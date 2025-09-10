Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Nancy D Churchill
1dEdited

Did you see this statement from President Trump?

The Power of Prayer, President Donald Trump, September 8, 2025,

"America has always been a nation that believes in the power of prayer... Together we will make our Country greater, stronger, more united, and more faithful than ever before!"

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115171801902619547

Pete Kauzlarich
1d

Thank you Nancy for spurring us on.

Hebrews 10:23 Let us hold resolutely to the hope we profess, for He who promised is faithful. 24 And let us consider how to spur one another on to love and good deeds. 25 Let us not neglect meeting together, as some have made a habit, but let us encourage one another, and all the more as you see the Day approaching.…

We need to start a group of likeminded Believers who can discuss these matters and pray how God would move us forward to make a difference in our town, our State, our Country.

Here's a very encouraging Video of 4 Pastors who were invited to the White House and what they experienced in the Faith Office in the West Wing, and what President Trump has put into place, and what he is doing to protect and advance Christianity in our Country.

You will be blessed by these Pastors. Pastor Josh McPherson is a relative, and Pastor of Grace City Church in Wenatchee.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXX4L1c4S3g

