginning in 2029.”

Future 42 on LinkedIn: “King County residents will soon pay another sales tax increase to combat homelessness, but they won’t get a chance to vote on it. On October 6, the King County Council approved a new countywide sales tax by a 6-3 vote.”

Brian Heywood: “Capital Gains didn’t go to child care, the income tax won’t either.”

Michael R. Hatch: “Seattle’s taxes have already tripled since 2013, to 2.8 billion dollars, while the schools, the homelessness system, and the police force got worse.”

Rip Wheeler: “You cannot tax your way out of a spending problem. You cannot keep promising better services while failing to demonstrate better outcomes.”

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Story Three: Green Propane HVAC?

Synopsis: Would you want a highly flammable gas running through the heating and cooling in your home or business?

Washington’s State Building Code Council is set to vote Oct. 30 on a change that would allow European-style heat pumps, air conditioners and chillers using A3 refrigerants such as propane in homes and businesses. These refrigerants have low global warming potential but can ignite if they leak.

HVAC industry groups have asked the governor and Legislature to stop it, saying U.S. safety standards don’t yet cover these refrigerants. Distributors warn that warehouses can store only 150 to 300 pounds of it, and insurance is still an open question.

Supporters of common sense say there is no climate crisis to justify “going green.” Bjorn Lomborg notes that global fires so far in 2026 are the lowest in the satellite era, and Tony Heller says 40 years of climate agreements haven’t changed the amount of CO2 in the air.

From the Bookmarks:

S.A. Dupres: “Class A3 refrigerants are low-toxicity, highly flammable hydrocarbon gases like propane (R-290) and isobutane (R-600a). Using them indoors requires strict safety rules because they can ignite rapidly if they leak into a confined space.”

A Fin: “Oregon and WA are drowning in debt, cities in decay, businesses fleeing, drugs and crime everywhere and ol’ Jay is still promoting ‘climate change’ as an election topic.”

Bjorn Lomborg: “2026 global fire so far lowest in satellite era.”

Tony Heller: “Forty years of ‘climate agreements’ have had no effect on the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere. The whole thing is a scam.”

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Propane Heat Pumps for Homes and Businesses?

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