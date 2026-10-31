Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Kevin Stich's avatar
Kevin Stich
12h

When I registered to vote many years ago, I brought my birth certificate. That is the way it should be.

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Jeff Lynn's avatar
Jeff Lynn
10h

If they pass the tax on $250K of assets it will be time to more to a state where my vote COUNTS and is not negated by some ineligible voter.

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