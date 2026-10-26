Story One: The PDC Changes the Rules Mid-Game

Synopsis: Can the referee change the rules in the final quarter?

On Oct. 22, Washington’s Public Disclosure Commission suspended enforcement of the state’s late-money caps, which bar any one donor from giving more than $75,000 to a statewide campaign or $7,500 to other campaigns, including PACs, in the 21 days before an election. The PDC cited federal court concerns about whether the law can be enforced, and says the usual per-candidate limits still apply.

Even a Democratic consultant told The Seattle Times it was “horrible timing.” Brian Heywood of Let’s Go Washington says all five unelected commissioners appear to have pulled Democratic ballots in the presidential primary, and Rep. Viet Nguyen notes that state law allows no more than three from one party.

The WA GOP says the change helps the union-backed Supreme Court incumbents, and Judge Dave Larson says that same group has already raised a record $1.3 million in his judicial race.

From the Bookmarks:

Brian Heywood: “So 12 days before Election Day, the PDC suddenly stopped enforcing the late-money cap on PAC giving. Candidate limits still apply. The big PAC checks are now open season.”

Viet Q Nguyen: “RCW 29B.20.010 (the governing statute) states: ‘No more than three commissioners shall have an identification with the same political party.’ If true that they all pulled Democratic ballots in the Presidential Primary, this is a big issue.”

Washington State GOP: “Just before the midterm election when no one is watching, Washington’s PDC suspends the rules on large pre-election contributions.”

Judge Dave Larson (Ret.): “This group of public employee unions and lawyers has already raised $1,299,412.17, a record sum of money in a judicial race, to spread their lies.”

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The PDC Changes the Rules Mid-Game

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Story Two: Who Pays When Job Creators Leave?

Synopsis: If you tax something, do you get less of it?

Washington’s new 9.9% income tax on high earners is set for 2028, and I-645 on this fall’s ballot would repeal it. Supporters of the tax say it makes a “regressive” system fairer.

Critics on X and LinkedIn say the bigger story is who leaves. Joe Wallin asks whether the founders of Amazon, Microsoft and Starbucks would choose Washington today.

Andrew Skotdal points to a new capital gains tax, a higher estate tax and the income tax in just three years. Andrea Smiley warns the cap on charitable deductions will hurt local giving, and Jonathan Choe says nonprofits will feel it.

One X user even argues that repeal could bring in more money, since people leaving takes other tax streams with them.

From the Bookmarks:

Joe: “It could be argued that it’s possible that overturning the Washington income tax could actually result in more tax collections to the state than if we pay the tax. The number of people leaving the state with hurt a lot of other tax streams.”

Joe Wallin: “Would those builders choose Washington today, with a new 9.9% income tax coming in 2028? I wouldn’t take it for granted.”

Jonathan Choe: “If you are a non-profit or depend on rich folk to donate to your cause, the unconstitutional income tax will decimate giving.”

Brian Hansford: “This is the most precarious the state’s economy has ever felt since I’ve lived here.”

Dangerous Rhetoric: “Washington’s ‘regressive’ tax debate ignores where people and money are moving.”

Andrew Skotdal on LinkedIn: “Washington State’s new 9.9% cap gains tax, new 35% death tax, and new 10% income tax, over a three year period, sends a very clear message that job creators aren’t wanted, regardless of any back tracking.”

Andrea Smiley on LinkedIn: “Why was limiting charitable deductions to $100k (household combined income) necessary?! The wealthy who can give this much probably won’t now and our communities will be worse off.”

Mountain States Policy Center on LinkedIn: “If you tax something, you get less of it... right?”

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Story Three: Hobbs in the Room

Synopsis: Why was Washington’s top election official at this meeting?

Independent researcher DataRepublican released video of Danielle Reiff of the Democracy Renewal Group, a group of former USAID democracy officers, describing “democratic emergency” scenarios in which the federal government could be treated as illegitimate, followed by a “transitional” government.

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs was in the audience. In the clip, he says he has had the same conversation with German and Japanese officials, but declines to commit because “we’re winning.”

Rep. Jim Walsh calls the groups behind the plan “anti-democratic.”

From the Bookmarks:

Jim Walsh: “She shared video of WA Sec of State Steve Hobbs simping to an organization and called ‘Democracy Renewal Group’ (DRG) that advocates for violent action against elected governments.”

DataRepublican (small r): “So if your entire plan is built around what happens after the Insurrection Act is invoked, you are building a plan around mass violence happening.”

Sassafrass84: “Former USAID people, DSA-linked groups, and the rest openly talking about red lines, declaring the federal government illegitimate, provisional governors.”

Cynical Publius: “The Color Revolution plot includes CURRENT EMPLOYEES OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.”

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