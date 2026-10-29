Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Kevin Stich's avatar
Kevin Stich
1h

When I worked in security, touching a person you wished to remove from the facility was considered assault and battery by law. Why hasn't the security guard who assaulted Brandi been arrested?

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