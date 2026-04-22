Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Jeff Lynn's avatar
Jeff Lynn
4d

Pierce County fund raiser to Save our Sheriff 30 April. If you cannot get out and protest, please donate to any fund your county has set up to support your Sheriff.

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No One Important's avatar
No One Important
4d

There needs to be consequences for biased judges. Those rogue judges that repeatedly issue biased rulings, need to be disbarred.

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