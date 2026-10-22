Story One: Business Heads for the Exits

Synopsis: What happens when a state’s hometown companies start packing?

Columbia Bank, founded in Tacoma, is moving most of its executive team to a new office near Scottsdale, Arizona. CEO Clint Stein says last year’s B&O tax hike adds about $8 million a year to the bank’s costs, and that a statewide payroll tax would send non-customer-facing jobs to Idaho and Arizona. The bank says its holding company stays headquartered in Tacoma. Tacoma businessman Reid Fetters calls it the writing on the wall, following Starbucks.

Supporters of I-645, which would repeal the state’s new 9.9% tax on income over $1 million, say the tax also reaches profit left inside S corporations and LLCs, hitting small businesses that create most jobs, and that the $1 million threshold can be lowered with one vote.

From the Bookmarks:

Reid Fetters "Business isn’t the enemy”: “The executives are heading to Arizona, and if the statewide payroll tax passes, the non-customer-facing administrative roles will be heading to Idaho and Arizona. Starbucks should have been a wakeup call for Washington leadership.”

Joe Wallin: “The Washington State Income Tax will tax profit left in S corporations and LLCs taxed as partnerships, even if the cash never leaves the company. This will be incredibly harmful for small businesses in Washington State, who create most of the jobs.”

Joe Wallin: “The $1 million threshold is a starting point, not a promise. Legislators are already talking about lowering it.”

Joe Wallin: “Seattle wants the Sonics back. Its tax code gives them about 4.3 million reasons a year to practice outside the city.”

Brian Hansford: “The useful idiots think it stops and starts with millionaires. The middle class is always the big juicy goal. Every time.”

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Story Two: Ferguson’s Danish Green Deal

Synopsis: What does Washington have in common with Denmark?

On Wednesday, Gov. Bob Ferguson and Danish Ambassador Karen Eva Abrahamsen signed memorandums at One Ocean Week Seattle covering maritime decarbonization and port development.

The state Commerce Department is also asking for maritime decarbonization projects to support through Oct. 30. Backers say the pact links Washington ports and shipbuilders with a world leader in clean shipping.

Skeptics point to where Denmark’s climate push has gone: Copenhagen is nudging elderly retirement-home residents to eat less meat to cut CO2. Supporters of common sense say there is no climate crisis to justify ‘going green.’

From the Bookmarks:

S.A. Dupres: “Q. What does Washington State have in common with Denmark? ... The memorandum covers maritime decarbonization and port development.”

Bjorn Lomborg: “Copenhagen pushes elderly in retirement homes to eat little meat to cut CO₂. Can they please get more meat on, say, their birthday? No.”

Chris Martz: “One of the most significant southwestern ‘megadroughts’ lasted over 400 years from ~900–1300 AD during the Medieval Warm Period. Do you care to explain to us how that could have happened with pre-industrial atmospheric CO₂ levels?”

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Story Three: Mail Your Ballot Early, or Drop It Off

Synopsis: Will your mailed ballot arrive in time?

University of Washington researchers warned Wednesday that Postal Service operational changes could delay 20,000 or more Washington ballots, so they arrive late and are rejected, especially in rural and outer suburban areas.

That is about the same as the roughly 20,000 ballots that arrived late and went uncounted in the August primary. Postmaster General David Steiner says the Postal Service is confident of a “successful Election Mail season.”

Researchers and campaigns on both sides give the same advice: use a drop box, or mail your ballot at least a week before Election Day.

From the Bookmarks:

S.A. Dupres: “This could affect 20,000 or more voters who put their ballots in the US mail ahead of election day ... The United States Postal Service is telling a different story.”

Brian Heywood - That Damn Mormon: “20,000 people did their civic duty and got exactly zero say. Don’t let yours be one of them. Fill it out this week and take it to a drop box.”

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