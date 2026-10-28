Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Bob's avatar
Bob
7h

This is the same state that needed FIVE VOTE counts to elect a governor

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paula graham's avatar
paula graham
21m

So now everyone knows and repeats the knowledge. Parrots. Who’s got the bull by the horns and where’s the lovely governor…. We have a stagnant government that is running the state into the ground and everyone is “hey what’s for dinner”!

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