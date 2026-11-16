Story One: Keeping the Lights On: Centralia Gas and Propane Heat Pumps

Synopsis: Where will Washington get power on the coldest days, and what goes into your next heat pump?

First, Centralia. TransAlta wants to convert its idle coal plant near Centralia to natural gas. Puget Sound Energy would buy the power from 2028 through 2044, the Washington State Standard reports. PSE says it would run only when demand is high, like cold snaps and heat waves.

The 730-megawatt plant has not run since last December. A federal order keeps it on standby for emergencies. TransAlta plans to make its final investment decision in early 2027.

Environmental groups want regulators to reject the deal. Staff at the state Utilities and Transportation Commission recommended against it too. So did the public counsel in the AG’s office.

The commission took testimony at a three-day hearing on Nov. 3 to 5 as part of PSE’s rate case. A decision is still expected in January. We found no new ruling since then.

Kurt Miller of the Northwest Public Power Association pushes back in a Seattle Times op-ed. He says the deal would provide about 700 megawatts at a site that already has power lines. He asks what else could keep homes warm in a long winter cold snap.

He points to a new error. At an Oct. 23 meeting, Northwest Power and Conservation Council staff said their hydropower model had counted too much water. Fixing it means the region will likely need “1,000s of MW” more power than planned, the Council’s slides show.

Second, propane. On Oct. 30, the State Building Code Council voted unanimously to allow some home heat pumps that use propane as the refrigerant, Homepros reports. The units must be factory-sealed and sit outdoors or in an equipment room, with no more than 10.8 pounds of refrigerant. Local officials must approve each one.

The rule takes effect May 3, 2027, NaturalRefrigerants.com reports. That gives lawmakers time to step in.

Fire officials and the heating industry opposed it. A fire marshals’ representative warned this propane has no added smell, so a leak is hard to detect. Industry leader Stephen Yurek says the fire service member on the code committee voted no. “Readers can comment to the council until the implementation date,” he writes in the Spokesman-Review.

From the Bookmarks:

Kurt Miller on LinkedIn: “We need electricity supplies that can keep homes warm through five straight days of intense cold, even when the wind isn’t blowing, the sun isn’t shining, and hydropower supplies are limited.”

Andrea Smiley on LinkedIn: “We all want a cleaner environment, but putting Washington state residents at such risk before sufficient research has been undertaken could have disastrous consequences.”

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Story Two: The Income Tax Fight Moves to Court Feb. 5

Synopsis: Voters kept the new income tax. Can a judge still stop it?

Voters rejected Initiative 645 on Nov. 3. That leaves the state’s new 9.9% tax on income over $1 million in place. It starts Jan. 1, 2028, with the first returns due in 2029, JD Supra reports.

A separate lawsuit is still alive. Ten plaintiffs, including families, farm and builder groups, and a small business group, sued the state in Klickitat County Superior Court. Judge Randall Krog has the case, the county’s case page shows.

Former Attorney General Rob McKenna and former Justice Phil Talmadge are on the challengers’ team. The Citizen Action Defense Fund backs the case.

A hearing is set for Feb. 5, 2027. The challengers will ask the judge to decide the case without a full trial, MyNorthwest reports. Written arguments start in December.

Their argument: Washington courts have long treated income as property. Property taxes must be uniform and capped at 1%. A graduated income tax breaks both rules, they say.

Whoever loses will likely appeal. “We will likely wind up in the state Supreme Court,” Jackson Maynard of the defense fund told MyNorthwest.

The money at stake is big. State forecasters expect the tax to bring in about $3.5 billion in the next two-year budget, the Washington State Standard reported in September. A new revenue forecast is due today.

From the Bookmarks:

Future 42: “Voters did not approve Initiative 645, leaving our state’s new income tax in place. But the election did not settle whether that tax violates the state Constitution... There is now a date to watch: February 5, 2027.”

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Story Three: After a Rough Midterm, WA Republicans Ask What Comes Next

Synopsis: How bad was Nov. 3 for Washington Republicans, and what do they think went wrong?

Bad in the state House. Republicans lost nine seats and will soon hold 29 of 98, the Washington State Standard reports. That gives Democrats more than two-thirds of the chamber.

Several of the losses came in the 12th, 14th, 17th, and 18th districts. A court-ordered redistricting map moved more Democratic voters into those areas, the paper notes.

The results are still unofficial. Counties certify by Nov. 24, and the state certifies by Dec. 3. You can follow the count on the Secretary of State’s results page.

State GOP Chair Jim Walsh says it was not a wipeout. “The midterm was bad. It was not this epic tsunami,” he told the Standard. On KUOW, he called it a “mixed bag,” pointing to wins like the passage of I-638.

Critics inside the party point to money and turnout. The state Democratic Party raised about $2.5 million through October, compared with about $1 million for the state GOP, per Public Disclosure Commission records cited by the Standard. With the caucus campaign committees, Democrats led $10.2 million to $6.6 million.

Former party chair Chris Vance, now an independent, wants Walsh replaced. The party picks its chair in January, and Walsh plans to run again.

A national post-election survey by the polling firm Cygnal offers clues. It polled 3,000 midterm voters nationwide on Nov. 4 and 5. It says Democrats won by 13 points. About half of that margin came from more Democratic-leaning voters turning out. The other half came from Trump 2024 voters who switched.

Cygnal found 48% said their vote was against the president’s agenda, compared with 19% who voted for it. Independents went Democratic by 30 points.

Its CEO, Brent Buchanan, calls it “a delivery problem, not an ideological one.” These are national numbers, not a Washington poll.

From the Bookmarks:

Brent Buchanan: “Want to know what the heck happened in the midterm election? 145 slides of rich detail from the amazing @cygnal team that lays it out quantitatively and qualitatively.”

Steve Gordon: “It is no secret that Trump is super unpopular in WA, so it was a tremendous headwind. It also shows that policy still matters.”

Shipwreckedcrew: “The GOP got out organized and crushed in 2008 and 2018. Both times it responded by adopting the practices pioneered by Dems. It needs to do that again for 2028, or nothing else will matter.”

Jim Walsh, on what critics are saying: “this year’s election was the worst ever for conservatives (it was bad, but not that bad)... Don’t believe any of this.”

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Guest Feature: Sue Lani Madsen.

Another common sense voice from Eastern WA.



Sue Lani answers the top questions about I-638, the girls’ sports initiative, and asks why AG Nick Brown picked a law firm that has worked against it to defend it.

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