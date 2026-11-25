Story One: A 1933 Court Case and a Wave of For-Sale Signs

Synopsis: Can Washington’s new 9.9% income tax survive a court ruling from 1933?

That is the big question hanging over the tax. It hits income over $1 million and starts Jan. 1, 2028. Voters kept it on Nov. 3, when 58% rejected I-645, the repeal measure, Ballotpedia reports.

The fight now moves to court. In 1933, in a case called Culliton v. Chase, the state Supreme Court struck down a graduated income tax. It said income is property. The state constitution says property taxes must be uniform, meaning the same rate for everyone.

In 2023, the court upheld the capital gains tax in a case called Quinn. It called that tax an excise tax on selling assets, not a tax on income. In that ruling, the court also repeated an older line that the “privilege of receiving income is not a taxable privilege,” tax lawyer Joe Wallin writes. The new law taxes “the receipt of Washington taxable income.”

A lawsuit called Petter v. State is testing that. It is in Klickitat County Superior Court before Judge Randall Krog. A hearing is set for Feb. 5, 2027, and the first legal brief is due Dec. 11, according to a case tracker. Former Attorney General Rob McKenna is on the team challenging the tax, MyNorthwest reports. The challengers say the case will likely end up at the state Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, more homes are going up for sale in the wealthiest parts of the Seattle area. New listings in higher-priced ZIP codes ran 20% above a few years ago, while they fell 4% in lower-priced ones, The Center Square found. That gap was the second-biggest of 88 metro areas.

The economist behind the study says taxes, layoffs and other factors may play a part. He says the study can’t show how much each one matters. Tuesday’s Roundup covered the IRS numbers on high earners leaving.

Washington also has a top estate tax rate of 20%, tied with Hawaii for the highest in the country. Washington starts taxing estates at $3 million, much lower than Hawaii, the Tax Foundation says.

From the Bookmarks:

Joe Wallin: “So income is property, and property taxes must be uniform. That’s the question the new 9.9% tax has to answer.”

Joe Wallin: “Washington’s new law taxes “the receipt of Washington taxable income.” How does the court reconcile those words?”

Jason Rantz: “When the rich leave and the money never shows up, who gets the bill next?”

Brian Hansford: “Washington’s estate tax is the highest in the country, tied with Hawaii.”

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Story Two: After the Sea-Tac Arrests, New Questions About Airports and Citizenship

Synopsis: How did a father and daughter who ICE says overstayed their visas get through airport security, and could it happen again?

ICE arrested the two on a jet bridge at Sea-Tac on Saturday. They are being held at the ICE center in Tacoma. Their lawyer says they have lived in the U.S. since 2015 and were seeking asylum. She says the daughter, an adult, married a U.S. citizen and applied for legal status, The Seattle Times reports. ICE says both overstayed their visas.

How did they get through TSA? TSA accepts a foreign passport as ID, TSA says. An ID that gets you through security does not prove you are in the country legally. Many people detained lately had flown for years using a foreign passport or work permit, the Times reports.

Federal agents are allowed in the airport, both before and after security. The Port of Seattle says it cannot stop them, the Port says. The Port now tells travelers with uncertain status to carry proof of legal status and think twice before flying.

Not everyone sees a problem. State GOP chair Rep. Jim Walsh defended the arrests. “This was a law enforcement action being properly implemented in a space that is appropriate for federal immigration law enforcement agencies to operate,” he told KING 5.

Sen. Maria Cantwell called ICE “an agency out of control.” Her post drew about 2,800 replies, many pointing out ICE’s claim about the hot coffee thrown at officers, Seattle Red reports.

Arrests go on elsewhere too. On Tuesday, ICE Seattle said it arrested a 61-year-old Mexican man whose criminal record in Yakima goes back to 1983, including a five-year drug sentence. He was federally sentenced three times for coming back after being deported, ICE Seattle posted.

From the Bookmarks:

Ari Hoffman: “How did the 2 illegal aliens get through TSA at SeaTac?”

Esther Valdes Clayton: “Airports are Federal territory. Regardless of Sanctuary state laws, immigration laws are enforced.”

Lynnwood Times: “Citizenship matters...it is paramount to a nation’s very existence.”

Jason Rantz: “Maria Cantwell blasted ICE over a Sea-Tac jet bridge arrest and got buried by 2,800 replies reminding her about the hot coffee.”

Jim Walsh: “With so much hysterical swanning from WA Democrats, someone has to tell the truth.”

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Story Three: Girls’ Sports Law Takes Effect Next Week

Synopsis: With I-638 days from taking effect, how are schools getting ready?

I-638 passed with about 56% of the vote statewide, state results show. It bars students born male from girls’ school sports. It takes effect Dec. 3.

Supporters say the Yes vote won in 275 of the state’s 295 school districts, or 93%. That is their count, and we could not check it district by district.

Schools are sending letters home. Girls playing winter sports need a medical provider to sign a form confirming their biological sex by Dec. 3. Without it, they can practice but not compete, The Seattle Times reports.

Seattle Public Schools asked the state sports body to wait until spring. Tacoma will require the form from all athletes, boys and girls, starting this spring. Tacoma’s notice also points students with concerns to a counselor or trusted adult, Tacoma Public Schools says.

Commentator Brandi Kruse posted that the Snoqualmie Valley School District is offering families help finding “counseling” over the new law. We could not find the district’s message online.

The court fight is still on. Opponents want a judge to block I-638. King County Superior Court Judge Maureen McKee hears the request Dec. 3, the same day the law takes effect, the Times reports.

From the Bookmarks:

Let’s Go Washington: “The majority are on the side of girls. Don’t let the vocal minority take away the rights and protections of female athletes.”

Brandi Kruse: “Snoqualmie Valley (WA) School District offers help finding “counseling” for students and families distressed by the new law protecting girls’ sports.”

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Thanksgiving Week Special: 10% off for 12 months



This Thanksgiving, I'm grateful for readers who want the news without spin and without the Seattle filter. Become a paid supporter this week and save 10% for your first full year. Your support keeps The Roundup and my weekly column coming every day.

Thanksgiving Special Discount

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This week’s CALL TO ACTION 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻

Contact your U.S. Representative and Senators. Tell them a single federal judge is setting the rules for the Columbia River dams, and you are paying the bill. Should one judge be allowed to reduce power from federal dams and raise rates for families and businesses across the Northwest?