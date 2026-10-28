Story One: Hobbs Said 15. The Feds Found 405.

Synopsis: Can a signature on a ballot envelope replace a citizenship check?

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has said Washington found only 15 cases of noncitizen voting between 1982 and 2025. On Monday, federal prosecutors said they identified 405 alleged noncitizens who cast more than 1,500 ballots, and asked Hobbs to set those ballots aside until citizenship is confirmed, with a second list expected before Election Day.

Hobbs pushes back, saying the timing casts unfounded suspicion on the results, that one record on the list dates to 1994, and that every voter already attests to eligibility by signing the declaration on the ballot return envelope.

Prosecutors say the state has fought to keep the full voter rolls from federal investigators, and Sen. Rand Paul says states that stonewall are asking voters to take their word that elections are secure.

From the Bookmarks:

Jason Rantz on Seattle Red: “Steve Hobbs said Washington caught 15 non-citizens voting in 45 years. The feds just found 405, and they cast more than 1,500 ballots.”

Ari Hoffman: “WA Sec of State Steve Hobbs claimed he only found 15 cases of voter fraud from 1982-2026. US Attorney Neil Floyd found 405 this year. Hobbs said, \”Every voter attests to their eligibility by signing the declaration on the ballot.\”“

Lynnwood Times: “DOJ demands Washington set aside ballots from 405 suspected noncitizens who cast 1,500 votes, with a second list expected before Election Day. Secretary of State Steve Hobbs pushes back as deadline approaches.”

Joe Oltmann: “Fifteen cases in forty-five years… that is the number Steve Hobbs and his office have been selling Washington voters all year, and today the Acting U.S. Attorney stood up in Seattle and said his office found 405 non-citizens who voted, many of them more than once, over 1,500 ballots illegally cast.”

Rand Paul: “Only citizens should vote in American elections. Every ballot cast by a noncitizen cancels out the vote of a lawful American. Washington state should hand over its voter rolls and let investigators do their jobs.”

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Story Two: Kitsap’s Power Revolt

Synopsis: Would you dump your power company if rates kept climbing?

Kitsap voters are deciding whether their Public Utility District should take over electricity from Puget Sound Energy, after years of rising bills tied to the state’s clean-energy mandates.

Kevin Wallace, sharing an editorial by Josh Farley, says if PSE’s pending rate request is approved, electricity rates will jump 80% from 2024 to 2029, driven mainly by the 2019 Clean Energy Transformation Act, and that Kitsap now has an off-ramp if the Legislature will not fix the law.

Tonya Stadlman notes that this spring Washington gas hit over $5.70 a gallon, versus $5.15 in Oregon and $4.41 in Idaho, with Olympia’s gas tax and Climate Commitment Act stacked on top. Brian Hansford says Washington spending rose about 127% while keeping up with inflation and population would have meant about 64%. Supporters of common sense say there is no climate crisis to justify “going green.”

From the Bookmarks:

Kevin Wallace on LinkedIn: “Great editorial by Josh Farley about the drama playing out in Kitsap County, where the voters may decide to kick out PSE and take over their electricity system as a public utility district. If PSE’s pending rate request is approved, PSE electricity rates will increase 80% in five years, from 2024-2029. PSE ratepayers’ woes are primarily due to an irresponsible 2019 law called CETA.”

Tonya Stadlman: “Same president in Oregon. Same president in Idaho. So why does Washington pay more? Gas. This spring, same oil crisis: Washington: over $5.70. Oregon: $5.15. Idaho: $4.41.”

Ed. Note: It’s Clean Energy Compliance: PSE states that the Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA) and the Climate Commitment Act are the biggest cost drivers. It’s NOT “Trump” as claimed by Rep. DelBene.

Brian Hansford: “Washington’s spending grew twice as fast as inflation and population combined, and now takes a larger share of the economy than it did ten years ago. Keeping up with both inflation and population growth would have meant about +64%. Spending rose +127%, roughly double that.”

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Story Three: Will Voters Kill the Income Tax?

Synopsis: Will Washingtonians repeal the new income tax before it hits?

Initiative 645 asks voters to strike the 9.9% tax on income over $1 million that lawmakers passed this year. Ari Hoffman reports a new poll showing support for repeal is rising, with opponents calling it an income tax designed to expand to working and fixed-income families. Rep. Jim Walsh calls the Ferguson-Pedersen income tax a negative turning point after years of policies that he says made the state harder for employers. Steve Gordon says Washington is not just uncompetitive but “inhospitable” for business, and Let’s Go Washington urges a Yes vote so lawmakers do not get a chance to break their promise.

From the Bookmarks:

Ari Hoffman: “WA income tax repeal support jumps in new poll. \”These numbers show Washingtonians aren’t fooled. They know this is an income tax designed to be expanded to working and fixed-income families, and that it will capture every person, pension, and nonprofit.\”“

Jim Walsh: “Gravity. The Ferguson-Pedersen state income tax scheme is a negative inflection point. The culmination of years of disastrous economic policies peddled by WA Democrats.”

Steve Gordon: “Sobering graphic. WA isn’t just \”uncompetitive.\” It’s \”inhospitable\” for business. The income tax is just the last log on an already blazing inferno.”

From Mountain States Policy Center:

Let’s Go Washington: “Don’t give lawmakers the chance to break their promise. Vote YES on I-645 and repeal their income tax!”

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