Story One: Will Ferguson Opt Washington Into the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit?

Synopsis: Will Washington families get a shot at a new federal tax credit for tutoring and scholarships, or will the money go to kids in other states?

The decision belongs to one man, and the clock is running.

Congress created the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit last year. Starting in 2027, taxpayers can give up to $1,700 a year ($3,400 for joint filers) to a scholarship group and take it straight off their federal tax bill, dollar for dollar. Families earning up to three times their area’s median income can get the scholarships. Treasury estimates that covers about 96% of students. Public and private school students both qualify.

The catch is that each state’s governor has to opt in. States must file their election with the IRS by Jan. 1, 2027, according to the Treasury and Education Department FAQ. States that opt in then send in their list of approved scholarship groups by Feb. 15.

As of Nov. 13, the IRS lists 31 states that have signed up, including Democratic-led Colorado. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul opted her state in on Oct. 9 and has opened applications for scholarship groups.

Washington has not signed up. In an Oct. 9 letter, state schools chief Chris Reykdal urged Gov. Bob Ferguson to say no. He wrote that “Washington cannot in good faith participate,” according to KUOW. He cited the state’s cost to review scholarship groups, weak oversight, and groups that could discriminate. He recommended waiting a year, the Washington State Standard reported.

Ferguson has not announced a decision. As of Nov. 3, his spokesperson told the Seattle Times, “When the governor makes a decision, he will announce it.”

On Wednesday, a Spokesman-Review op-ed answered Reykdal point by point. Its authors are Jorge Elorza, CEO of Democrats for Education Reform, and former Spokane Mayor David Condon. They claim Washington could keep more than $1.5 billion a year in the state. They also claim more than 524,000 Washington kids have parents who want after-school tutoring but can’t get it. On cost, they figure state review would run about $1 million, even at ten times Treasury’s estimate of the work.

Those are the authors’ estimates. The Seattle Times cited a lower figure from Democrats for Education Reform: about $750 million a year if 15% of eligible taxpayers take part.

The op-ed also notes that Washington now ranks 31st in education, down from 20th. That matches the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2026 KIDS COUNT rankings, which put Washington 20th in 2015.

Supporters also point to polling. A survey paid for by Education Reform Now Advocacy, a group that supports opting in, found 72% of Washington voters back Ferguson opting in and 14% oppose it, as cited by the Washington Policy Center.

The Roundup touched on this briefly on Oct. 29. Since then, the IRS deadline has gotten closer and the governor still hasn’t said.

From the Bookmarks:

Washington Student Success Coalition on LinkedIn: “Terrific piece in the The Spokesman-Review by David Condon and Jorge Elorza encouraging Governor Ferguson to opt in to billions of dollars for Washington’s public school students. Give it a read.”

Nancy D Churchill, Dangerous Rhetoric: “Governor Ferguson, please opt in by December 31. Do not leave the money on the table.” Churchill provides a simple email and instructions on how to reach the governor’s office. Send your email today.

Washington ALSO still hasn’t signed up to open Trump Accounts for the foster children in its care, says ADDLEPATED DSF, a retired ER and trauma nurse. She writes that 26 states have pledged to do it, and that SpaceX and Elon Musk have pledged stock shares to every active account. A foster child has no parent to open one, so the state must, with a single signed form. She urges readers to ask Governor Ferguson to sign, by calling his office at 360-902-4111, writing at governor.wa.gov/contact, or mailing PO Box 40002, Olympia, WA 98504-0002.

The Ask: Please OPT IN to the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit AND ALSO Open Trump Accounts for foster children in WA state. Don’t leave the Money on the Table.

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Story Two: Who Can Raise Your Property Tax Without a Vote?

Synopsis: How did the Port of Seattle raise its property tax 8.2% this week when state law caps increases at 1% a year?

The answer is a tool called “banked capacity,” and the Port is not the only one using it.

On Monday, the Port of Seattle Commission voted 5-0 to adopt its 2027 budget. Resolution 3854 raises the Port’s tax levy from $90.2 million to $97.6 million. That is $7.4 million more, an 8.2% increase. The Port puts the cost at about $8 a year for the average King County homeowner, according to its announcement. The Port says the money adds $67 million for maritime projects over 10 years, The Center Square reported.

