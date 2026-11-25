Glenn Harlan Reynolds just coined a new word: “Oikicide.”

On Nov. 20, he defined oikicide as the deliberate eradication, or the attempt at the same, of one’s own people and culture. He built the term on Roger Scruton’s older idea of oikophobia, the habit of siding with “them” against “us.”

Oikophobia was contempt. Oikicide is action. Leaders once looked down on the people who built the country. Now some of them work to make those people poorer, weaker, and less able to pass a living on to their children.

Washington is living the pattern. The people who raise the cattle, grow the wheat, build the houses, and coach the girls’ teams are being fined, regulated, and taxed in ways that shrink their future. That is not neutral policy. That is oikicide.

Wolves Come First in Eastern Washington

Start in Eastern Washington. Wolves have recovered there. The eastern third of the state has long met recovery goals. Yet under state rule WAC 220-440-080 a rancher, or a family member or documented employee, may kill one gray wolf without a permit only if the wolf is attacking livestock, and only in the federally delisted eastern third. “Non-lethals” are the preferred tools of WDFW. They are worthless. Depredation continues.

The “caught-in-the-act” rule is narrow, paperwork-heavy, and always under pressure to be narrowed further. For cattle producers who have fed their neighbors for generations, the message is clear: The wolf comes first.

During the last legislative session, a Democrat leader on the Senate Agriculture committee told me: “I can’t help you. There are members in my caucus that don’t think cattle is the best use of that land.” Your livestock, your property, and your livelihood come second.

RELATED:

King Ranch Under Siege

Move south to Grant and Douglas counties. In 2023 the Department of Ecology fined Wade and Teresa King of King Ranch $267,540. Ecology ordered them to “restore” sites the family has used as stock-water ponds for decades in country that gets seven to ten inches of rain a year.

Ecology calls the stock ponds rare alkali wetlands. Estimated compliance costs exceed $3.7 million. The state terminated long-held grazing leases. The Kings have been pushed into an administrative process before a governor-appointed board. They are fighting for the right to a jury trial. This is an existential threat to a working ranch that feeds thousands of people. Property rights and due process are under attack.

RELATED:

Codes and Mandates That Price Out Homes

The same spirit of disdain shows up in housing and power policy. The Clean Energy Transformation Act of 2019 and the successive Washington State Energy Codes demand higher insulation, better windows, heat pumps, EV-ready electrical service, and balanced ventilation. Those rules add thousands of dollars to the cost of a new home and are causing an affordable housing crisis.

At the same time, CETA’s clean-energy mandates have helped drive residential electricity rates higher. Puget Sound Energy rates have climbed sharply since 2019, with more increases proposed. Working families and young couples feel the bite first. Starter homes become harder to build and more expensive to keep warm. Affordable housing is not advanced by making every new house a boutique energy project.

RELATED:

The Lower Snake River Dams

The attack on affordable power continues at the Lower Snake River dams. Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose, and Lower Granite supply reliable hydropower, irrigation water, and barge transport for wheat and other crops. Studies of breaching show that shifting the freight to road and rail would require billions in new infrastructure and would raise costs for agriculture.

These dams are carbon-free and produce dispatchable power. Dispatchable means the power can be turned up or turned down on demand. Wind and solar only produce power when the wind blows or the sun shines. Removing the dams to favor salmon recovery would raise power prices and further strain rural economies that already operate on thin margins. That is not conservation. That is the deliberate reduction of the productive base of the state.

RELATED:

Fairness in Girls’ Sports

The same contempt for the people also appears in our schools. Washington voters passed Initiative 638 in November 2026. The measure requires that biologically male students be kept out of girls’ sports. Implementation is already under legal challenge. Some school districts are resisting the law.

The core issue is fairness and safety for female athletes. When institutions treat biological reality as optional, girls lose scholarships, podiums, and privacy. Parents who want their daughters to compete on a level field are told they are the problem. That is an attack on the next generation of young women.

RELATED:

The Income Tax Opens the Door

Finally, the income tax. In March 2026 the Legislature passed and Governor Ferguson signed ESSB 6346. The law imposes a 9.9-percent tax on household income above one million dollars beginning in 2028. Initiative 645, which would have repealed the tax and barred future income taxes, was defeated at the ballot box.

Washington’s long tradition of no state income tax is broken for high earners. Thresholds and rates can be changed later. The measure opens the door to broader taxation of productive people and capital. Talent and investment are already heading for the exit. Oikicide does not stop at the ranch gate, the building site, or the school locker room. Now it reaches into your pocketbook.

RELATED: How Washington’s Supreme Court decides the fate of the income tax.

Never, Ever Give Up

These policies are not acts of nature. They are choices. Eastern Washington counties, ranch families, builders, and parents have already pushed back through comment periods, lawsuits, and initiatives.

Courts have slowed the King Ranch administrative proceeding while the jury-trial question is litigated. Voters showed majority support for protecting girls’ sports. Federal agencies are examining Title IX compliance. The fight is not over.

President Trump once told graduates “Things are not always fair… but you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight. Never ever ever give up!” That is the instruction for this moment.

Your TO-DO List

Contact your legislators on energy codes and the dams. Support the Kings’ defense of property rights. Submit comments on wolf rules. Demand that Initiative 638 be enforced. Keep pressure on the income-tax expansion. Local control and ordinary citizens still matter.

The productive people of Washington are not the problem. They are the solution. Ranchers, farmers, builders, and parents have fed, powered, and raised this state.

Once you can name the problem, you can solve the problem. Oikicide is the name. It can be opposed. It can be reversed. Put your head down and your shoulder to the wheel. Fight. Never give up. The next generation is watching.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

SOURCES:

(1) Word of the Year: Oikicide, Glenn Harlan Reynolds, Instapundit Substack, November 20, 2026, https://bit.ly/498MlzB

(2) Killing wolves attacking domestic animals, WAC 220-440-080, Washington State Legislature, https://bit.ly/3WUowsB

(3) King Ranch penalty, Washington State Department of Ecology, https://bit.ly/4zGViey

(4) Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA), Washington State Department of Commerce, https://bit.ly/4zxZvkr

(5) Lower Snake River Dams Study, Washington State Department of Commerce, https://bit.ly/4zEzLDb

(6) U.S. Department of Education Launches Directed Investigation into Washington State School District for Reportedly Continuing to Allow Men in Women’s Sports, U.S. Department of Education, November 16, 2026, https://bit.ly/4ANLzUn

(7) Final Bill Report, ESSB 6346 – Establishing a Tax on Millionaires, Washington State Legislature, 2026, https://bit.ly/4kZQlJW

(8) President Trump “Never Give Up!” MOTIVATIONAL VIDEO (ORIGINAL), America First America Forever, https://bit.ly/48Gn4wz

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