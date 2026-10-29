Story One: $240,000 a Seat?

Synopsis: Why does one new high school seat cost nearly three times as much as another?

In the Sammamish area, the Issaquah School District is building a high school for about 700 students at roughly $168 million, or about $240,000 per seat, while Pasco opened Sageview High School for 2,000 students at about $185 million, or about $93,000 per seat.

Seattle Public Schools enrollment has fallen from 50,187 to 48,957, yet the district’s 2026–27 plan still includes a $1.34 billion operating budget and more than $557 million in capital spending, and statewide public-school enrollment is nearly 39,000 below 2018–19 levels.

Meanwhile, Jill Jackson writes in ParentMap that a new federal scholarship tax credit could bring tutoring and other aid to Washington students without raising state taxes, but Gov. Bob Ferguson must opt the state in by Dec. 31. (Ed. Note. Follow the link in the parent map article to ask him to opt in to the program.)

Critics of the status quo say Washington may have a spending problem more than a funding problem, and PNW Conservative notes that after the McCleary funding surge, math proficiency for high school sophomores still sits near 31%.

From the Bookmarks:

Keith McCall on LinkedIn: “$240,000 per student for 700 students versus $93,000 per student for 2,000 students. Why? … In the Sammamish area, the Issaquah School District is building a high school for 700 students at a projected cost of $168 million. Across the Cascades, Pasco opened Sageview High School in August 2025, a nearly 300,000-square-foot facility designed for 2,000 students, at a total project cost of approximately $185 million. … Washington doesn’t necessarily have a school funding problem. We may have a school spending problem.”

Keith McCall on LinkedIn: “Public-school enrollment has fallen from 50,187 students in 2021–22 to 48,957 in 2025–26. Yet Seattle Public Schools has a $1.34 billion operating budget and more than $557 million in capital spending planned for 2026–27. Across Washington, public-school enrollment is nearly 39,000 students below 2018–19 levels. … Are we building schools where the children are, or where they used to be?”

Collin Hathaway on Linked In: “Jill Jackson nails it for all WA Students” Ed. Note. Follow the link above to the Parent Map article. There, you’ll find a direct link to use to ask the Governor to opt in to the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program.)

Washington Student Success Coalition on LinkedIn: “What if Washington could help all of these students without raising taxes or taking money from the state budget? Next year, a new federal program offers exactly that. But to participate, Gov. Ferguson must opt Washington in by Dec. 31. More than 30 governors have already signed up — including Democratic governors from New York and Colorado.”

PNW Conservative: “The state now spends roughly $8.5 billion more per year on public schools than it did before the McCleary decision—representing a 60% increase in the state’s biennial education budget. … High school math proficiency in Washington plummeted into the low 20% range following the extended school closures and has stagnated completely, sitting at a dismal 31% proficiency rate.”

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Story Two: 405 Illegal Voters. Still No Citizenship Check?

Synopsis: If federal investigators flag 405 alleged noncitizen voters, should those ballots be held until citizenship is confirmed?

ICE says federal investigators identified over 400 suspected noncitizens registered to vote in Washington, with an estimated 1,500 ballots cast across multiple elections. Just the News reports Republican leaders calling the 400 cases “just the tip of the iceberg,” while Brandi Kruse shares an immigration attorney’s claim that Secretary of State Steve Hobbs’s figure of only 15 noncitizen-voting cases since 1982 is understated, saying the attorney has handled 15 cases in the last couple of weeks alone.

Ari Hoffman reports that Hobbs has refused a U.S. Attorney request to set those ballots aside, and that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Washington says Acting U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd and First Assistant Pete Serrano are reviewing Hobbs’s letter before deciding next steps; Hobbs has called the federal list deeply flawed and said officials cannot lawfully refuse ballots without individualized proof.

Kristen Mag notes that Washington does not require ID or proof of eligibility to receive a ballot, and that Hobbs has said ballots are presumed eligible unless proof of ineligibility is shown.

From the Bookmarks:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement: “OVER 400 SUSPECTED NONCITIZENS REGISTERED TO VOTE IN WASHINGTON STATE! Federal investigators identified over 400 suspected noncitizens registered to vote in Washington, with an estimated 1,500 ballots cast across multiple elections.”

Just the News: “400 suspected noncitizen voters in Washington state just tip of the iceberg, GOP chair says”

Brandi Kruse: “HUGE. An immigration attorney says Washington state is lying about how often non-citizens are voting. Secretary of State Steve Hobbs claims there has only been 15 such cases since 1982. The attorney says he’s dealt with 15 cases just in the last couple weeks.”

Ari Hoffman: “BREAKING: ”We have received the letter from Secretary of State Hobbs. Acting U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd and First Assistant Attorney Pete Serrano of the Eastern District of Washington will take some time to review it and decide next steps.” - US Attorney’s Office for Western Washington”

Kristen Mag: “In WA state we don’t have to show ID or any proof of eligibility to receive a ballot and vote. In fact our Secretary of State even admits here that all ballots are presumed eligible unless proof of INELIGIBILITY is shown.”

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405 Ballots. Still No Citizenship Check?

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Story Three: Will Voters Protect Girls’ Sports?

Synopsis: Should biological males compete in girls’ school sports?

Initiative 638 asks Washington voters to require sex verification for female-only K-12 athletics and to keep biologically male students off girls’ teams.

Laura Ingraham highlights Brandi Kruse’s account of being ejected from a Portland Thorns match for wearing an XX-XY Athletics shirt supporting girls’ sports, with Kruse saying three days later she still had no explanation.

Carleen Johnson notes that voters will weigh in next week with Let’s Go Washington’s I-638, and DIAG WA frames the issue as opposition to boys in girls’ sports and locker rooms, not an obsession with transgender people.

A Washington pediatrician’s commentary, shared by Sue Lani Madsen, answers what the pediatrician calls outrageous claims from I-638 opponents, and Conspiracookie says Seattle reactions to an XX-XY Athletics hoodie left her with a good feeling that 638 will pass.

From the Bookmarks:

Laura Ingraham: “STAND WITH GIRLS, GET EJECTED. @BrandiKruse: ”It’s been three days… and [there’s been] no explanation. I said, ‘We didn’t do anything wrong.’ And she says, ‘You know what you did.’”

Carleen Johnson: “BrandiKruse has heard nothing from Portland Thorns, security or the stadium after being strong armed out from match last Friday for wearing xx_xyathletics shirt. Voters will have say on this issue next week with @letsgowa I-638.”

DIAG WA: “Washington DIAG supporter: ”I’m not”obsessed with transgender people”, I just don’t want boys in girls’ sports and locker rooms.”

Let’s Go Washington: “It’s time to turn in that ballot! Vote YES on I-001! Vote YES on I-638! Vote YES on I-645!”

Conspiracookie: “Protect Women’s Spaces!! I spent my morning running around Seattle advocating to protect women’s spaces. My XX-XY Athletics hoodie got lots of compliments today in Seattle! … I have a GOOD feeling 638 will pass in WA State!”

Sue Lani Madsen on LinkedIn: “From a Washington state pediatrician who once considered an opportunity to practice at an LA gender clinic. The truth behind the outrageous claims from the opposition to I-638. The hyperbole from the left has been ridiculous.”

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