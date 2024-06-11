Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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John Axtell's avatar
John Axtell
2d

I suggest rather than a candidate having to address the same basic questions asked by multiple voters that one or three individuals follow your excellent suggested questions and publish the answers here.

Could not an investigative reporter do the interview and provide a transcript with comments? Our justices have made decisions that have created the current situation. 5 judges that support individual responsibility rather than the current situation could change the economic and educational future of our state.

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Timothy J Ramsey's avatar
Timothy J Ramsey
Jun 12, 2024

Great questions. I know a Washington resident, Dean Isaacson, used to publish work he did researching judges running for office and how they ruled on different cases. I loved it and used it for determining who to vote for, but he moved to Idaho several years ago. Thanks for your input... I like those questions...

Timothy

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