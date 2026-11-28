Story One: Did Washington Lose $2 Billion in High-Earner Income in Two Years?

Synopsis: Are Washington’s highest-earning households packing up and leaving? New IRS figures show a net loss two years in a row, and the Washington Policy Center says the income that left adds up to a little more than $2 billion.

The latest IRS migration data compares the home addresses on tax returns filed in 2023 and 2024. The Washington Policy Center, a conservative think tank, analyzed those numbers, as KVI reported. In its report, WPC budget and tax policy director Ryan Frost found that Washington lost a net 4,527 people from households with $200,000 or more in income, along with $848 million in income, in the latest data.

The year before, the net loss was 5,875 people and $1.19 billion. Together that is a little more than $2 billion, and 10,402 people from the state’s highest-earning households. Washington ranked sixth-worst in both years, behind only California, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

WPC uses a National Taxpayers Union Foundation method to estimate the cost to the state: about $91 million a year in state and local taxes for the 2024 losses, and about $218 million a year for both years combined.

Ari Hoffman highlighted that two-year $2 billion loss and the sixth-place ranking. The KVI report he shared adds this: 28,825 people were listed on high-income returns moving out of Washington, and 24,298 moved in. Counted by tax returns, the state lost a net 1,596 in that bracket. Those headcounts include spouses and dependents.

Across all income groups, Washington’s largest net income losses in 2024 went to Arizona ($399 million), Idaho ($222 million), Florida ($169 million), New York ($131 million) and Nevada ($114 million), according to WPC and KVI. The moves came after the Washington Supreme Court upheld the state’s capital gains tax in March 2023 and the first payments came due that April.

Jason Rantz pointed to the same WPC analysis and said the data is “even worse than it looks.” Frost notes that the state expects around 25,000 households to pay the new income tax in 2029. WPC says the $218 million estimate likely understates the hit, because the capital gains tax, the estate tax, and the 9.9% tax on income above $1 million all fall on a narrow group of high earners.

Seattle Red, citing the IRS data, says the states with the strongest net influx of high earners include Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina and Arizona. “Lawmakers are building an increasingly expensive government on an increasingly narrow tax base,” Frost wrote.

That is why the numbers matter now. The 9.9% tax on income above $1 million starts Jan. 1, 2028, and these departures were already underway before it was signed. Voters rejected Initiative 645, which would have repealed the tax, by about 58% to 42%. A court challenge is pending in Klickitat County, with a hearing set for Feb. 5, 2027, according to the Citizen Action Defense Fund.

From the Bookmarks:

Ari Hoffman: “Washington lost $2 billion in income from high-earning households over two years: IRS data”

Jason Rantz on Seattle Red: “Washington Policy Center explains why the new IRS data is even worse than it looks for WA”

Leave a comment on Story One: Did Washington Lose $2 Billion in High-Earner Income in Two Years?

Leave a comment

Thanksgiving Week Special: 10% off for 12 months

This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful for readers who want the news without spin and without the Seattle filter. Become a paid supporter this week and save 10% for your first full year. Your support keeps The Roundup and my weekly column coming every day.

Thanksgiving Special Discount

Story Two: The USAID Files Name a University of Washington Professor, Kate Starbird

Synopsis: What did a federal official write about a University of Washington professor a month before the 2022 midterms?

In a USAID email now in the public files, Vera Zakem named Kate Starbird of UW as the researcher “most implicated” and said the agency needed to “get through the midterms without any leaks!”

The email is dated Oct. 7, 2022. Zakem, a USAID senior technology and policy advisor, was answering a message forwarded from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. That message said projects by DHS, CISA and the National Science Foundation “on misinformation correction are receiving negative social media attention,” and it linked to a Just the News article.

Zakem wrote: “I’m very aware of the researchers here and know them well. Awful. The one that is most implicated is Kate Starbird of UW. This is related to the election partnership initiative, tracking US 2020 election.” She added: “This only confirms the point that we need to get through the midterms without any leaks!” The original email is in Larry Sanger’s database.

The Trump administration relaunched USAID’s website on Nov. 24 as “USAID Files.” It holds 248 files, the Washington Post reported. Most are emails, memos and briefing papers. The Office of Management and Budget now oversees what is left of USAID, the State Department told OCCRP. Sanger, a Wikipedia co-founder, built a searchable database of the 242 documents at larrysanger.org/usaid.

Starbird is a co-founder of UW’s Center for an Informed Public. In 2020 the center joined the Election Integrity Partnership with Stanford, Graphika and the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab. Its stated focus was content meant to suppress voting, confuse voters about election processes or delegitimize results without evidence.

