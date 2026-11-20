Story One: A Doctor’s Signature and a Checkbox: The New Form for Girls’ Sports

Synopsis: What will girls need to play school sports once I-638 starts on Dec. 3?

One more page. The WIAA, which runs school sports in the state, released its new form this week, KVI reports. A licensed health care provider checks “male” or “female” and signs it. The form says the choice is based on the provider’s medical assessment and records.

Girls with a current sports physical don’t need a new exam. They just need the signed form, school districts tell families. Without it by Dec. 3, a girl can still practice but can’t compete. The WIAA says it will follow the law and won’t challenge it.

Seattle Public Schools says that’s not enough. “How can we follow it when the season’s already started? When kids have already gotten physicals?” Superintendent Ben Shuldiner told KING 5. The district filed a brief Wednesday backing the push to pause the law. It says about 1,400 girls on its winter teams have physicals without the new box. Shuldiner says the brief costs the district nothing.

Doctors’ groups also want a pause. The Washington State Medical Association and six other physician groups back the lawsuit from the ACLU, Legal Voice, and the WEA teachers union. They say the law doesn’t make clear what doctors must do to “verify” sex. The law says providers must rely on anatomy, genes, or natural testosterone levels.

A judge in King County hears the request to pause the law at 9 a.m. on Dec. 3, the same day it takes effect, KOMO reports.

There’s a second case, too. A student wrestler has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to keep her from being matched against transgender opponents. In a Nov. 10 letter, state Solicitor General Noah Purcell said the new law makes that much less likely. So, he argued, an emergency order isn’t needed.

From the Bookmarks:

The Center Square Washington: “A doctor’s signature and a male-or-female checkbox. The WIAA form is out for student sports eligibility requirements.”

Rip Wheeler: “Seattle’s superintendent on I-638: ‘How can we follow it when the season’s already started? When kids have already gotten physicals?’ The WIAA, which runs school sports statewide, answered that the same day. Keep the current physical, add a one-page signed attestation. No new exam.”

Sue Lani Madsen: “I trust medical providers to know the sex of their patients. Anyone who doesn’t is a doctor denier ;-)”

Steve Gordon: “Besides the frightening capture of the WA state medical community, this clearly demonstrates that they are going to make this as difficult and uncomfortable for girls as possible, just to make their point.”

Let’s Go Washington: “Schools in Washington State claim to have no funds for their students, yet they’ll spend endless time and money suing the state over a law that a majority of Washingtonians supported.”

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Story Two: Seattle Taps Firefighter Pension Money, and Sound Transit Loosens Its Debt Rules

Synopsis: When local governments run short, where do they look for money?

In Seattle, one place is a firefighter pension reserve. The city is closing a $175 million budget gap, The Center Square reports. Mayor Katie Wilson’s plan would close a pension reserve account and use about $10 million of it to ease the city’s general budget.

The council went further. Budget Chair Dan Strauss proposed cutting the city’s payments into the pension fund by about $22 million over two years. That would help pay for about $51 million in new spending the council added.

The fund pays firefighters who retired before 1977, and many of their widows. The pension board has sued the city. “We believe that it is fiscally irresponsible and just plain wrong to use dedicated pension reserves for non-pension purposes,” wrote Kenny Stuart, president of the Seattle Fire Fighters union. City staff warned the move could mean bigger payments later. The council’s final budget vote is set for today, KNKX reports.

Sound Transit is looking at debt. It faces a $35 billion gap to build promised light rail lines, the Seattle Times reports. Its board was set to vote Thursday on loosening a debt rule so it can borrow more. Advisers say the change shouldn’t hurt its top credit rating. We couldn’t confirm the vote’s outcome by this morning.

Riders pay little of the cost. Fare evasion hovers near 35%, the Times reports. Fares brought in $75 million last year, just 2.3% of the $3.4 billion budget. Local taxpayers pay about $2.4 billion a year in sales, property, and car-tab taxes.

From the Bookmarks:

Brandi Kruse: “Seattle’s socialist mayor is stealing from firefighter pensions to fill the city’s budget deficit. This is the third time in as many years that Washington state Democrats have targeted pension funds to pay for their overspending.”

Washington State GOP: “’We believe that it is fiscally irresponsible and just plain wrong to use dedicated pension reserves for non-pension purposes,’ writes Kenny Stuart, president of the Seattle Fire Fighters Union.”

DOGE WA: “Their board votes today on loosening its debt rules so it can borrow more. Fare evasion: ~35%. Fares cover just 2.3% of a $3.4B budget. Taxpayers pay $2.4B a year.”

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Story Three: Electric Bills Could Climb Another $50 a Month

Synopsis: Is the state’s clean energy law raising your power bill?

Part of it, says state Sen. Matt Boehnke. The Kennewick Republican made his case in a Seattle Times op-ed.

Puget Sound Energy wants to raise home electric rates 16.75% in 2027, 3.76% in 2028, and 8.81% in 2029. A typical home using 800 kilowatt-hours a month would pay about $28 more a month in 2027, $7 more in 2028, and nearly $16 more in 2029, PSE says. That’s about $50 more a month by 2029. The state Utilities and Transportation Commission still has to decide.

Bills have already gone up. PSE’s home rate for the first 600 kilowatt-hours went from about 9 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2020 to about 15 cents in 2026, Boehnke writes. That’s about two-thirds higher.

How much is the clean energy law? The 2019 law requires greenhouse gas-neutral power by 2030 and 100% clean power by 2045. PSE estimates the law cost about $820 million to follow from 2022 to 2025, Boehnke writes. He also says it’s not to blame for every increase. Growing demand and repairs to old equipment cost money too.

The law has a built-in limit. Utilities get some flexibility if the law’s costs top 2%. PSE reports its costs reached 2.29%, Boehnke writes. “Does the 2% limit offer meaningful protection for the families and businesses paying those costs?” he asks.

He wants lawmakers to require a yearly public count of the law’s costs, review the 2% limit, and check that the power will stay reliable before 2030.

From the Bookmarks:

Matt Boehnke on LinkedIn: “Washington’s commitment to clean energy shouldn’t come at the expense of working families and other ratepayers. My op-ed in The Seattle Times makes the case that the state can continue pursuing cleaner energy while keeping electricity affordable and reliable.”

Seattle Red: Sen. Matt Boehnke (R-Kennewick) wants lawmakers to find out how much of Puget Sound Energy’s rate jump, from about 9 cents to 15 cents a kilowatt-hour since 2020, comes from the state’s Clean Energy Transformation Act. PSE’s new rate request could push a typical household bill to about $210 a month by 2029.

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This week’s CALL TO ACTION 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻

Contact your U.S. Representative and Senators. Tell them a single federal judge is setting the rules for the Columbia River dams, and you are paying the bill. Should one judge be allowed to reduce power from federal dams and raise rates for families and businesses across the Northwest?