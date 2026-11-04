Eastern Washington ranchers are being pushed off the land by a wolf policy that refuses to manage the animals it reintroduced. When the ranchers leave, the grass keeps growing. Dry grass becomes fuel. Fuel becomes fire.

James Madison wrote that government is instituted to protect property of every sort. Livestock is property. The animals on the ground are the product of work, risk, and care.

When the state adds strict “Caught in the Act” rules that makes it harder to protect that property from an active attack, it weakens the very protection Madison described. The Fifth Amendment says private property shall not be taken for public use without just compensation.

The Proof That Management Works

Washington already has the proof. In 2012 the state removed a pack that had killed more than 20 cattle. For the next eight years that region recorded no confirmed depredations. Yet agencies still wait until 18 or 20 confirmed kills pile up before they act. Non-lethal tools only work when wolves still fear people. Once the fear is gone, the tools become theater.

The Cost Lands on the Rancher

The cost lands on the rancher’s balance sheet. A University of Arizona study found that even a moderate level of wolf presence can cut annual ranch revenue by 28 percent. Stress and incomplete compensation add more.

Livestock do more than produce beef. Targeted grazing knocks down tall grass and shrubs that carry wildfire. When the ranchers are driven out, that free fuel reduction leaves with them. The next fire season gets worse.

The Second Job That Never Ends

Non-lethal deterrence is sold as the humane answer. On the ground it is a second full-time job that never ends. Ranchers work the cattle all day. Then they guard them all night against a smart, ruthless predator that learns the patterns and waits for the rider to leave the range.

Wolf-conflict specialist Jeff Flood is blunt. Range riding does not stop the killing. It mostly finds the dead animals after the fact. When there is no real consequence, the wolves lose fear of people and go right back to the cattle.

Compensation does not fix it. One Washington producer already has lost more than $30,000 in confirmed wolf kills. The state’s entire 2025 compensation budget for every rancher in the state is also $30,000. Indirect losses are not covered.

The human toll is measurable. U.S. farmers already die by suicide at 3.5 times the rate of the general working population. Adding night watches and the constant threat of another attack does not lighten that load. It piles on.

Proposed Rule Changes Punish Ranchers More

The latest proposal from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife would make the “caught-in-the-act” rule even harder to use. It would replace the word “agent” with a pre-dated written “documented representative” requirement and add an undefined negligence exclusion.

Under the rule that exists today, an owner, an immediate family member, an agent, or a documented employee may kill one gray wolf without a permit when the wolf is caught attacking domestic animals. The authority applies only in the eastern third of the state, where wolves are federally delisted.

What the Proposal Would Change

The proposal would strike the word “agent.” It would replace that language with a “documented representative” who must hold a signed and dated written authorization issued before any attack occurs. It would also add a new exclusion. The rule would not apply to anyone who attracts wolves by negligently leaving sick, injured, or dead domestic animals in grazing areas. Neglect is left undefined.

A Neighbor Cannot Act Without Paperwork

Dropping “agent” and demanding a pre-dated written document turns a practical tool into a legal trap. A neighbor down the road who sees a wolf on livestock cannot act. He has no formal paper. A trusted house-sitter or friend watching the place for a few days is left standing by while animals are torn apart. Most people do not keep signed contracts with every neighbor who might help in an emergency.

If the paper is missing or judged incomplete, the person who stopped the attack can be charged. That is not clarification. It is a new risk piled on top of an already narrow rule. Rural communities have long relied on people looking out for one another. This change makes that impossible without paperwork almost no one will have ready.

Neglect Left Undefined

The new negligence language is very vague. If wolves kill a calf overnight and the rancher finds the carcass and a wolf in the morning, is that neglect? Wolves attack at night. Producers cannot stand watch every hour. Wolves also injure livestock to train the pups. A calf missing its swish may have been attacked days earlier. How is anyone supposed to prove the exact moment the injury happened? The undefined standard invites bureaucratic second-guessing after the fact.

Comment on the proposed rules!

Here is a sample comment that ranchers and neighbors can submit it as written or adapt:

“I oppose every proposed change to WAC 220-440-080. Replacing ‘agent’ with a pre-dated written ‘documented representative’ requirement adds a heavy burden and a new legal risk. A neighbor who sees a wolf attacking livestock should not need a formal contract before he can act. This change would mean neighbors who see an attack on someone else’s stock, dogs, or goats are left to watch it happen. A trusted house-sitter or friend should not need paperwork to stop an attack on animals he was asked to watch.

“The new negligence exclusion is undefined. If wolves kill a calf overnight and the producer finds the carcass in the morning, that is not neglect. Wolves train young by injuring livestock. A missing tail does not prove the producer left injured animals out on purpose. This language sets producers up for failure.

“The one-wolf limit is already impractical when a pack is attacking. If one wolf is brought down, but the pack continues the attack, must producers just watch more animals be lost?

“These changes make a narrow rule even more damaging to Eastern Washington ranchers. Reject these proposed changes and keep the existing language.”

Speak Now

Submit comments by 11 p.m. on November 23, 2026, online at the Public Input site, by email to 2026wolfcr102@publicinput.com, or by phone at 855-925-2801 (project code 7549).

There will be a public hearing with the Fish and Wildlife Commission on Nov. 19-21, 2026. Attend the Spokane hearing if you can. Call or write the DFW commissioners. Tell your neighbors. The comment period ends soon. Your voice can still shape what the commission decides.

Wolf recovery has already imposed real costs on Eastern Washington producers. These rule changes add more cost and more risk without compensation and without a workable remedy. Submit your comments. Show up in Spokane and tell the commission what the change means on the ground. Small actions, taken together, can still shape what happens next.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

SOURCES:

(1) 2026 Wolf Management, Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, https://bit.ly/4Act0ct

(2) WSR 26-19-142 Proposed Rules Department of Fish and Wildlife, Department of Fish and Wildlife, September 23, 2026, https://bit.ly/4iOxMH7

(3) 2026 Wolf Management Rules CR-102, Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, https://bit.ly/4eECi8E

(4) Wolf Conflict: It’s A Management Problem, Western Justice Legislative Fund, March 5, 2026, https://bit.ly/4zygML2

(5) Wolves and the West: The Cost of Coexistence, Daniel Munch, American Farm Bureau Federation, July 7, 2025, https://bit.ly/47UIoy1

(6) Pyrograzing turns ordinary livestock into fire prevention heroes, so why isn’t it used on public lands more often?, The Conversation, https://bit.ly/4iTa3pb

(7) Farmer Mental Health Statistics 2026, Trevor Hamilton, WifiTalents, February 27, 2026 (updated July 15, 2026), https://bit.ly/4ixfBVd

(8) Failed Illusions: Non-Lethal Wolf Management & “Reimbursement”, Western Justice Legislative Fund, December 19, 2025, https://bit.ly/4jSk8Uv

It’s time to prepare for the 2027 Legislative Session!

Public testimony is a very important part of the lawmaking process. Discover how to participate in the process this next year. Your voice matters!

Subscribe to InfluencingOlympia on Substack!

Influencing Olympia

Dangerous Rhetoric is supported by readers like you!

If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider becoming a paid subscriber!