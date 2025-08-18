In response to my last Dangerous Rhetoric column on Washington’s Nonpoint Plan: The Hidden Green Assault on Your Property Rights (08/11), I received some information by email from the Washington State Water Resources Association (WSWRA), an organization that works on “Keeping Water Flowing To The Farms That Feed Us And Sustain Our Communities.”



WSWRA sent an alert to it’s members about the need to submit comments on the proposed update to the Tier II plan that’s being shoved through the Forest Practice Board.



Took me a minute to realize this is different from the nonpoint plan that is specifically target farms and rural living. The attached graphic from Washington’s Working Forests makes the situation really clear:

These Tier II rules also regulate nonpoint “pollution” but, but specifically target our working forests and private timber lands.

I say “pollution” because I reject the argument that higher water temperature qualifies as pollution, but that’s Ecology’s claim here, using their cherry-picked science.

It’s very important to help protect the property rights of our timber producers by commenting on these rules which seek to impose mandatory steam buffers on all streams, not just on salmon streams. This is just another way to destroy our timber industry, which is already struggling!

Hundreds of thousands of acres of harvestable timber are about to be locked up without any compensation for the owners.



Read the talking points —> Link



Summary of the talking points below:

The LEAD: Forest Practices Board should reject Ecology’s Tier II Analysis

The WHY: Reasons below (or at the link above). Hit the main bullet points.

Deadline: Tonight (Aug 18, 2025) at 11:59 pm

The HOW: COMMENT HERE

CALL TO ACTION:

Comment on the Draft Tier II Analysis of Forest Practices Board's draft rule —> COMMENT HERE BEFORE MIDNIGHT.

Thanks so much for getting involved in the fight for property rights and more reasonable and flexible clean water regulations!



Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

