Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Delmer Eldred's avatar
Delmer Eldred
2dEdited

Nancy thank you for the kind words but you are one of the greatest citizen actives we have and we are not just opposing, we are at war to free Washington State from strangle hold that the Democrat Socialist have on the hard working taxpayer. And it is time for people to band together and say enough is enough. During the Democrat majority we have seen the budget become the increasing spending monster that will bankrupt this state if people are not held responsible and we have seen crime increases that have become a crisis. All that to say nothing will change without the people standing up and the best way to do that is working with Influencing Olympia Effectively. This year is going to be Legislative hell but if we work together we can start pushing back the control that Olympia has.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike H's avatar
Mike H
3d

If I had not already had the good fortune to relocate out of the state of Washington I'd be doing so now. You have a highly partisan Supreme Court that has found ways around constitutional provisions (income tax) and now decided it is the legislature. This is what happens in one party states. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Washington needs more balanced representation. As more people and businesses depart, perhaps voters will get the message, but based on what I know about my Democrat friends that is going to take an epic crisis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture