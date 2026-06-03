Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy D Churchill's avatar
Nancy D Churchill
5d

Also related: Ferguson rebuffs GOP lawmaker’s call to pause WA climate law

With gas prices soaring, state Sen. Chris Gildon argues the move would save motorists money. Ferguson says a suspension wouldn’t be an appropriate use of his emergency powers.

https://washingtonstatestandard.com/2026/06/01/ferguson-rebuffs-gop-lawmakers-call-to-pause-wa-climate-law/

Reply
Share
Nancy D Churchill's avatar
Nancy D Churchill
5d

Related in Todays News: EU Climate Scam Exposed: IPCC Admits Doomsday Scenario Was “Implausible” Garbage – But Brussels Refuses to Scrap a SINGLE Regulation Built on the Lie * The Gateway Pundit * by Drieu Godefridi

The IPCC just killed its own worst-case climate scenario RCP8.5 as "implausible." Yet the European Union hasn't withdrawn even ONE regulation, report, or Green Deal policy built on the debunked lie.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/eu-climate-scam-exposed-ipcc-admits-doomsday-scenario/

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture