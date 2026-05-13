Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Jeanette Burrage's avatar
Jeanette Burrage
3d

Can you send this to the Seattle Times?

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1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
Dana Raffaniello's avatar
Dana Raffaniello
4d

Excellent write up. We have the same problem up In Alaska. Juneau is unhinged on this

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