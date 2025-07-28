Today’s Roundup brings together sharp insights on the policies, priorities, and cultural conflicts shaping the nation—from the schoolhouse to the statehouse.



Whether it’s the fallout from President Trump’s new executive order on homelessness, the quiet battle over fertility and family norms, or the latest attempt to redraw political lines in Washington State, the stories below tell a deeper story: one of citizens pushing back, institutions overreaching, and a country still deciding what kind of future it wants to build.

📚 Education and Children

Gird Your Loins! The Teachers' Union Wants Our Children And Our Nation, Rabbi Michael Barclay, July 24, 2025, https://pjmedia.com/rabbi-michael-barclay/2025/07/24/gird-your-loins-the-teachers-union-wants-our-children-and-our-nation-n4942069

“The NEA is attempting to turn this nation fully towards darkness. It is our responsibility, our privilege, and our blessing to expose this labor union for what it has become: a weapon for a Marxist agenda.”

BREAKING: The nation's largest teachers union just scrubbed their 2025 handbook from their website, Corey DeAngelis, July 25, 2025, https://x.com/DeAngelisCorey/status/1948787085227221087

“Too bad for them, I saved the 434-page document. Thread.”

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family & 🩺 Health

Storks Take Orders From the State, Jordan Lasker, May 1, 2025,

“If countries go all-in on credible on pro-natal efforts, they can raise fertility rates by substantial margins.”

Go Ahead And Have Kids, Jordan Lasker, Jul 11, 2025,

“Don’t forego family life because you’re concerned about the climate.”

Nurses’ union shames Kaiser Permanente for ending transgender surgeries for minors, Carleen Johnson, July 24, 2025, https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_4459f0eb-dd2f-4fb9-8c2d-3f968f9b40f7.html

“Critics pushing to ban transgender surgeries on young people argue that minors aren’t mature enough to consent to receiving life-altering care.”

Here’s Why I Tell My Students Not To Chat With AI ‘Friends’, Paul Matthews, July 22, 2025, https://www.linkedin.com/posts/paulmatthewsai_heres-why-i-tell-my-students-not-to-chat-activity-7353877101877366785-gQqw/

“It’s all about you... It’s a radically self-centred vision for friendships. It’s all receiving and no giving. After all, what can you give to algorithm?”

🏠 Homelessness and Public Safety

Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Takes Action To End Crime And Disorder On America’s Streets, The White House, July 24, 2025, https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/07/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-takes-action-to-end-crime-and-disorder-on-americas-streets/

“ENSURING AMERICANS FEEL SAFE IN THEIR OWN CITIES AND TOWNS: President Trump is taking a new approach focused on protecting public safety.”

Homeless People Can Be Removed From Streets By Cities, States In New Trump Executive Order, Peter Pinedo, July 24, 2025, https://www.foxnews.com/politics/homeless-people-can-removed-from-streets-cities-states-new-trump-executive-order

“It directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to ‘reverse judicial precedents and end consent decrees’ stopping or limiting cities and states from removing homeless individuals from the streets and moving them to treatment centers.”

Trump executive order threatens funding for WA Housing First strategy, Spencer Pauley, July 25, 2025, https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_bd1078d3-58b2-486f-ac49-d17a12774dea.html

“President Donald Trump’s new executive order is a sharp blow to Washington state municipalities’ Housing First strategies, with potential loss of federal funding if they do not adhere to new requirements.”

🏛️ Washington State Policy and Governance

Rep. Chase Explains His Win-Win Act That Would Create Two 'Autonomous Regions' In Washington State, HRC All Access, July 25, 2025, https://hrcallaccess.com/news/rep-chase-explains-his-win-win-act-that-would-create-two-autonomous-regions-in-washington-state/

“Chase introduced the legislation because many people in rural and eastern Washington do not feel that their voices are being heard and are not represented in Olympia.”

John Braun: Something Else We Didn’t Need – Higher Fees for Fishing, Hunting and Parks, John Braun, https://www.yelmonline.com/stories/john-braun-something-else-we-didnt-need-higher-fees-for-fishing-hunting-and-parks,384518

“Republican legislators have rightfully focused on how majority Democrats just approved the largest tax package in Washington history, which will raise state and local taxes by a combined $12.2 billion over the next four years.”

The impact of HB 2049 on WA property taxes, Washington State House Republicans, July 23, 2025, https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1186976816804864&set=a.243503354485553

“Unfortunately, property taxes will increase for many homeowners in Washington due to House Bill 2049.”

🌾 Rural Communities & 🐺 Wildlife

Rural leaders learn to energize their communities, Sue Lani Madsen, July 23, 2025, https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_6d6c26be-b7a2-4eb7-b87c-57fa165b3329.html

“Rural activists from over a dozen small communities were recently challenged by Deb Brown, author of ‘Save Your Small Town,’ who gave her advice bluntly: ‘Kill your committees. Work by project around your goals.’”

WDFW considering lethal removal of a wolf or wolves from Togo pack, WDFW, July 25, 2025, https://wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/at-risk/species-recovery/gray-wolf/updates/wdfw-considering-lethal-removal-wolf-or-wolves-togo-pack

“Given the large size of grazing allotments in this pack area and consistent current range riding efforts, WDFW's district team doesn’t think there are additional reactive non-lethal deterrents appropriate for this situation.”

🌬️ Energy and Environment

No Windmills in the USA, Rapid Response 47 on X, July 27, 2025, https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1949506591205560425

“We will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States. They're killing us. They're killing the beauty of our scenery ... It's the most expensive form of energy. It's no good. They're made in China.”

🕵️ National Security and Government Abuse

Gregg Jarrett: How Obama cronies created Trump-Russia hoax — what happens next, Gregg Jarrett, July 19, 2025, https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/gregg-jarrett-how-obama-cronies-created-trump-russia-hoax-what-happens-next

“Obama and his national security team ‘manufactured and politicized’ phony intelligence to help frame Donald Trump”

As always, these headlines are more than news—they’re signals. They reveal where the pressure points are, where the overreach begins, and where citizens are drawing the line. Read closely, share widely, and stay engaged. What happens next depends on what informed people are willing to do now.

