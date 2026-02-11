Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert's avatar
Robert
2d

Thank you, Nancy, this is spot on! I emailed my representatives with my wishes for a “no” vote. The market should pick winners and losers, not the government. Ever!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture