A new federal tax credit could put real help in the hands of Washington families. The only question left is whether Governor Ferguson will let them use it.

The Money Is Already on the Table

Seattle parent Jill Jackson put the choice plainly in her ParentMap column: a new federal tax credit could help Washington students. Will Olympia let families use it? The Washington Student Success Coalition and Opt In Washington say $1.5 billion sits on the table. The governor must opt the state in by December 31. After that date the window closes for good.

WA Leg Watch has already warned that Washington might miss donated education money because of Ferguson. Invest in Education Foundation’s federal-scholarship map shows the difference in plain colors. New York is green. Washington is gray. Democratic governors in New York and Colorado have already signed their states up. Governor Hochul said she would not leave money on the table when it could help her kids. Washington parents are still waiting for the same clear answer.

The Need Is Real

The need is not abstract. The Afterschool Alliance Washington fact sheet counts 524,573 children outside after-school programs. The coalition describes a possible 500,000 scholarships of $2,000 each. Polling released by the coalition shows 72 percent of Washingtonians support opting in. Only 14 percent oppose it.

Those numbers come from parents who see empty after-school seats and children who need extra help with reading or math. They are not asking for a new bureaucracy. They are asking for the chance to use money that already exists.

How the Credit Works

The credit itself is straightforward. Families can claim up to $1,700. The governor’s signature is the step that unlocks it. Once the state opts in, the money can support tutoring, after-school programs, and scholarships. The Washington Student Success Coalition has pointed to tutoring as one clear use, citing work that shows extra instructional time lifts struggling students. A child who is behind in reading does not need another study. The child needs hours with a tutor. This credit can buy those hours.

Reasonable people still ask practical questions. Who receives the scholarships? How do families learn about them? How are the organizations held accountable? Those are fair questions. They are also questions that can be answered after the state opts in. They are not reasons to walk away from the money. Other states will answer the same questions while their families receive the benefit. Washington can do the same.

Parental Choice Is the Point

Some will call the credit a direct federal subsidy to private schools. Donors help choose the receiving organizations. That description is accurate. It is also the point. Parents, not a single system, decide where the help goes. A family that wants after-school tutoring, a summer program, or a non-public option can use the credit. A family that prefers the traditional public school can ignore it. The choice belongs to the parent. Washington already funds a large public system. This credit does not shrink that system. It simply gives parents one more tool.

Governor Hochul looked at the same federal program and chose the children. She said she would not leave the money on the table. Colorado’s Democratic governor made the same choice. Both states will have access. Washington will not, unless Ferguson acts. The party label did not stop those governors. It should not stop this one.

The Deadline Is December 31

The calendar is short. December 31 is the deadline. After that date the credit is simply unavailable to Washington families. No later vote in Olympia can reopen it. The decision sits with one office. The polling is clear. The need is documented. Other Democratic governors have already moved. The only missing piece is the opt-in from Olympia.

This is not a request for more state spending. The credit does not raise taxes in Washington. It does not grow a new agency in Olympia. It simply lets parents direct help to the children who need it most. Rural districts and urban neighborhoods face the same gap. A child who needs an extra hour of reading help does not care which governor signed the paperwork. The child cares whether the help arrives.

Please Opt In

Governor Ferguson, please opt in by December 31. Do not leave the money on the table. Washington children should not have to wait while other states use the same federal credit.

Parents can act this week. Jill Jackson’s ParentMap column includes a direct link for parents to submit a letter to the governor. Use it. You can also call. A simple message works: “Governor Ferguson, please opt Washington into the federal education tax credit by December 31. Do not leave the money on the table for our kids.”

Share the column and the coalition’s numbers with your legislators. Tell them 72 percent of their neighbors already support the opt-in. Tell them 524,573 children sit outside after-school programs while the money waits.

You can also use the simple form at “Will Trump’s Scholarships Be Available to Kids In Your State?” It takes a minute. The page states the plain fact: if you live in one of the gray states, your governor has blocked scholarships from the new Trump federal scholarship program from being given to kids in your state. Demand better.

Small actions still matter. One phone call. One letter through the ParentMap link. One clear request to the governor’s office. Those steps, taken by enough parents, can create a real difference for Washington’s kids. Washington can opt in. The scholarships can be real. The after-school seats can be filled. The tutoring hours can begin. Parents are ready to put the resources to work. They only need the governor to open the door.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

SOURCES:

It’s time to prepare for the 2027 Legislative Session!

Public testimony is a very important part of the lawmaking process. Discover how to participate in the process this next year. Your voice matters!

Subscribe to InfluencingOlympia on Substack!

Influencing Olympia

Dangerous Rhetoric is supported by readers like you!

If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider becoming a paid subscriber!