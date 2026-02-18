Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Ed Meyer
2d

The people in Olympia have completed their transformation from Government as a concept of public service into a vicious, predatory organization that is narcissistic to the point where they are unable to see what they have become and, if told, incapable of understanding or accepting how thoroughly they are despised by those they think they are serving.

Kamori
1d

Yikes! I suspected some kind of attack on private well-owner rights would come down the pike someday -- and here we are. It's on the agenda for the Pend Oreille County Republicans meeting on Thursday.

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill
