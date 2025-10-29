Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Stewart's avatar
Steve Stewart
1d

Nancy, I greatly appreciate your timely and accurate insights. I say this from the perspective of having worked for many years in the mental health field, and with traumatized people in particular.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
Ryan's avatar
Ryan
20h

Nancy - So true! Check out this book I read a few years ago... "Mediated" is a book by Thomas de Zengotita, published in 2005.

It is a quick read but spot on!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Nancy D Churchill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture