Tragedy is everywhere in the news. A few weeks ago, a transgender attacker murdered several children and injured many others during Mass in Minneapolis. Then, a violent, mentally-ill man brutally attacked and killed a young Ukrainian immigrant in North Carolina. Last week, the nation witnessed the assassination of Charlie Kirk by a transgender activist. These are not random events. Behind them stands a corrupt mental health and medical system that fuels confusion and despair by medicalizing children.

I call it the Children’s Medical Industrial Complex—and it runs on drug profits, billionaire money, no-cash-bail policies, and laws that strip parents of their rights. This system sacrifices kids on the altar of profit and ideology.

The Drug Trap

Nearly 40% of transgender individuals are prescribed selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a class of drugs now linked to increased violent and homicidal behavior. Two major studies confirm what many parents already fear: Drugs marketed as “help” may instead be fueling dangerous outcomes. As more children are put on SSRIs, tragic headlines multiply. When “mental health care” is reduced to dispensing pills, catastrophe follows.

Yet nuance matters. Education analyst David Spring points out that most youth swept up in what he calls the “Trans Drug Cult” are not violent. They are victims—pawns in a corporate game where suffering is monetized.

Pharmaceutical giants exploit their confusion, locking them into lifelong dependency. A transgender child is a customer for life: a profit center, not a person.

These children deserve compassion, not exploitation. The increasing outbreaks of violence are symptoms of a broken system that views young people as revenue streams, not as human beings.

Billionaire Ideologues

If Big Pharma provides the drugs, billionaire ideologues provide the vision. Journalist Jennifer Bilek has shown how the wealthy Pritzker family has poured vast sums into promoting “synthetic sex identities,” using its influence to reshape human biology itself.

This isn’t altruism—it’s empire-building. By pushing gender ideology, these billionaires are constructing a permanent consumer base for hormones, surgeries, and lifelong medicalization. Follow the money and it becomes clear: ideology is the marketing arm of a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Corporate money frames “gender medicine” not as controversial, but as inevitable. It funds nonprofits, shapes education, and steers medical associations. By the time parents catch on, the ideology is already baked into policy and culture.

Universities as Ideological Engines

Universities have become more than places of learning—they are engines of gender ideology. At Texas A&M, a whistleblower student provided video evidence from a “Children’s Literature” class where students were forced to study the “gender unicorn” and absorb radical transgender and DEI propaganda.

The professor told students that “childhood is the time for figuring out how to be a boy, girl, man, woman, or another gender” and dismissed concerns that such material was inappropriate. When one student objected, she was thrown out and told not to return. Even worse, Texas A&M’s president defended the indoctrination as “necessary training” for future public school administrators.

This episode isn’t isolated. Across the country, universities embed transgender ideology in course curricula, DEI offices, and student services. Dissenting voices—whether from students or faculty—risk cancellation, termination, or administrative punishment. Our universities no longer serve as forums for debate but as echo chambers enforcing a deadly orthodoxy.

Parents Locked Out

The third pillar is a legal framework that excludes parents from life-altering decisions. In Washington state, the law explicitly denies parents the right to “interfere” in their child’s medical choices. Minors can pursue treatments as radical as cross-sex hormones or surgeries without parental consent. Families are sidelined while the state and medical industry close ranks. As one state senator bluntly put it: “parents don’t have the right to interfere.”

The results devastate families like the Robinsons and the Westmans. Mary Grace Westman, mother of the Minneapolis shooter, resisted her son’s transition and has been vilified for it. Yet new reporting suggests she may have been wrongly demonized. Her story shows what happens when parents defy the system: They are scapegoated, silenced, and destroyed by the very institutions that claim to “protect children.”

A Call for Accountability

The Children’s Medical Industrial Complex thrives by keeping parents powerless, children drugged, and critics silenced. It uses ideology as cover, profit as fuel, and tragedy as collateral damage. But it is not invincible. Parents, families and ordinary people can fight back.

This fall, act where it matters most. Vote in November for school board candidates who share your values and will work to defend parental rights. And don’t stop there—sign one of the new parents rights initiatives from Let’s Go Washington. IL26-001 would repeal the changes made by House Bill 1296 that stripped parents of access to their children’s medical records.

A second initiative, IL26-638, would restore fairness in girls sports by preventing biological males from competing against female athletes. Signatures are due by December 30, 2025. With enough support, the legislature will be forced to act—either adopting the measures, sending them to the November 2026 ballot, or putting an alternative before voters.

The message is clear: We don’t co-parent with the government. No bureaucrat, educator, activist billionaire, or corporate lobbyist will ever care for your child the way you do. It’s time to end the experiment and put families back in charge.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

