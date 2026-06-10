Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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John Axtell's avatar
John Axtell
2d

It would be very helpful if someone, or an organization, would summarize each candidates judicial philosophy and case history so voters can decide if the candidate believes in freedom or tends to believe government control of citizens is best.

Could start with a review of cases concerning parents rights, if compulsory education in a government controlled school is constitutional or if it is related to slavery, which some think was fine for the slaves. Currently only those with resources can send their children to schools or homeschool where the children will be not be taught the government value system.

Does the candidate believe the constitution requires our state to offer a free education to only those who will go to a government school?

Does the candidate believe equal rights and civil rights can co-exist, same with free speech and hate speech, believe in the right of association or should the government control who one can, or must, associate with.

Basic values create or break a society consensus. We have seen freedoms taken away by politicians in COVID forcing schools and businesses to close no individual choices allowed.

Becoming informed is difficult. Unbiased help would be appreciated. However most voters do not vote.

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1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
Ed Meyer's avatar
Ed Meyer
2d

Don't forget to mention that execrable Black Lives Matter/Systemic Racism letter the court issued on June 4, 2020 that was signed by all 9 'Justices'.

http://aitalaw.com/news/2020/6/5/june-4-2020-message-from-the-washington-state-supreme-court

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1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
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