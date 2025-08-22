When it comes to “public participation,” Olympia plays a rigged game.

As I hope you have done (or will do), I submitted a comment on Washington’s Nonpoint Pollution Plan. My focus was simple: the public was given barely 100 days to respond to a highly technical, 600+ page plan — while tribes and agencies spent nearly two years crafting it behind closed doors.

In reply, I received a very polite letter from Mr. Jeremy Reiman, acting Watershed Planning Unit Supervisor at the Department of Ecology.

Polite — but firm. His answer was “no.” He justified the rush with two claims:

The public always has plenty of time to respond. The changes are not fundamental.

Let’s unpack both.

“Plenty of Time?”

Respectfully, no. I’ve already logged more than 40 hours of personal research just to scratch the surface of this plan. How many ordinary citizens — farmers, ranchers, landowners with full-time jobs and families — have that luxury?



As a result of my research, we’ve spent several editions of Dangerous Rhetoric discussing the Nonpoint Plan revision, Forest Plan revisions, and the weaponization of the Clean Water Act.

A “reading guide” may be handy, but it doesn’t replace real time for study. Without it, feedback is hollow, and participation is meaningless. Worse, most Washingtonians don’t even know this process is happening.



A comment period that nobody hears about is not participation. It’s a fig leaf.

“No Fundamental Changes?”

This one is even more troubling. The plan quietly replaces federal best practices with new state-created Best Management Practices (BMPs). On paper, they’re “voluntary.” In practice, Ecology has made it clear: fail to adopt them, and you could be found in violation of the state’s clean water law.

Federal law is crystal clear — nonpoint guidelines are supposed to be voluntary. Ecology’s “comply or else” stance is not just a tweak; it’s a fundamental shift. It turns cooperation into coercion, and it gives the state new leverage over farmers and landowners.

Why This Matters

This is how bureaucratic power grows: inch by inch, plan by plan, through “updates” that are anything but minor. Rural Washington is being trapped in a regulatory maze where “voluntary” means mandatory, and “public input” means after the fact.

Call to Action

If you get a letter like the one I got from Ecology, don’t shrug it off. Write back. Push back. Tell them what you see.

And here’s a secret weapon: use AI tools like ChatGPT or Grok to sharpen your response. Draft your thoughts plainly, then paste them into the tool with a simple instruction:

“Please revise the following email to be professional in tone and as persuasive as possible.”

In seconds, you’ll have a letter that’s clear, firm, and effective. Refine it if you like, but stay professional.

Because here’s the truth: your tone matters. Your words matter. And if we want to stop “voluntary” from becoming “comply or else,” then we must speak up — and speak well.

Here’s my AI enhanced response:

Dear Mr. Reiman, Thank you for your update.



Plenty of time? As a member of the public, I must respectfully disagree with the assertion that “updates always include ample time for public comment.” Ecology and its partners have devoted nearly two years to developing this very complex and technical plan. Given the depth of the material, a 100-day comment period is unlikely to provide sufficient time for members of the public—most of whom have full-time responsibilities—to carefully review, understand, and provide meaningful feedback. While the “reading guide” is a helpful resource (and I have reviewed it), it cannot replace the time needed to thoroughly study the proposed updates and their implications. To illustrate, I have invested nearly 40 hours of personal research to better understand the issues involved, and that level of effort is not feasible for most citizens. In addition, meaningful public participation depends on awareness. A comment period, however well-intentioned, cannot serve its purpose if the public is not adequately informed of its availability. Effective outreach and communication are therefore essential to ensuring that a broad range of perspectives are heard. I raise these concerns not in opposition, but in the hope that Ecology will re-consider extending the timeline and enhancing outreach efforts so that the public can engage more fully and constructively. Doing so would not only strengthen the quality of feedback, but also reinforce confidence in the transparency and inclusiveness of the process.



No fundamental Changes? I must also raise concerns regarding the following assertion: “The draft plan is an update to the 2022 Nonpoint Plan and largely reflects updates and additions which provide the most current information about the various partners and programs involved in this effort, rather than fundamental changes to the strategies and tools utilized by the state to address nonpoint pollution.” In my view, the development of new Best Management Practices (BMPs) in conjunction with the Nonpoint Plan represents both a fundamental and significant change. Ecology has stated its intention to rely on state-developed BMPs in place of the long-established and scientifically vetted federal best practices. This is not a minor update—it is a shift in framework that directly affects how compliance will be judged. While the draft plan describes these new BMPs as “voluntary,” it also makes clear that landowners, agricultural producers, and property residents who do not adopt them could be deemed in violation of the state’s clean water law. This creates a troubling discrepancy. Federal statutes clearly define nonpoint recommendations as voluntary; yet under the state’s approach, the message is effectively “comply, or else.” Such a shift fundamentally alters the nature of participation from cooperative to coercive. For this reason, it is vital that both the public and the Department have additional time to collaborate on a path forward that preserves the voluntary spirit intended under federal law. Building this cooperative framework into the plan update will not only ensure greater public trust but will also lead to stronger, more sustainable outcomes for water quality. Respectfully, Nancy Churchill

Comment on the Nonpoint Plan

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

