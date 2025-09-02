Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Delmer
3d

I believe that the youth are victims of mind control not gender confusion. There has always been a small number who have wanted to be different than what they were born as. But they didn’t get violent and kill people what we are seeing is satanic manipulation.

Ed Meyer
3hEdited

I think the writings/video's that Westman left behind speak to his anger towards those who were supposed to protect him, as a child, from this hideous ideology and who instead, pushed him into it. He clearly expresses regret over the "Trans" thing and I'll bet that along the way, he tried to stop what was happening to him and he either didn't know how to clearly express this, or the people pushing him into this were so wrapped up into their own delusions concerning the virtues of the "Trans" ideology that they were incapable of actually listening to him.

I think his actions that day were a cry for help and an announcement that he could find no other way out of the irrevocable blackness of the life he had been pushed into. To me, the documentation he left behind speaks more towards desperation rather than simply a desire to kill.

Children are absolutely incapable of making such a life-altering decision as this, and the people who groom kids into the "Trans" ideology are absolute monsters. In Robert Westman's case, the biggest monster in his life was his mother, who not only failed to protect him, but actively pushed him into the horror his life turned into. In doing so, she utterly destroyed him.

Poor kid.

