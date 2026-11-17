Story One: A $4 Billion Hole, and Agencies Told to Find 15% in Cuts

Synopsis: Monday’s forecast is in. How big is the state’s budget gap now?

About $4 billion, says Gov. Bob Ferguson. That is the shortfall he now projects for the first year of the next budget, which starts July 1, 2027. “Bridging that one-year shortfall will not be easy,” he said in a statement Monday.

The new forecast barely moved, the Office of Financial Management says. Expected revenue rose $195 million for the current budget, to $76.45 billion. It fell $75 million for 2027–29, to $82.52 billion.

So Ferguson is asking for cuts. He wants agencies to find ways to trim up to 15% of spending through mid-2028, the Washington State Standard reports. Ideas are due to the budget office by Nov. 23. Freezes on hiring, travel, and contracts will be updated.

Ferguson has said he won’t propose new taxes this time. His budget office director repeated that at Monday’s meeting. House Finance Chair April Berg agreed: “We’re not looking at revenue sources at this time.”

Why does it get better in 2028? The new 9.9% tax on income over $1 million. It is expected to bring in about $3.5 billion in its first year. “The good news is our budget situation will be stable beginning July 1, 2028,” Ferguson said.

That money comes from a small group. The Department of Revenue estimates about 25,000 households will pay it, the Seattle Times reports. The Washington Research Council warns those estimates are “very uncertain, especially since we have no collections history yet.”

Ferguson’s full budget comes out by Dec. 20.

From the Bookmarks:

Future 42: “BREAKING: Governor Bob Ferguson says ‘We now project an approximately $4 billion shortfall in the first year of the next budget.’ This comes after two years of record tax increases that still have not caught up with Olympia’s over-spending.”

Joe Wallin: “A 9.9% tax DOR says raises ~$3.5B/yr from ~25,000 households. ~$140K each, every year, and it still doesn’t cover the hole. What happens when a few hundred leave?”

Rip Wheeler: “Washington’s new income tax hasn’t collected a dollar yet. The state forecast already counts on $9.4 billion from it in 2029-31.”

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Story Two: Jinkins Keeps the Gavel, and the Press-Pass Fight Heads for a Ruling

Synopsis: Who will run the House next year, and who gets to cover it?

House Democrats re-elected Laurie Jinkins as speaker on Monday. She beat a challenge from Rep. April Berg of Mill Creek, the Washington State Standard reports. The vote count was not released.

The race was about style, not policy, the paper reported before the vote. Some members are tired of late-night floor sessions.

Democrats flipped 10 Republican-held seats and are on course for 69 of 98. That is enough to override a veto without any Republican votes. Twenty newcomers call themselves “The Tidal 20.”

Joe Fitzgibbon stays majority leader. Liz Berry is floor leader, and Brianna Thomas is caucus chair. House Republicans pick their leaders Dec. 11. The session starts Jan. 11.

Now the press-pass case. Last session, the House denied floor press passes to Ari Hoffman, Brandi Kruse, and Jonathan Choe. They sued. A federal judge in Tacoma turned down their request for an emergency order in March, court records show.

In September, the Capitol Correspondents Association settled. It agreed to stop recommending who gets House press passes, the Lynnwood Times reported.

The case against the House continues. Their lawyers at the Citizen Action Defense Fund have now asked the judge to rule without a trial. Hoffman claims the motion shows the House followed the press group’s advice, used unpublished and unevenly applied standards, and decided before they even applied. Those are claims; the judge has not ruled.

From the Bookmarks:

Jim Walsh: “WA State House Democrats are opposing each other for caucus leadership spots. Chaos reigns. ...and chaos is opportunity.”

Jerry Cornfield: “In #waleg ,House Speaker Laurie Jinkins re-elected... and @GovBobFerguson says the state faces a $4B shortfall next fiscal year, asks agencies to look for ways to cut up to 15% right away.”

Ari Hoffman: “Our lawyers at @CADFWashington have filed a motion for summary judgment in the case of the Washington State House denying press passes to me, Brandi Kruse, and Jonathan Choe.”

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Story Three: Kennewick Says It Will Follow I-638

Synopsis: Will school districts wait for the courts on the girls’ sports initiative?

Kennewick won’t. On Monday, its school board said it will carry out I-638 despite the lawsuit against it, Tri-Yak News reports. More than 73% of voters in the district backed the measure.

“The announcement or filing of a lawsuit does not, by itself, suspend a law or relieve the District of its legal obligations,” the board said.

The measure takes effect Dec. 3 unless a court blocks it. The request by Female Athletes United to join the defense is still waiting on a judge, KUOW reports.

From the Bookmarks:

DIAG Washington: “Kennewick School Board says it will implement Initiative 26-638 despite legal challenges”

ADF: “Voters upheld fairness in girls’ sports by double digits. Now the girls who’ve lost to a male competitor, again and again, say they can’t trust the AG to defend that vote.”

Let’s Go Washington: “Girls’ leagues shouldn’t be the catch-all for boys who want to compete against girls and a majority of Washington voters agree.”

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Guest Feature: Clallamity Jen

Another common-sense voice from the North Olympic Peninsula. "Predatory Scams & Silent Authorities: What Local Agencies Aren't Telling You": In her Saturday podcast, Jen covers a counterfeit $100 bill ring hitting Sequim and Port Angeles stores, gold bar scams draining seniors' savings, and fake court summons from scammers posing as sheriff's staff. She also asks why local officials weren't quicker to warn the public.

Read & Listen here —> https://substack.com/@clallamityjen/p-224725518