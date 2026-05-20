Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Michael Psiropoulos's avatar
Michael Psiropoulos
14h

This will be thrown out because it does three things, not one.

1. This measure would repeal a 9.9% tax on annual individual income over $1,000,000;

2. prohibit state and local governments from imposing taxes on individual income or the receipt of individual income and taxes measured by an individual’s income;

3. and define income as ‘any gain or benefit measured in money derived from an individual’s capital, labor, property, or other source.’

And possibly four. It would also define ‘individual’ as a natural person for purposes of excise taxes.”

It’s all about delaying and drowning us in minutiae.

I’m just a doofus but I’ve seen this happen too many times to not see what’s coming.

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