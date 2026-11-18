Story One: After the Income Tax, Pedersen Floats a Corporate Income Tax

Synopsis: The new income tax hasn’t collected a dime yet. Is another one already on the table?

It might be. Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen wants to “demolish” the state’s B&O tax, the Seattle Times reports. He would replace it with a tax on company profits. Pedersen, a Seattle Democrat, helped write the 9.9% tax on income over $1 million.

The B&O tax is charged on a business’s total sales, not its profits. Critics say that hurts grocery stores and restaurants, which sell a lot but keep little.

Pedersen says the switch would be “revenue neutral.” That means it would bring in the same total money, not more. He says it is only an idea for now. He doesn’t expect a bill before 2028, and probably not until 2029.

It would be a big swap. The B&O tax brings in about $7 billion a year, about 19% of state tax money. A 2020 state analysis found a 15.8% rate would have been needed to replace it, and that was when B&O money was about 40% lower. Pedersen says it’s “way too early” to talk about a rate. The average top rate in states with this tax is 6.6%.

Business groups are wary. “We think it’s extremely unlikely that the state would rewrite our tax code and that the total revenue for the state of Washington would somehow be less,” said Morgan Irwin of the Association of Washington Business. Microsoft’s Brad Smith said, “There’s a lot of tax fatigue right now.”

Critics also point to September. Back then, Pedersen said a statewide payroll tax “really depends on what happens with Initiative 645,” KVI reports. If voters kept the income tax, he said, a payroll tax would be “vanishingly unlikely.”

There’s also a legal hurdle. Income taxes have been blocked in Washington since a 1933 court ruling. The new tax on high earners is still being fought in court.

Meanwhile, the budget gap is still the big story in Olympia. The next two-year budget is expected to bring in $82.5 billion, about $6 billion more than the current one, the state’s forecasters say. Gov. Ferguson still projects a $4 billion shortfall in the first year. Ryan Frost of the Washington Policy Center estimates the full two-year gap could be closer to $6 to $7 billion. That is his estimate.

Ferguson’s budget comes out by Dec. 20.

From the Bookmarks:

Ari Hoffman: “FLASHBACK: Earlier this year, Sen. Jamie Pedersen threatened a tax on businesses if voters repealed the income tax. Today, it was revealed that Pedersen is proposing a corporate income tax even after the income tax repeal failed.”

Anthony Mixer: “This idea of a corporate income tax is meant to replace what many call the disastrous and disliked B&O tax, as Pedersen and his minions are claiming…for now. But the idea is riddled with problems.”

Steve Gordon: “Just give us an income tax, and we’ll fix the state’s regressive tax code they said. The results aren’t even final, and they’re floating yet another tax.”

Tonya Stadlman: “The same day, the state’s own forecasters projected that budget will bring in $82.5 billion. That’s $6 billion more than the current one. More money in. Still $4 billion short.”

Ryan Frost on LinkedIn: “Washington’s final revenue forecast of 2026 is out. The state is staring down a $4 billion shortfall next year.”

Leave a comment on Story One: After the Income Tax, Pedersen Floats a Corporate Income Tax

Leave a comment

Story Two: Pay More, Get Less: Gas Taxes, Broken Roads, and Pricey Heat

Synopsis: Washington drivers pay one of the highest gas taxes in the country. So why are the roads breaking?

On Monday, a broken concrete slab on the I-5 express lanes near Roanoke Street was shaking under traffic. WSDOT shut the lanes down, and delays topped 50 minutes, the Seattle Times reports. Crews patched it with asphalt, and the lanes reopened Tuesday. No full rebuild is planned.

The state gas tax is 56.5 cents a gallon. That’s among the highest in the nation. Yet Washington ranks 46th in pavement quality, according to U.S. DOT numbers cited by the Times. Only 68% of road surfaces are in acceptable shape.

