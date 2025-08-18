Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Nancy D Churchill
Putting my money where my mouth is! Here's my comment on the Tier II Analysis Rules due TODAY!

Thank you for the opportunity to comment on this proposed rule. I think the Forest Practices Board should reject Ecology’s Tier II Analysis. Here's why:

1) Ecology has misused the Tier II review process. This misuse contradicts past practice and law.

2) Ecology ignored laws requiring the least burdensome alternative and misused its antidegradation authority.

3) Ecology cherry-picked worst-case temperature readings, while ignoring evidence that stream temperatures stayed below the legal limit 90% of the time.

4) Failure to properly balance harm/benefit.

Ecology ignored smarter, less costly options that would still protect water quality.Their economic analysis failed to account for the impact on small landowners and used inflated

assumptions to justify a preferred outcome.

5) The process was rigged to develop a preferred outcome:Science-based alternatives from the AMP were blocked.

In summary: The Forest Practices Board should reject Ecology’s Tier II analysis, the proposed Np buffer rule, and restart the process.

Thank you for considering my concerns.

