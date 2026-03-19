Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Steve Stewart's avatar
Steve Stewart
2d

So it is with patriots today—few, possibly not outnumbered, but not alone:

(From Henry V … St. Crispin’s Day speech):

“From this day to the ending of the world,

But we in it shall be remembered—

We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;

For he to-day that sheds his blood with me

Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,

This day shall gentle his condition;

And gentlemen in England [Washington] now a-bed

Shall think themselves accursed they were not here,

And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks

That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.”

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1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
J. Chris Bayman's avatar
J. Chris Bayman
2d

Nancy, I sincerely appreciate all of the work you do, the indefatigable commentary and analysis. ...and btw, if I could, I would leave this state sometime before 3:00 this afternoon, but my Grandbabies... This installment is very interesting. I wonder what you would think of the following formulations (I have offered to some, or those willing to listen). 1) Our proverbial and literal neighbors vote for the 'D' party because: "...that makes me a really good person..." it's really that shallow, and with some exceptions, that simple, and until "we" (rational Washingtonians) recognize that, craft, construct, and brainstorm methods by which to dispel this malformed conclusion--with laser beam focus, we will continue to lose. 2) And somewhat in keeping with a theme of your recent writing: The Left has found a way to not only disguise, but in effect re-brand Jack-booted thuggery (read: Authoritarian, top-down, iron-fisted rule) as "CARING." Again, quite simple, evil, and anti-American, yet brilliant. And again, until "we" recognize that: craft, construct, and brainstorm methods by which to dispel this icky codified 'boot on our neck' --with laser beam focus, we will continue to lose. Thoughts? ...and thank-you. Sincerely, --J. C. Bayman

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