Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Tim's avatar
Tim
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I’m reading that the Washington budget to compensate for predation loss is inadequate.

I’m also reading that non-lethal prevention is inadequate. Lethal responses to reduce predator populations will protect ranch profits.

As we know predators play an important role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. Predators add value to wildlife and wild lands management. That added value has come at the expense of ranchers, and we agree that’s not fair.

Ranching, when well managed, can be part of well managed public lands too.

Based on what you’ve said, it seems that Washington either needs to improve our management of wolf populations or dramatically increase compensation for predation losses.

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