So how does an 8.2% jump fit under a 1% cap? Washington’s levy limit lets each taxing district raise its total property tax collection by up to 1% a year, plus new construction, the Department of Revenue explains. When a district takes less than it is allowed, it can save the difference as “banked capacity” and use it in a later year. That jump takes a vote of the elected board, not the voters. Only raising taxes above the legal limit, called a levy lid lift, has to go on the ballot.

The Port’s resolution lists its highest legal levy at $122 million. The new levy uses about 80% of that.

King County is next. On Tuesday, the County Council approved a $793 million supplemental budget 9-0, the Seattle Medium reported. Separately, Ordinance 2026-0292 sets the county’s 2027 regular property tax levy 1.71% higher, to about $1.085 billion. County Executive Girmay Zahilay’s budget letter warns of a general fund gap of about $120 million in the 2028-29 budget. He blames the 1% limit “for more than 20 years.” The Seattle Times described the gap as coming next year.

The same Times story says next year could bring two property tax measures to King County voters. One is a renewal of the Best Starts for Kids levy. The other is a first-ever countywide housing levy. Zahilay said he is still weighing the trade-off.

Lynnwood shows the same tools at the city level. The council passed a $149.6 million 2027-28 budget on a 6-1 vote. The plan closes a $21.4 million deficit without dipping into reserves, the Lynnwood Times reported. Part of the gap was closed with a banked-capacity property tax increase worth about $4 million over two years, approved Nov. 9. The rest came from a 0.1% public safety sales tax, higher fees, layoffs and a hiring freeze. Council President Nick Coelho cast the only no vote.

From the Bookmarks:

PNW Conservative: “Port of Seattle, Monday: 8.2% property tax hike. 5-0. No public vote. The livestream kept cutting out.”

PNW Conservative: “Next year: up to TWO property tax asks. Your house isn’t a home anymore. It’s King County’s overdraft protection.”

Lynnwood Times: “Lynnwood passes $149.6 million 2027-2028 budget closing a $21.4M deficit without drawing from reserves. Coelho the sole no vote over rejected street maintenance positions.”

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Story Three: Courts Block ICE Mask Bans in Three States. Ferguson Wants to Use Washington’s.

Synopsis: Did a judge strike down Washington’s ban on masked ICE agents?

No. But federal courts have blocked similar laws in Connecticut, Virginia and California, and Gov. Bob Ferguson now wants to test Washington’s law at Sea-Tac.

Ferguson signed Senate Bill 5855 on March 19. It bars law enforcement, including federal agents such as ICE, from hiding their identity with masks. The law has no criminal penalty. A person detained by a masked officer can sue for damages. The attorney general’s office has said the law gives it no power to enforce it, Seattle Red reported.

No court has ruled on Washington’s law. Courts have ruled on others. On Nov. 20, U.S. District Judge Vernon Oliver blocked Connecticut from enforcing its mask rules against federal agents, CT Mirror reported. On Nov. 23, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Virginia can’t enforce its mask ban against federal officers, while letting the state end cooperation agreements with ICE.

Last week, a federal judge issued a permanent order barring California from enforcing its mask ban against federal agents, the New York Post reported. Washington is in the same federal circuit as California.

Ferguson isn’t backing off. After masked agents removed passengers from a jetway at Sea-Tac on Nov. 21, he called the video “horrific” and “chilling” in a statement. He told reporters, “We’ve passed a state law that says ICE agents can’t be wearing masks,” and said a law firm is willing to sue the agents for free, Jason Rantz reported.

The Department of Homeland Security fired back on X. It accused Ferguson and “his fellow sanctuary politicians” of “spreading the most vile and hateful lies” about ICE agents.

Critics call Washington a sanctuary state because of the Keep Washington Working Act. The law limits how state and local agencies help federal immigration enforcement. The Legislature passed it in 2019, 57-38 in the House and 27-21 in the Senate, and Gov. Jay Inslee signed it on May 21, 2019, according to the Legislature’s bill record. It never went to voters.

From the Bookmarks:

Jim Walsh: “Shameful. The little guy’s desperate attempt to position himself for the US Senate in 2028 is going to encourage more violence against law enforcement officers. His rhetoric is childish and irresponsible. Lawlessness breeds lawlessness.”

EricaPNW: “And the people of WA never voted to be a sanctuary state! They never asked us and just make these decisions without our consent!”

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