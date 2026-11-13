Story One: AG Brown Won’t Defend I-638 Himself. He Hired a Firm.

Synopsis: Voters passed the girls’ sports initiative. Who will stand up for it in court?

On Thursday, Attorney General Nick Brown said his office will not defend Initiative 638 itself. Instead, he appointed the national law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner to defend it “on behalf of Washington state,” his office announced.

I-638 keeps transgender girls off girls’ school sports teams. It takes effect Dec. 3.

Brown called hiring an outside firm “a common step” his office takes for a conflict of interest, special expertise, or workload. “My personal views do not dictate what laws get defended or the strength of that defense,” he said.

He also said his office will keep fighting for transgender rights. “We will not and cannot abandon that work,” Brown said.

Who is suing? On Nov. 9, the ACLU of Washington, Legal Voice, and Pacifica Law Group sued in King County Superior Court to block the measure. The state teachers union, the WEA, is also a plaintiff, KUOW reports.

That is where critics saw a conflict. Pacifica is Brown’s former law firm. His office has also argued against similar bans in other states, KUOW notes. The Seattle Times and KIRO 7 have more.

Critics also point back to 2020. When the NRA lost its challenge to gun initiative I-1639, then-AG Bob Ferguson said, “If they choose to appeal, we will beat them again.” His office added that he “defends all voter initiatives against legal challenges,” in its release.

The federal backdrop matters too. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that states may limit girls’ sports to biological females, SCOTUSblog reported. The Washington lawsuit argues instead under the state constitution.

Watch for a ruling on whether the measure can take effect Dec. 3.

From the Bookmarks:

Brandi Kruse: “BREAKING: Washington Attorney General Nick Brown will not defend the girls’ sports initiative in court. Instead he will appoint an outside law firm.”

Brandi Kruse: “...it’s a huge conflict of interest for him to defend something he doesn’t believe in, and to do so against his former law firm. It’s a lose-lose for him. So this gives him a way out.”

Matt4_Liberty: “The will of the voters is sacred when it’s gun control Democrats like. When voters protect girls, it’s a hot potato. You don’t get to pick which voters count, General.”

Brian Heywood, quoting the Supreme Court: “[c]onsistent with Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause, we hold that the States may maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females.”

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Story Two: Schools Sue the State While Your Levy Climbs

Synopsis: Three districts say the state shortchanges schools. So why is your school levy going up?

Lake Washington, Tacoma, and Yakima school districts are preparing to sue the state. They say Olympia is again failing to fully fund basic education. They serve more than 74,000 students and have not said when they will file, the Washington State Standard reports.

Their claim echoes the 2012 McCleary ruling. OSPI says districts still spend $800 million a year in local and federal money to cover the state’s job.

Meanwhile, local levies are rising. Lake Washington voters approved a $124.5 million operations levy in February, for collection in 2027, King County’s ballot measure shows. The district’s combined tax rate goes up 17 cents per $1,000 of value in 2027, the Sammamish Independent reports.

Why can levies grow? A 2025 law, HB 2049, raised the cap on these “enrichment” levies. It adds 3.33 percentage points on top of inflation each year from 2027 to 2030. By 2031 the cap hits $5,035 per student, the Washington Research Council explains. Voters still have to approve any increase.

The same law set up a workgroup to rethink school funding. OSPI must report options to the Legislature by November 2027.

What do homeowners pay now? SmartAsset puts the state’s median bill at $4,729. King County is highest at $7,292. Snohomish is $5,535 and Pierce $5,082. Most property tax growth is capped at 1% a year. But SmartAsset notes, “There is no limit on voter-approved levies.”

One more number. The state school tax is evened out by county. YOUR COUNTY ASSESSOR MUST HIT THE TARGET NUMBER! The Department of Revenue checks how close each county’s assessed values are to market value. Its 2025 study puts the statewide figure at 92.9%. Counties that assess low get a higher rate, so neighbors with the same market value pay the same, DOR explains.

From the Bookmarks:

MyNorthwest: “Three Washington school districts are preparing to sue the state over education funding.”

Susan Dupres: “School Levy [Property Taxes] to TRIPLE Starting in 2027”

Susan Dupres: “I called Lewis County Assessor to request the mathematical formula to determine the new school levy increase rate beginning in 2027 for property taxes.”

TurnSeattleRed: “Lake Washington School District is preparing to SUE the state for more money... $124.5M approved for 2027”

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Story Three: Climate Law Math: $322 a Ton

Synopsis: Washington spent $1.5 billion in climate money. How much carbon did it buy?

The Climate Commitment Act makes big polluters buy allowances at auction. The state spends the money. In its 2023–25 report, the state said 37 agencies spent $1.5 billion on 3,600 projects.

Only 26% of that, about $386 million, went to projects meant to cut emissions directly. Those are expected to cut about 1.2 million metric tons over their lifetimes, the Department of Ecology says.

That works out to $322 per ton. The first version of the report said $40 a ton and 8.6 million tons.

Why the change? Todd Myers of the Washington Policy Center flagged the numbers within hours. Eight rebate projects were listed as cutting 7.5 million tons. The real figure was 78,000 tons. The state called it a “data entry error,” the Spokesman-Review reported.

Ecology later found 61 Commerce projects needed fixes. It says it found no errors from other agencies. It is adding new checks.

Myers told the paper seven of the eight projects claimed a cost of $1 per ton. “There is no way that that’s real,” he said.

The tons are projections, not measured cuts. The law also pays for other goals. Ecology says 57% of the money went to help overburdened communities.

Rep. Jim Walsh, the state GOP chair, shared a column this week claiming each dollar buys “15 cents of climate benefit.” We could not trace that figure to a Washington study.

From the Bookmarks:

Rep. Jim Walsh: “Repeal the WA Climate Commitment Act. It isn’t “science.” It’s sanctimony.”

360GOP: “The climate crisis hype is a scam that steals your money and makes your life more difficult.”

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