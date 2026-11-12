Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Linda Ryan's avatar
Linda Ryan
13h

Here’s a thought - LEARN TO LIVE WITHIN YOUR MEANS like the rest of us have to do. There is literally NO reason to be everything to everybody. Learn to.live.within.your.means. Are y’all doing common core math or something? The arrogance is mind numbing.

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1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
Bob's avatar
Bob
13h

What does the governing boards and committees expect to happen to the businesses and citizens to do short of following California but flee the state and move to parts of the country that encourage businesses and welcome healthy businesses?

Bob

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