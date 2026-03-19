Picture a candy machine. You drop in your coin, hit the button, and out comes the treat. Every time. Then one day, nothing. The machine is broken. You jab the button over and over. Harder. You shake it. You curse. Pure frenzy. That’s an extinction burst. It’s a desperate spike in bad behavior right before it dies out, when the old reward stops coming. The outburst looks ugly, but it means change is near. If you hold firm, better ways take root.

Today, consider this perspective: Washington’s Democrat majority is in a full extinction burst. Why? They hold super majorities in the House and Senate. They control every statewide office and the Supreme Court. Yet their latest session screams panic. Unconstitutional bills, power grabs, and attacks on freedom. This frenzy could cost them their iron grip.

Why the Panic? Trump’s Unbreakable Popularity

Democrats in Olympia seem untouchable. But deep down, they know the tide is turning. Donald Trump looms large. Republicans love him more than any president’s base at this point in history. CNN admits it: Trump’s support from his party tops all others. His endorsements win big, with rates at 98 percent in 2020, 95 percent in 2022, and 96 percent in 2024.

What does this mean for Washington state? Trump’s fire emboldens local Republicans. They stand taller. This session saw Washington House Republicans fight an Alamo-style losing battle: Their battle cry will be “Remember the unconstitutional income tax!” Independents notice. Democrats? They pick the wrong side every time. As Greg Gutfeld puts it, they side with chaos while Trump backs the good.

Think about it. Why lash out now? Because their easy wins are ending. Trump’s return signals a shift. No more rubber-stamp rule. The majority senses Washington voters waking up, getting energized. Rural folks, working families, they see through the games. This new conservative and working class enthusiasm fuels the burst.

Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely

Power unchecked breeds tyrants. Washington’s Democrats prove it. The party of “No Kings” piled on bills that crush freedom and grab control. Start with the unconstitutional state income tax in SB 6346. They want to tax your income, ignoring the state constitution and the people’s clear “No.” This hits families hard. Tech jobs flee. The economy suffers. Why push it? Desperation to fund their schemes before voters stop them.

Then there’s SB 5974, the sheriff decertification bill. It lets state bureaucrats strip elected sheriffs of power. Arbitrary rules. No armed volunteers. Seattle mandates forced on rural counties. This is a direct attack on local control. Voters pick sheriffs for a reason. Now, Olympia wants puppets. Communities are left exposed. Crime rises. Why? To centralize power in Democrat hands.

Don’t forget “The Authority,” the new state power company created by SB 6395. The state gets eminent domain rights to seize land and ignore local community zoning for green electric projects. This bill creates yet another powerful bureaucracy which can ignore local communities. Absolute power lets them do it. No checks. Just grabs.

The Attorney General gets superpowers too, in ESSB 5925. In a story from The Center Square Washington, “Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Chehalis, said that ‘this bill is akin to giving the attorney general the ability to just kick the door down to your house or your business and demand all your paperwork, demand oral testimony, demand a deposition, hand you interrogatories, just do discovery because the attorney general needs to do it because he can’t operate within the laws we have now like all the other attorneys have to do now …’ Abbarno predicted passage of the bill ‘is going to create witch hunts.’”



Why risk it?

Panic makes them bold. They tighten the noose before losing the chance.

Anti-ICE bills stack up. SB 5855 bans face coverings for law enforcement. Cops in riots? Exposed to threats and doxing. Lives at risk. Why protect criminals over officers? It’s part of a broader war on law and order. Chaos suits their agenda.

SB 6002 shields driver data from sharing but also limits help to federal immigration. Illegals get cover. Borders mean nothing to them. Community safety is secondary.

Housing First mandates push a “right to shelter.” Parks turn into camps. Drugs and crime follow. Look at New York City, bankrupt from it. Every town becomes a mess. Why force this? To lock in votes from the chaos they create.

Finally, HB 2242 delinks the Department of Health from CDC guidance. Why? “Trump chaos.” Now state Department of Health officials will decide vaccine schedules. No federal check. This opens doors to mandates without science. A West Coast bloc defies the nation. Medical tyranny looms.

These bills aren’t progress. They’re power plays. Frantic spikes in bad policy. The extinction burst in action.

The Backlash: This Could Cost the Supermajority

But consider this. The frenzy means change is coming. Like ignoring a candy machine tantrum, voters must stand firm. Democrats’ overreach exposes their rot. Unconstitutional taxes. Sheriff takeovers. Land grabs. Job-killing rules. Anti-cop masks. Border shields. Health dictators. Taxes, Taxes, Taxes. It’s all too much.

Washingtonians aren’t sleeping through it anymore. Rural ranchers watch their land and water rights vanish. Loggers and farmers face new criminal traps from overzealous rules. City workers dodge rising crime in streets turned into open camps. Independents, long patient, now see the endless power grabs.

The session’s wild push has lit a fire. Public outcry is growing louder. People are making phone calls and posting online. People who stayed home before now plan to vote. Trump’s pull isn’t just national; it trickles down here, stirring folks who want bold, common-sense leadership, not more Olympia control.

Be part of the change

Act. Now, we must double down and work hard. Support candidates, build networks, vote in November. Flip some seats. End the super majority. No more blank checks for tyrants. We rebuild with freedom, self-reliance and local control.

Bold leaders must step forward in May. Grassroots groups must organize. The insanity has woken the sleeping giant. Voters demand accountability. No more blank checks for elites who ignore the constitution and the people.

I believe in this state. From Spokane ranches to Seattle streets, we will fight back. Not with despair, but defiance. Optimism fuels us. Their extinction burst will fade and our turn will come. Rally. Register. Volunteer. Support. The payoff? A Washington that works for all. Not just the elite. Persistence wins. Change is here.

Never, never, never give up.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

SOURCES:

1) CNN - Trump is more loved, https://bit.ly/4uDnqxR

2) American Lookout – Trump Endorsements Sweep, https://bit.ly/3PCSEVy

3) Gutfeld: They pick the wrong side every time, https://bit.ly/4sFwkJc

4) Washington Senate Republicans, Unconstitutional State Income Tax SB 6346, https://bit.ly/47McYtP

5) WA House Republicans, Bureaucratic Decertification of County Sheriff: SB 5974, https://bit.ly/4s9dR7Z

6) Influencing Olympia, Concerning the Electric Transmission system, https://bit.ly/3PdVYq4

7) The Center Square Washington, WA House passes amended version of controversial bill expanding AGO powers, https://bit.ly/4bbpBAX

8) Savage Citizens, Housing First Mandates, https://bit.ly/4bp2gun

9) Susan Dupres, HB 2242 - To ignore the CDC and put Washington State Dept. of Health in charge of vaccine recommendations, https://bit.ly/4uuxRDx

It the coming months, we’ll be reviewing the 2026 session. The losses. The wins. Planning for the future. Join our team!

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