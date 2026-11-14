Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob's avatar
Bob
7h

How stupid can it get? Sanctuary State should be illegal - a state doesn’t have the right to declare such a thing! If you’re breaking the law any law enforcement agency should be able to enforce the law!

That is like a state declaring the Constitution Illegal!

Bob

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kathy Sloper's avatar
Kathy Sloper
7h

So obvious that dems NEED a voter base. Why would you rule against your own citizens??

And WHY would ( if they actually did) vote these idiots back in again and again? Someone's getting $$$$$$$$$$

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.