Story One: Appoint Pierce’s Sheriff?

Synopsis: On Election Day, Some county voters must decide several important issues. In Pierce county, should they continue to elect the Pierce County’s sheriff? In Clark County, do the voters want to make it harder to raise taxes? Don’t neglect your local county charter amendments!

Pierce County Charter Amendment 53 would end the elected sheriff. The County Executive would pick the sheriff. The County Council would confirm by majority vote. If it passes, the change takes effect January 1, 2027—and ends the current elected term early. Sheriff Keith Swank would leave office unless county leaders appoint him again.

Supporters say hiring opens a wider pool of professionals. They say leaders could remove a sheriff for misconduct without waiting for the next election.

Opponents say the sheriff should answer to voters, not politicians. Pierce once appointed its sheriff after a 1980s scandal, then switched back to elections in 2006. Today, King County is the only Washington county with an appointed sheriff.

Clark County Amendment 25 is a tax fight on the same ballot. If it passes, starting January 1, 2027, any new or higher councilmanic tax would need a two-thirds County Council vote—four of five members. Fees, rates, charges, special assessments, and renewals without a rate hike would stay under today’s rules. Future 42 Urges a YES vote on this Carter Amendment and others.

Two counties. Two charter votes. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. today.

From the Bookmarks:

Future 42 on LinkedIn re: Clark County charter Amendments: “Amendment 25 – Taxpayer protections: Require a two-thirds County Council vote to approve certain new or increased taxes.”

Future 42 on LinkedIn re: Pierce County charter Amendments: “Amendment 53 – Appointed Sheriff: Vote NO. This would replace the elected Sheriff with one appointed by the County Executive and confirmed by the Council, ending the current Sheriff’s elected term on January 1, 2027. The Sheriff should remain directly accountable to voters.”

Beth Dutton: "It takes away your right to elect the Pierce County Sheriff. The County Executive picks one. The Council signs off. And it doesn't wait. It ends the term of the sheriff you already elected on January 1. Two years early. ... To keep it that way, the box is REJECTED. Not "No." Rejected."

Mike Solan: “My opponent Brenda Lykins supported replacing Pierce County’s ELECTED sheriff with an appointed sheriff. I believe that choice belongs to the people, not politicians.”

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Story Two: WIAA’s “About 10” Claim?

Synopsis: If the state sports board cannot count transgender athletes, how can it swear only about 10 compete each year?

Initiative 638 is on today’s ballot. A Yes vote would bar biologically male students from girls-only K-12 sports. It would also require a health-care provider to verify biological sex for those events, based on reproductive anatomy, genetic makeup, or normal testosterone levels. Opponents say the rules invade privacy and exclude transgender girls. Supporters say fairness and Title IX for girls come first.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has said roughly 10 transgender student-athletes take part statewide each year. Ari Hoffman says he has covered close to 30 cases of boys taking awards and spots from girls. When he asked, WIAA admitted it does not keep a definitive count—and that “there are likely others we are not aware of.” So the “about 10” figure is an estimate, not a census.

Camas High School put the fight in plain view this fall. A biological male runner finished far back in a boys’ JV race, then placed high and later won in girls’ races. Parents and teammates walked off in protest.

Ballots are due today. Voters decide whether girls’ sports stay girls’ sports.

From the Bookmarks:

Ari Hoffman: “NEW: I reached out to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) about its claim that \”no more than approximately 10 transgender student-athletes participate across Washington each year\” I know that number is not accurate because I have covered close to 30 stories of boys stealing awards, scholarships, and championships from girls ... So their claim that \”no more than approximately 10 transgender student-athletes\” is completely made up”

Brandi Kruse: “Without federal laws creating opportunities for women in sports, Megan Rapinoe wouldn’t be a household name in Washington. Why, then, does she fight to take those same opportunities from girls in our state today? Vote YES on I-638.”

Steve Gordon: “This young lady has been a warrior. One of the bravest people I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet. Proud to know @Frances_Staudt and her family. Let’s get I-638 over the goal line tomorrow!”

Linda Blade: “Gotta say: For me as a coach the ONE THING I did not expect and find MOST DISHEARTENING is the phenomenon of the female athletes who were stars from 2000-2025 now pulling up the ladder behind them and throwing women’s sports under the bus by welcoming men into the category.”

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Story Three: King County Knew About Noncitizens?

Synopsis: If King County flagged noncitizen registrations years ago—and still cannot check citizenship—how is the honor system enough on Election Day?

A 2019 email from King County Elections Director Julie Wise warned partners that noncitizens were being registered through the Department of Licensing and receiving ballots. She said her office heard from about 15 to 20 people a year—and that many more likely never called. Today her office says state law gives election administrators no tool to verify citizenship on those DOL registrations.

Acting U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd says there is no longer any doubt ballots are going to noncitizens. Federal prosecutors flagged more than 400 suspected noncitizen voters tied to past ballots. Secretary of State Steve Hobbs still says proven cases are rare. On KOMO, he admitted the state is not checking—and that noncitizens do show up on the rolls. An immigration attorney told Brandi Kruse the real scale is far beyond what Olympia admits. Kruse argues noncitizens harmed by wrongful registration should sue, forcing voter ID nationwide.

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. today. Washington still has no citizenship screen on the rolls.

From the Bookmarks:

Jason Rantz: “Rantz: King County’s elections chief admitted that non-citizens were registered to vote”

Brandi Kruse: “An immigration attorney says non citizens are being registered to vote at magnitudes far beyond what Washington state is admitting. Governor Ferguson activates the National Guard to deploy to drop boxes. State lawmaker urges supporters to break the law. Male cross-country runner qualifies for state, displaces girls.”

Future 42: “\”You say with a lot of confidence the DOJ is just ‘dead wrong’ about non-citizens being on the voter rolls, but you also say the state’s not checking. How can you make that claim that this is not a widespread issue, when by your own admission, the state’s not checking this?\” ... Secretary Hobbs finally admits, \”I do know there are non-citizens that show up in the rolls, but the question is ‘are they actually voting?’\”“

Brandi Kruse: “Non-citizens who were registered to vote in Washington should file a class action lawsuit against the state for costing them any hope of citizenship. Such a case would force all states to finally implement voter ID. The issue would be done.”

Steve Gordon: “Uh, kinda big NEWS broken by the non-journalist influencer, @BrandiKruse here. Exposes Hobbs and the rest of the WA state elected executives as the dishonest misinformation artists they actually are.”

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King County Knew About Noncitizens?

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