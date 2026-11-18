Most families in Ferry County get their electricity from the federal hydroelectric dams on the Columbia and Snake Rivers. The Bonneville Power Administration sells that power. When BPA’s costs rise, local bills rise. The Ferry County PUD just told customers that BPA’s new rate case could increase the district’s wholesale power rates by 12.52 percent. If approved, that increase will show up in the monthly bills of homes, farms, and small businesses across Eastern Washington.

How did we get here? Follow the chain from courtroom to kitchen table.

The Lawsuit and the Court Order

Earthjustice and allied groups filed suit over dam operations on the Columbia and Snake Rivers. In February 2026, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon issued a preliminary injunction. The order requires more water to be spilled over eight federal dams instead of run through the turbines that generate electricity.

The dams affected are the four lower Snake River projects and four lower Columbia River projects. Less water through the turbines means less power. BPA estimates the court-ordered spill will cut annual generation by about 200 average megawatts. Losses grow much larger in late summer, with hundreds of average megawatts unavailable in August and September. Peak capacity can drop by more than 1,000 megawatts during critical hours. Revenues fall by roughly $125 million a year. Reserves shrink.

The Rate Case and Your Bill

BPA responded by opening an expedited rate case called BP-27. This case adds two rate-adjustment tools (the Court-Ordered Operation Rate Adder and a true-up) for the rest of the current BP-26 rate period. That period ends on September 30, 2028. The extra costs are recovered over the final two years (FY 2027 and FY 2028).

The agency first proposed recovering an additional $250 million from power customers. That produces an average increase of about 6.3 percent for most public utilities. Individual districts can see higher effective impacts depending on their contracts and portfolios.

Ferry County’s 12.52 percent estimate is one real-world example. A later settlement with the same advocacy groups trimmed the total recovery to $212 million, but the rate increase is still real and still headed to customers. The cost does not disappear; it lands on the people who pay the bills.

Do the Fish Benefits Justify the Cost?

Does the extra spill help salmon enough to justify the higher rates? The answer is not clear. Higher spill does reduce the number of young fish that pass through turbines. Some studies show better juvenile survival and modest improvements in the odds of better adult returns. That is the claimed benefit.

Yet decades of increased spill have not produced reliable recovery of the listed runs. Ocean conditions, predation by seals and sea lions, habitat loss, and other factors still dominate adult returns. Many stocks remain in poor shape despite years of operational constraints. The measurable gain for the fish is limited and often hard to separate from other variables. The measurable cost to ratepayers is immediate and large.

Public power groups warned that the ordered operations would cost tens or hundreds of millions of dollars while delivering uncertain fish benefits. They also raised concerns about reliability during summer peaks when the region needs every megawatt.

The judge rejected claims of increased costs because similar spill levels had been used in recent years. But BPA’s own numbers now confirm the revenue losses, the generation cuts, and the pressure on reserves. The people who keep the lights on are being asked to pay for a policy whose benefits remain debated while the costs are not.

One Judge, Many Ratepayers

One district judge in Oregon is effectively managing a multi-state hydropower system that supplies reliable, low-cost power to millions of people. The same system supports irrigation, navigation, and flood control across the region.

Courts exist to apply the law, not to run rivers and power grids as ongoing experiments. When the fish benefit is small or uncertain and the cost to ordinary families is clear, the balance has been lost.

In Federalist No. 47, James Madison warned that the accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands is the very definition of tyranny. A single judge setting operational rules that raise electricity prices across an entire region comes uncomfortably close to that line.

The Columbia River Power System remains one of the Pacific Northwest’s greatest assets. It has delivered affordable, renewable electricity for generations. That asset is being steadily constrained by litigation and judicial orders. Higher wholesale rates are the direct, predictable result. Rural communities that depend on stable power costs feel the pressure first.

What You Can Do

What can you do? Pay attention to the BP-27 proceeding and to your local PUD rate discussions. Talk to your PUD commissioners. Write your state legislators. Demand transparent cost-benefit analysis before more operational limits are locked in.

You can also contact your U.S. Representative and both U.S. Senators. Tell them the court-ordered spill is raising power costs for families and businesses in Eastern Washington. Ask them to review the BP-27 rate case and the impacts of the injunction on the Columbia River Power System. BPA is a federal agency. Congress has oversight. Your voice matters.

Support policies that improve fish passage where the evidence is strong while protecting the reliable output of the dams. Local control and honest accounting still matter. The people who live with the consequences should have a stronger voice than distant advocacy groups and a single courtroom.

Today’s higher bills become tomorrow’s less flexible and more expensive power system. The next generation will inherit either a reliable hydro system or a region that traded its greatest energy advantage for uncertain results.

Small, steady defense of affordable power protects families and the future. Speak now. The cost of silence is already appearing on your electric bill. Vote for leaders who understand that affordable, reliable power is not a luxury. It is the foundation of a free and productive life.

Leave a comment

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

SOURCES:

(1) What’s Up at the PUD? BPA Wholesale Power Costs and What They Mean for Ferry County, Ferry County PUD, Ferry County View Monthly, November 2026

(2) Court Orders Emergency Actions to Protect Imperiled Columbia Basin Salmon, Earthjustice, February 25, 2026, https://bit.ly/3WMU6ID

(3) BPA rate proceeding highlights costs of court-ordered river operations, Public Power Council, September 17, 2026, https://bit.ly/4iVMUBs

(4) Settlement requires Bonneville Power Administration to reduce proposed rate hike, Earthjustice, November 4, 2026, https://bit.ly/4kR2m4e

(5) Comparative Survival Study analyses of spill effects on juvenile salmon survival and smolt-to-adult returns, Fish Passage Center and collaborators, https://bit.ly/3UQ6jf9

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