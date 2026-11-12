Story One: Snohomish Raises Taxes, One Week After Voters Asked for Limits

Synopsis: Snohomish County voters just asked for broader agreement before tax hikes. Why did the County Council raise property taxes anyway?

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Snohomish County Council passed a $3.37 billion budget for 2027 and 2028. The vote was 3–2. Council members Megan Dunn, Strom Peterson, and Jared Mead voted yes. Nate Nehring and Sam Low voted no.

The budget takes the 1% yearly property tax increase allowed by state law. Nehring says that adds up to more than $24 million over two years. It also raises surface water fees by about $10.5 million and conservation district charges by $2.6 million, the [Everett Post reports](<https://www.everettpost.com/local-news/taxing-versus-spending-at-the-heart-of-just-approved-snohomish-county-budget/>).

This comes on top of a sales tax increase and a car tab increase the council passed earlier this year. Both also passed 3–2, the Lynnwood Times reports. The paper says the new budget is up 4.66% from the last one.

The majority says it held back. Council Chair Dunn said the council “did not take all the revenue options that were possible.” It did not use extra “banked” taxing room from past years.

Now the twist. In the same election last week, voters approved charter Proposition 5. County results show it passing with 53.2%. Starting Jan. 1, any new or higher tax the council passes on its own will need four of five votes. Fees and charges are not covered. Tuesday’s 3–2 budget vote came before that rule kicks in.

Supporters said the change requires broad agreement before taxes go up. Opponents said it lets two members block the majority, the Everett Herald reported.

Nehring warns the county will need to borrow to pay its bills within three years. Next year, the bar for new taxes goes up.

From the Bookmarks:

Nate Nehring on LinkedIn: “At today’s budget hearing, the Council majority voted 3-2 to approve a biennial budget which raises property taxes on Snohomish County residents by $24 million. I voted ‘no’ on the budget... We cannot tax our way into prosperity.”

Future 42 on LinkedIn: “Six of the seven amendments we supported in Clark County are passing, along with three of five in Snohomish County. Those results include support for requiring broader County Council agreement before raising taxes in both counties.”

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Story Two: Four Votes Apart, and Millions Spent on the Court

Synopsis: How close are Washington’s tightest races, and who paid for the Supreme Court fight?

Some races are still too close to call. In the 25th Legislative District in Pierce County, Republican Cyndy Jacobsen led Democrat Jenn Strickling by just 4 votes, 28,359 to 28,355. That is from Pierce County’s Nov. 10 results.

Under state law, a race this close gets an automatic recount by hand after the count is certified.

In Kitsap’s 35th District, Sen. Drew MacEwen, a Republican, now leads Democrat Carolina Mejia by 446 votes, 38,102 to 37,656, in the state’s latest count.

Is your ballot one of the uncounted? Check its status at VoteWA.gov. If it was challenged, often for a missing or mismatched signature, you can still fix it. Pierce County says most challenged ballots can be cured until the day before certification. Pierce certifies Nov. 24.

At the Supreme Court, Judge Sean O’Donnell declared victory Wednesday over Judge Ian Birk. He led by about 39,000 votes, or 1.4%, the Washington State Standard reports. Birk has not conceded. The state GOP backed O’Donnell. Democratic groups backed the other four winners: Colleen Melody, Theo Angelis, Debra Stephens, and Jaime Hawk.

The money was big. O’Donnell raised $614,000 and Birk $643,000. More than $1.3 million in outside spending poured into that one race.

Dave Larson, who lost to Justice Angelis, adds it up wider in a Center Square op-ed. He says the “No on 645” committee raised about $13.1 million. An anti-Larson court committee raised about $1.7 million. He says the same backers stood behind both, for a total near $14.8 million. That is more than Gov. Ferguson raised for his whole 2024 race.

Counties certify by Nov. 24. The state certifies Dec. 3.

From the Bookmarks:

Brandi Kruse: “Look at how close this race is in Pierce County. 4 votes! If you live in Pierce County go to... ensure your ballot has not been challenged. If it has, take steps to fix it immediately!”

Sen. Drew MacEwen: “Friends it’s been quite a roller coaster! With today’s ballot update we now lead with 446 votes! It’s not over yet, but it has consistently trended our way since the initial count on election night.”

Judge Dave Larson (Ret.): “The same backers raised almost $14.8 million to defeat I-645 and elect the justices they supported. That’s more than Gov. Ferguson raised for his whole 2024 campaign.”

Washington State GOP, quoting Larson: “The courts have been held captive by special interests and partisan politics for far too long. Change is overdue.”

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Story Three: A Federal Land Sale Plan, and Washington’s 12 Million Acres

Synopsis: The Interior Department wants to sell some federal land. What could that mean for Washington?

On Nov. 10, the Interior Department released its five-year plan. It says Interior “will work to decrease the size of the federal estate by offering to states, localities and Tribes the opportunity to purchase federal lands.” It wants to focus on “nationally significant” lands. Part of any sale money would go back to the buyer for conservation.

The Associated Press reports the plan names no parcels, no acreage, and no locations. Federal law limits sales. Protected land can’t be sold.

Here is Washington’s share. The federal government owns about 12.2 million acres here, 28.6% of the state, says the Congressional Research Service. Most of it, about 9.4 million acres, is national forest. Those are run by the Agriculture Department, not Interior.

Interior’s part here is about 2.4 million acres. That is about 1.8 million acres of national parks, 437,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management land, and 172,000 acres of wildlife refuges.

The plan drew pushback from both parties. Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke, a former Interior secretary, “remains firmly opposed to the sale or transfer of public lands,” his office said. Democrats take the U.S. House in January and pledged to fight it. Critics told The Hill a state or city could later resell land to developers.

And the likely buyer here, the state, faces a budget shortfall in the billions. Watch for Interior to name actual parcels.

From the Bookmarks:

Rip Wheeler: “Interior just put selling federal land into its official five-year plan. Before anybody in Washington panics or cheers, look at who actually runs what out here... The plan names no parcels, no acreage, no prices and no timeline.”

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