Story One: Adams County Broke the Sanctuary Law, Judge Rules

Synopsis: Can a Washington sheriff work with ICE and Border Patrol?

Not under state law, a judge ruled Friday.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Marla Polin found that the Adams County Sheriff’s Office broke the Keep Washington Working Act. That 2019 law bars local police from helping with federal civil immigration enforcement, the Washington State Standard reports.

The judge found the county sent lists of new jail inmates to ICE and Border Patrol on a routine basis from 2019 to mid-2023. It shared release dates, so agents could pick people up at the door. It let agents interview inmates. It held some people based only on immigration paperwork.

From May 2021 to March 2023, at least six people were released straight to Border Patrol. Three had no local charges.

The order bans those practices for good. The county must rewrite its policies and train staff. It is the first time a court has upheld the 2019 law, the Attorney General’s Office says. The judge also ruled the law does not break the state or U.S. constitutions.

Why a Spokane judge? State law lets this kind of case be filed in the home county or one of the two nearest court districts, the Columbia Basin Herald reports. Polin was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2022, KXLY reported then. She later won election to the seat.

Sheriff Dale Wagner says he will appeal. “I firmly believe that no law should prevent local law enforcement from working with federal authorities when doing so can help keep violent criminals off our streets,” he said, the Spokesman-Review reports.

Some ask what happens if a sheriff simply ignores the order. No one has said he will. For now, the appeal is the next step.

From the Bookmarks:

Rip Wheeler: “A Washington sheriff just lost in court for telling Border Patrol when people get out of his jail... So who should your sheriff answer to on this, Olympia or the voters who elected him?”

Attorney General Nick Brown: “This is a victory for the rights and dignity of all Washingtonians, regardless of where they were born, and an affirmation that local law enforcement cannot be co-opted by the federal government.”

Washington State GOP: “Keep WA Working Act should be renamed Keep Illegals Proetcted Act.”

Sheriff Keith Swank: “The judge in this case was appointed by Governor Inslee... After this case works its way through the political courts in Washington state, I hope it makes its way to SCOTUS.”

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Story Two: Billions Short, Ferguson Opens With $10 Million for a Clean Energy Park

Synopsis: The state faces a budget hole in the billions. What is the governor’s first new spending idea?

On Friday in Pasco, Gov. Bob Ferguson proposed $10 million for the Northwest Advanced Clean Energy Park near Richland. It is the first item he has announced for his next construction budget, the Tri-City Herald reports.

The money would go to the city of Richland for water, sewer, power, and roads on 1,641 acres of old Hanford land. Two projects have signed on: Atlas Agro’s low-carbon fertilizer plant and the Ruby Flats Solar Farm, GeekWire reports.

Ferguson called the $10 million “very, very modest compared to the huge transformative effect that this can have,” Apple Valley News Now reports. Lawmakers must approve it.

Now the money problem. The state’s main operating budget faces a shortfall in the billions for 2027–29. Ferguson has not given a number. The construction budget is a separate pot, and the governor calls it healthy. His office has already received about 200 requests for that money.

State budget officials say keeping current services will cost about $3 billion more through June 2031, OFM says. The next revenue forecast comes Monday, Nov. 16. Ferguson’s full budget is due in mid-December.

One more marker. As we reported Monday, the Tax Foundation’s 2027 index ranks Washington 47th for tax competitiveness. It ranks 50th on sales tax. The new 9.9% tax on income over $1 million starts in 2028 and is not yet counted.

From the Bookmarks:

Gov. Bob Ferguson: “In my upcoming budget, I’m proposing $10 million for the Northwest Advanced Clean Energy Park to support thousands of good-paying jobs and unlock billions in private investment.”

Matt Marshall: “Gov. Ferguson admits the state faces a multibillion-dollar budget hole. He still won’t tell you how big... If this brings real jobs to the Tri-Cities, I’ll read the fine print and say so.”

Future 42 on LinkedIn: “Washington state drops to 47th place in Tax Foundation’s 2027 State Tax Competitiveness Index. And this rank is BEFORE our 9.9% income tax goes into effect in 2028.”

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Story Three: I-638 Update: Girls’ Group Asks to Join the Defense

Synopsis: Who else wants to defend the girls’ sports initiative?

On Friday, Alliance Defending Freedom asked the King County court to let Female Athletes United join the case on the state’s side. The group says the state cannot fully speak for female athletes, OutKick reports. The court has not ruled.

Critics are also questioning the outside firm AG Nick Brown hired, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. In 2023, the firm’s volunteer legal team helped win a court order blocking a Missouri rule that limited gender-transition care, the firm’s own website says.

I-638 is set to take effect Dec. 3.

From the Bookmarks:

Anthony Mixer: “@ADFLegal filed a motion with King Co. Superior Court asking to participate with the defense (state of Washington) on the challenge to I-638.”

Steve Gordon: “Welcome to the fight @ADFLegal! The girls will have superb representation.”

Matt Marshall: “So, @AGOWA: did anyone in your office vet this firm’s trans-litigation history before signing? Will you release the contract and what taxpayers are paying per hour?”

Jim Walsh: “The right admission. But the WRONG remedy... Brown needs to find an outside law firm that can defend I-638 effectively.”

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