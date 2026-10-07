Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle's avatar
Michelle
Oct 7

This is also on a huge billboard a little ways out from Ritzville on 395S toward the Tri-Cities…

Reply
Share
2 replies by Nancy D Churchill and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture