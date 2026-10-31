Story One: Hobbs Admits: No Citizenship Check?

Synopsis: Can Washington keep clean voter rolls if it never checks citizenship?

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs told KOMO News the state has no system that can tell if a registered voter is a noncitizen. He said people are asked at the Department of Licensing, and that is the main check. He also said it is not unusual for noncitizens to end up on the rolls, and that the state has never claimed there are none.

Federal prosecutors say they flagged 405 suspected noncitizen voters who cast about 1,500 votes over time. They asked Hobbs to set those people’s current ballots aside until citizenship is confirmed. Hobbs refused. He called the federal list a “dumpster fire” and said some names are citizens or are old. He says every voter already attests to citizenship when signing the ballot return envelope.

Acting U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd says Washington is sending ballots to people it cannot screen for citizenship. Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall, standing with Gov. Bob Ferguson, said the state is a “vote ID state” and that voters attest they are citizens. Washington does not require photo ID to vote. Critics want proof of citizenship at registration. Hobbs says proven noncitizen voting is rare—about 15 cases since 1982—and that removing voters without individualized proof would break the law.

From the Bookmarks:

Katie Daviscourt: “UPDATE: Acting US Attorney Neil Floyd releases a statement: At his press today conference Secretary Hobbs said, ‘It is not unusual for noncitizens to be on the rolls... we have never said there are none on there.’ He also said, ‘We don’t have a system that can identify if someone is actually a non-citizen.’”

Jim Walsh: “WA Secretary of State Steve Hobbs ‘admits the state has NO MECHANISM FOR CHECKING VOTER REGISTRATION AGAINST CITIZENSHIP.’ As some of us have been saying for years. We need to require proof of citizenship when people register to vote in WA.”

Ari Hoffman: “During a presser, Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall is asked about Sec. of State Steve Hobbs admitting there are non-citizens on the voter rolls. She falsely claimed, ‘We are a voter ID state.’ Voter ID is not required in Washington”

Josh Johnson: “Straight from the horse’s mouth... WA does not check citizenship status of voters. Glad this argument can be laid to rest.”

KOMO News: “Should Washington require proof of citizenship to register to vote?”

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Hobbs Admits: No Citizenship Check?

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Story Two: Groceries Cost $11,000 a Year?

Synopsis: Why do Washington families pay more at the checkout than almost anyone else?

A ConsumerAffairs grocery study, covered by Charlie Harger, says the average Washington household spent about $11,347 on groceries last year. The U.S. average was about $8,019. That is a gap of more than $3,300. Per person, Washington spent about $4,612—the highest in the country, and about 44% above the national figure. The household bill also rose about $430 from 2024 to 2025, the biggest one-year jump of any state.

Groceries took about 11.4% of Washington’s median household income, tying Maine for a top burden rank. Seattle-area grocery prices rose about 4.5% over a year, versus about 1.8% nationwide, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics figures Harger cites.

Critics point to high land, labor, diesel, and energy costs, plus state carbon and road taxes.

From the Bookmarks:

S.A. Dupres: “Harger: No state spends more per person on groceries than Washington State It’s more than $11,000 a year”

Steve Gordon: “The biggest thing that drives grocery prices is supply chain cost. Diesel, energy, land, congestion, & labor costs. WA is high on all fronts, but especially fuel/energy due to policy. Carbon tax. Road tax. All decisions by the legislature to make WA suffer.”

Joe Wallin on LinkedIn: “Washington doesn’t do small taxes. It does starter taxes. Paid family leave launched in 2019 at 0.4% of your wages. On Jan 1 it hits 1.2%, triple the start and the legal cap.”

Andy Stevens: “Now why would a King County based manufacturing plant shift everything to Spokane and Tennessee?”

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Story Three: Camas and I-638?

Synopsis: Should a boy who finished near the back of a boys’ race place near the front once he runs as a girl?

At Camas High School, a transgender runner finished 76th in a boys’ junior-varsity race, then soon placed second in a girls’ JV race and later won a girls’ varsity race.

Teammates and rivals have walked off in protest. Some parents say girls should not share locker rooms or podiums with biological males. The Camas School District says it follows WIAA rules and state law that let students compete consistent with gender identity.

Initiative 638 is on the November 3 ballot. It would bar biologically male students from girls-only K-12 sports and require a health-care provider to verify biological sex for those events.

Supporters say the Camas results show why the measure is needed. Opponents say the rules would invade student privacy and exclude transgender girls.

Let’s Go Washington and Brian Heywood also say someone vandalized Yes-on-638 signs in Bellevue and that they filed a police report and offered a reward.

From the Bookmarks:

Amy E. Sousa: “The boy in Camas, WA who went from being 79th to 2nd by moving from the boys team to the girls team did NOTHING to change his natural male advantage.”

Zach Abraham: “This has nothing to do with Trump or MAGA. This is about parents wanting their daughters to be able to dress in a locker room without seeing male genitalia and to compete against their peers. That’s it. Sorta like title 9”

Let’s Go Washington: “BREAKING: We’re offering a reward for the identification and conviction of this person responsible for vandalizing our signs in Bellevue. We have filed a police report as well.”

Brian Heywood: “Practitioner of No Hate We Have you on Video!!! We have filed a police report. We will be offering a reward for your arrest and conviction.”

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