Story One: Ballots in a Dumpster

Synopsis: Where did your ballot end up?

This week, two U.S. Postal Service bins of undelivered mail were found in a dumpster at Golden Gardens Park in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. King County Elections says it recovered 92 ballots and has reissued all of them to the voters.

Seattle police checked 26 trash bins in two parking lots and found no more, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating. Election officials say mail theft happens every major election and that ballots are usually not the target.

Skeptics on X aren’t buying that elections are “super duper totes secure,” and say the answer is simple: don’t wait, vote. In-person early voting is open in Washington through Nov. 2.

Voters missing a ballot can call King County Elections at 206-296-8683. Call your county Auditor’s election’s office if you don’t have your ballot yet.

From the Bookmarks:

FOX 13 Seattle: “Two bins of undelivered ballots were found inside a dumpster at Golden Gardens Park, King County Elections said.”

Kristen Mag: “Don’t worry guys our elections are super duper totes secure!”

PNW Conservative: “Don’t wait. Vote.”

Donald J. Trump: “Early Voting, in-person, is UNDERWAY NOW in the Great State of Washington. If you have a mail-in ballot, return it immediately ... In Washington, you can cast your early Vote, in-person, all the way through November 2nd.”

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Story Two: The House Runs Through Chehalis

Synopsis: Could one Southwest Washington seat decide who runs Congress?

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson rallied about 550 people at Braun Northwest in Chehalis for state Sen. John Braun, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in the 3rd District. Republicans hold the House 218-214, and a recent poll shows the race statistically tied.

President Trump endorsed Braun, Amanda McKinney (WA-04) and Michael Baumgartner (WA-05). Braun says his opponent passed one bill in four years, to rename a post office.



Washington State GOP says “The path to keeping the House of Representatives runs through WA’s Third Congressional District.” Vote REPUBLICAN.

From the Bookmarks:

Donald J. Trump: “TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF WASHINGTON STATE, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR: John Braun for U.S. Congress (WA-03), Amanda McKinney for U.S. Congress (WA-04), Michael Baumgartner for U.S. Congress (WA-05).”

John Braun: “After four years in office, my opponent has passed just one bill to rename a post office, without delivering results on the issues that matter most to our region.”

Anthony Mixer: “It was great to have Speaker @MikeJohnson in Lewis County last night to rally support for @votejohnbraun for WA-03, along with Rep. @realBrandonGill!”

Ari Hoffman: “Rep Brandon Gill (R-TX), during a rally for John Braun in Chehalis, WA, lays out how extreme the Democrats have gone and why it is so important for Republicans to win in November.”

Washington State GOP: “The path to keeping the House of Representatives runs through WA’s Third Congressional District.”

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Story Three: The I-645 Pension Trap

Synopsis: Is your pension safe from the new income tax?

When lawmakers passed the 9.9% tax on income over $1 million, they also removed the old state-law exemption for public pensions, so pension income now counts toward the threshold.

The state says no one earns a $1 million pension; the highest is about $385,000. Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, the bill’s author, says he can’t see lowering the tax to people living on a pension.

Supporters of I-645, which would repeal the tax and its pension provisions, say the $1 million deduction is the lure: lower it later with a simple majority, and retirees are already in the net.

From the Bookmarks:

Joe Wallin: “Washington’s income tax starts with a $1 million deduction. That’s the lure. The trap is already in the bill: it strips the state-law tax protections on public pensions. When the legislature lowers the deduction later, retirees are already in the net.”

Vijay: “Then why did lawmakers explicitly write it to cover retirement pensions, reject every amendment to lock in the $1M threshold, and already float dropping it to $250k?”

SeattleSuze: “THIS IS YOUR WARNING. They are planning to tax your pension. ... They’ve laid the legislative groundwork for it, but they don’t want you to figure it out.”

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