That UW tie is why the email matters in Washington. In a March 2023 statement, the center said it disagrees with calling the partnership’s work “censorship” and that platforms were not bound to act on its reports.

Larry Sanger used his first post to announce the database and to highlight a March 30, 2022 USAID paper, “Responding to Social Media Targeting.” It describes a program in the country of Georgia and says: “The partner will share a list of accounts with Facebook/Meta who in turn will dig deeper and ultimately take them down or de-promote content.” His thread points to more of the files.

A USAID Latin America bureau plan called for a mid-December 2022 meeting with Meta to set up direct channels for missions to flag posts and accounts “and get them taken down quickly.” Another document says USAID shares Ethiopia social-media monitoring reports with the State Department’s Global Engagement Center, which was passing them to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Sept. 7, 2023, meeting notes say to encourage direct collaboration between platforms and partners “so we are not part of the conversation.” His second bookmark post is the Zakem email naming Starbird.

Kyle Becker says the files explain why former USAID head Samantha Power objected when the agency came under scrutiny. Gina Milan put USAID’s four-year total at $149 billion. USAID obligated about $149 billion in fiscal years 2021 through 2024, according to ForeignAssistance.gov data.

From the Bookmarks:

Larry Sanger: “I made The USAID Files into a searchable database. You’re welcome.”

Larry Sanger: “4. FREEDOM OF THE PRESS: In October 2022 USAID’s Vera Zakem called the researchers named in a Just the News article “awful,” said Kate Starbird of UW was most implicated, and wrote the agency needed to get through the midterms “without any leaks.”“

Kyle Becker: “Now we know why Samantha Powers flipped out when USAID was put under a magnifying glass.”

Gina Milan: “By the time it was done, they had sent $149 billion overseas.”

Leave a comment on Story Two: The USAID Files Name a University of Washington Professor

Leave a comment

Story Three: Are State-Collected Union Dues Paying for Campaigns Against Your Vote?

Synopsis: Did union dues taken from state paychecks help pay for a campaign against a measure Washington voters just passed?

Matt Marshall says yes, and campaign-finance records show unions put $1.76 million into that fight. Marshall, who posts as Matt4_Liberty, says public money “travels in a loop, against you.”

Public Disclosure Commission records back the spending. No Hate in WA State was the main committee against I-638, the girls’ sports measure, and I-001, the parental rights measure. It raised $4.92 million from May 2025 through Oct. 30.

The unions Marshall named gave $1.76 million of that: SEIU groups $925,500, the Washington Education Association $441,492, the National Education Association $250,000, UFCW Local 3000 $75,000 and the Washington Federation of State Employees $70,000.

SEIU 775’s ballot fund wrote a $500,000 check on Oct. 21. Union gifts in the three weeks before Election Day came to about $715,000. I-638 still passed with about 56% of the vote. The WEA is now a plaintiff in the lawsuit asking a judge to block it.

The dues themselves are collected under state law. RCW 41.80.100 says that once a state employee authorizes it, the employer “must deduct” union membership dues and send them to the union. The authorization goes to the union, not the state. To stop the deduction, the worker has to revoke it in writing to the union, under the terms of the authorization. The state then has until the second payroll after the union confirms.

The same unions bargain with the state. The Office of Financial Management says all 2027-29 union contracts were finalized by the Oct. 1 deadline, either ratified by members or set by an arbitrator, OFM reported.

OFM’s Oct. 1 cost tables put the deals at about $510 million for state employees, ferry workers and non-state employee providers. The contracts are not yet funded. If OFM finds them financially feasible, they go into the governor’s December budget, and the Legislature would have to approve the money in the 2027 session.

They would take effect July 1, 2027. Gov. Bob Ferguson welcomed the ratifications on Oct. 20. The No Hate in WA State campaign said I-638 and I-001 were “poorly written” and would put students at greater risk.

From the Bookmarks:

Matt Marshall: “Your tax dollars are paying for the campaign against your vote. Your money travels in a loop, against you.”

Leave a comment on Story Three: Are State-Collected Union Dues Paying for Campaigns Against Your Vote?

Leave a comment

Thanksgiving Week Special: 10% off for 12 months



This Thanksgiving, I'm grateful for readers who want the news without spin and without the Seattle filter. Become a paid supporter this week and save 10% for your first full year. Your support keeps The Roundup and my weekly column coming every day.

Thanksgiving Special Discount

Thanks for reading The Roundup!

Please like , comment or share to help this newsletter reach a wider audience!

Share

The word is “Oikicide.”

Name it, and challenge it. Never give up! 🤺