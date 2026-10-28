Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Clallamity Jen's avatar
Clallamity Jen
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What’s worth recognizing is people leaving Washington State to live in states with income taxes, like Idaho and Montana. I don’t think people expect to escape taxation at all levels; but there is reasonable taxation, which doesn’t exist in Washington State; it’s also getting something for the taxes, and Washington State delivers nothing in terms of services to people who pay taxes.

When I moved back from Montana in 2012, the big push was for legalizing pot and taxing ‘the hell out of it’ as the ads promoted. One more piece of evidence that shows taxing in Washington State creates more spending and more taxation, that’s it.

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