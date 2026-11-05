Story One: I-638 Protects Girls’ Sports?

Synopsis: Can a deep-blue state still vote to keep girls’ sports for girls?

Initiative 638 has passed. The Associated Press called it Wednesday night after two days of counting. Late returns put Yes near 56.6% and No near 43.4%. That is roughly 1.25 million Yes votes to about 962,000 No.

The measure bars students assigned male at birth from K-12 girls’ sports. Schools must accept a health-care provider statement that verifies biological sex. That statement rests on reproductive anatomy, genetic makeup, or normal endogenous testosterone. It takes effect December 3, 2026.

Opponents plan a court fight. Washington Democratic Party Chair Shasti Conrad has vowed to challenge the result. The ACLU and allied groups are expected to join. Supporters note the win came despite about $4.5 million in union and opposition spending. The WIAA has said roughly ten transgender athletes compete in school sports statewide.

Common sense held in one of the bluest states in the country. Parents who wanted fair fields for their daughters now have a statute on the books. The next fight moves from the ballot to the courthouse.

From the Bookmarks:

Brandi Kruse: “It’s official! I-638 has PASSED. Thank you Washington voters for standing up for girls, truth, and common sense.”

Corey DeAngelis: “BREAKING: Washington state voters approved a measure to protect girls’ sports. Yes: 56.6% No: 43.4% Sanity wins by 13 points in a deep-blue state during a blue wave.”

Jonathan Choe: “NEW: WA Democratic Party Chair Shasti Conrad says she will fight to overturn I-638 in court. Conrad is now the greatest threat to REAL girls playing high school sports.”

Brandi Kruse: “Washington. I know things seem hopeless at times. But if we can beat $4.5M in union spending and the radical trans mob to protect girls’ sports in one of the bluest places on earth, we can do anything. ANYTHING.”

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Story Two: Ninth Circuit Backs DOJ

Synopsis: After the 6-5 flip for DOJ, did the Ninth Circuit shut the door on a full-court redo?

A 6-5 en banc Ninth Circuit reinstated a stay that lets the Justice Department keep requesting that Washington and California sequester ballots tied to suspected noncitizen voters—and warn of prosecution for knowingly counting them. Unions led by SEIU then asked for a rare “super en banc” rehearing by the full court. DOJ opposed that step.

The Ninth Circuit denied the full-court request. That wraps this round. DOJ may keep speaking and investigating. The ruling does not force the states to comply.

SEIU calls the federal lists unreliable. DOJ says checking citizenship is a core executive job. Acting U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd has flagged hundreds of suspected noncitizen voters tied to past ballots in Washington. Secretary of State Steve Hobbs still says proven cases are rare—and admits the state is not checking citizenship on the rolls.

Washington and California remain on notice. The letters can continue. The citizenship gap on the rolls remains.

From the Bookmarks:

Katie Daviscourt: “Breaking: Ninth Circuit en banc panel has ruled 6-5 to reinstate this decision after it was vacated last night. This rules in favor of the DOJ. Prosecutors can continue requests to sequester noncitizen ballots and threaten prosecution. California and Washington state are back on notice!”

Katie Daviscourt: “Just in: DOJ has filed in opposition to the “super en banc” hearing. “To our knowledge, this Court has never previously granted that relief-and doing so here would undermine the Court’s random en banc process and open the door to a floodgate of petitions seeking the full court’s en banc review. Nothing about this case warrants such a highly unusual step.”

Jim Walsh: “Weird. This morning, the 11-judge panel of the federal 9th Circuit Court of Appeals REINSTATES yesterday’s ruling by its 3-judge that was temporarily reversed. This ALLOWS the Trump Administration’s program for enforcing Voter ID requirements. Bad news for Ferguson, Hobbs & Co.”

Katie Daviscourt: “Update: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denies request for super en banc hearing, ruling in favor of DOJ.”

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Story Three: Income Tax Stays?

Synopsis: If I-645 keeps failing, who pays next—and how soon does the threshold move?

Initiative 645 would repeal the 9.9% tax on annual income over $1 million and bar new state or local income taxes. Late Secretary of State returns Wednesday night showed No ahead about 57.9% to 42.1%—roughly 1.29 million No votes to 937,000 Yes. Those numbers are still unofficial. The repeal is clearly failing.

A No vote keeps the tax. It takes effect January 1, 2028, with first payments in 2029. A separate lawsuit still challenges it in court.

Governor Bob Ferguson celebrated the repeal’s collapse and has vowed to veto any later cut to the threshold. Supporters of repeal warn lawmakers will push that threshold down anyway once the tax is locked in. Tax lawyers are already warning residents about the 184-day residency trap and Washington-source income rules.

School funding pressure sits beside the income tax. An OSPI equity workgroup report is drawing fire for pointing toward much higher local school levies in 2027. Income tax stays. Property taxes may climb. Businesses watching both will decide whether to stay.

From the Bookmarks:

Ari Hoffman: “BREAKING: Gov. Bob Ferguson is celebrating that the effort to repeal the income tax just fell behind When businesses announce they are leaving Washington, let’s see if he is still smiling”

PNW Conservative: “It’s disappointing Washington voters (legal and illegal) decided to double down on economic su*cide tonight. As more companies and the ultra wealthy leave, the Democrats will (and already plan to) lower the income tax threshold. It was never a ‘millionaire’ income tax.”

Joe Wallin: “Just stay under 184 days can be expensive advice. If Washington remains your domicile, you may still be an income-tax resident. Even nonresidents can owe tax on Washington-source income. The new tax starts in 2028.”

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