Where did the money go? Mostly to big new projects, the Times reports. Those include I-405 toll lanes, a bigger Highway 520, and the Highway 99 tunnel. Lawmakers have since raised road repair money to about $650 million a year, rising to $900 million in 2028. But a repave from Roanoke to Mercer Street was pushed to 2028 or later because the money ran out.

Home heating costs more too. Washington homes paid an average of $17.62 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas in 2025, up from $12.72 in 2024, federal data show. That’s a jump of about 39%. The national average rose about 6%, to $15.34. In Idaho, it was $7.69.

One caveat: Washington’s price had dipped in 2024. Compared with 2023, the 2025 price is up about 13%. The federal data doesn’t say why prices rose.

From the Bookmarks:

Rip Wheeler: “Washington drivers pay 56.5 cents a gallon in state gas tax, among the highest in the country. Our roads rank 46th in pavement quality.”

Beth Dutton: “Washington natural gas prices jumped 39% in one year. $12.72 in 2024. $17.62 in 2025. The national average went up 6%. Idaho paid $7.69. Same gas. Same pipelines. Less than half the price. That’s not the market. That’s policy.”

Leave a comment on Story Two: Pay More, Get Less: Gas Taxes, Broken Roads, and Pricey Heat

Leave a comment

Story Three: Should Bail Be Capped at $200? The State Supreme Court Is Deciding

Synopsis: Should it be harder for judges to set bail?

Public defenders want the state Supreme Court to change its bail rules. Four public defense offices proposed it, including King County’s, court records show. The court held a packed hearing on Nov. 10, the Washington State Standard reports.

Here is what would change. Today, a judge can set bail if a person is likely to miss court. Under the plan, the judge would have to find a “high likelihood of willful flight” to avoid charges. That’s a harder bar.

Bail for most misdemeanors would be capped at $200. Drunk driving, domestic violence, and some gun and sex crimes would not be covered by the cap. People would get at least one chance to show up to court on their own before bail could be set for flight risk. Judges would usually let people put down 10% with the court and get it back if they make their hearings.

Backers say poor people sit in jail for small crimes just because they can’t pay. “For people with money, bail is a condition of relief,” said Katie Hurley of King County’s public defense office. “For people without money, it becomes an order of pre-trial detention.”

Prosecutors, bail bond agents, and some judges are against it. King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion said it would cut court-ordered bail by about 90%, the Seattle Times reports. The state’s Superior Court Judges’ Association urged the court to reject it. “There’s no free lunch,” said Jefferson County Prosecutor James Kennedy.

The court got nearly 900 written comments. A rules committee will make a recommendation. Then the justices can adopt the plan, change it, or reject it.

From the Bookmarks:

Jason Rantz on LinkedIn: “NEW: WA public defenders want the state Supreme Court to make bail nearly impossible: prosecutors would have to prove a ‘high likelihood of willful flight,’ missed court dates wouldn’t count, and misdemeanor bail would be capped at $200.”

Dangerous Rhetoric covered this story in detail back in April of 2026:

Defend Bail Now or Face More Chaos on Our Streets Nancy D Churchill · Apr 1 If you are like most law-abiding Washingtonians, you have probably never been to jail and may never have given much thought to how bail works or why it exists. Yet bail is a vital safeguard in our justice system. It allows judges to impose reasonable conditions of release while ensuring defendants return to court to face justice. Read full story

Leave a comment on Story Three: Should Bail Be Capped at $200? The State Supreme Court Is Deciding

Leave a comment

The Roundup is supported by readers like you! Please consider becoming a paid subscriber!

Thanks for reading The Roundup!

Please like , comment or share to help this newsletter reach a wider audience!

Share

This week’s CALL TO ACTION 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻

Contact your U.S. Representative and Senators. Tell them a single federal judge is setting the rules for the Columbia River dams, and you are paying the bill. Should one judge be allowed to reduce power from federal dams and raise rates for families and businesses across the Northwest?