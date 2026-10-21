Story One: Parents and Girls on the Ballot

Synopsis: Who should decide what happens to kids at school?

Two initiatives on Washington’s ballot answer that question for parents. I-001 would restore the 2024 Parents’ Bill of Rights, which the Legislature rewrote in 2025. Backers say the rewrite cut parents’ right to be told before their child is offered medical services at school and stretched the deadline for handing over records from 10 business days to 45 days.

I-638 would keep boys out of girls’ sports and locker rooms. Supporters say it is pro-girl, not anti-anyone, and point to a rally in Camas on Wednesday for the cross-country girls who refused to compete against a male runner.

Opponents say I-001 could put some kids at risk and that enforcing I-638 would mean invasive exams. Backers answer that the WIAA’s own recommended physical forms already ask about biological sex.

From the Bookmarks:

Beth Dutton: “Know what they cut? Your right to be told before your kid is offered medical services at school. They also gave the school 45 days to hand over your kid’s records. The original said 10 business days.”

Moms for Liberty: “The 2025 rewrite of Washington’s parental rights law removed parental access to school medical records and the requirement that schools notify parents about medical services at school. I-001 would restore the original.”

King County GOP: “Parents are the best deciders for their children’s well-being, and it is time we end the practice of secret keeping in our schools.”

PNW Conservative: “VOTE YES on IL26-638. Protect Girls sports. ... It’s not ‘anti-tr*ns’. It’s pro-girls rights.”

Josh Johnson: “Yes, in fact, the WIAA already recommends Doctors ask about the biological sex and anatomy of a child before they participate in sports.”

Carleen Johnson: “Rally planned for this WED in Camas in support of the girls.”

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Story Two: Washington’s $1.17 Billion Question Meets a $30,000 Reward

Synopsis: Who keeps track of the money?

Washington’s State Auditor flagged about $1.17 billion in federal COVID aid as “questioned costs” across 11 state agencies in a 2024 report, meaning auditors could not find enough documentation to verify the spending followed the rules.

That figure is back in circulation this week because President Trump and Vice President Vance on Tuesday announced a $25 million Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, or WHIP, run by the Justice Department. Tips submitted through fraud.gov that lead to a conviction or major enforcement action can earn up to $30,000.

The first $10,000 check went to Nick Shirley, whose Minnesota daycare videos helped spark investigations there. Supporters say ordinary citizens are doing what state officials would not, and Washington whistleblowers now have a place to go.

From the Bookmarks:

Everett, West Seattle: “Auditors flagged $1.17 billion in federal COVID aid spent by Washington state as questionable.”

S.A. Dupres: “President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are announcing a $25 million incentive program today to root out federal fraud, offering whistleblowers $30,000 for tips that lead to convictions or major federal enforcement actions.”

Edward Coristine: “You can now report fraud directly on the [fraud.gov] platform with a reward up to 30k.”

Eric Daugherty: “NICK SHIRLEY is OFFICIALLY being awarded $10,000 for exposing Minnesota’s fraud machine — the FIRST check from the new President Trump fraud whistleblower program.”

Carrie Hartwig: “PAY ATTENTION WA. STATE WHISTLEBLOWERS!!!”

Marsha Michaelis: “Millions of dollars are being mismanaged and stolen, even as people suffer and die in the streets. ... We need accountability NOW.”

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Washington’s $1.17 Billion Question Meets a $30,000 Reward

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Story Three: Wheat on Trucks

Synopsis: What happens to Eastern Washington’s wheat if the Snake River dams come out?

A roughly $4 million WSDOT study ordered by the Legislature modeled moving barge freight to rail and trucks. The rail options run about $3.8 billion to $5.9 billion to build, and putting the grain on roads with no new rail would push carbon emissions from about 209,700 tons a year to 453,700 tons.

Supporters of breaching want to help threatened salmon and steelhead, but they ignore the successful work done to improve salmon survival. Defenders of the dams say barges are far more efficient than trucks and that the dams also supply clean power and water for farms. Supporters of common sense say there is no climate crisis to justify ‘going green.’

From the Bookmarks:

Steve Werner: “The Lower Snake River Dams Transportation Study is a legislatively directed WSDOT analysis (budget roughly $4 million for the main contractor work; the Legislature authorized up to $5 million).”

Michael Baumgartner for WA-5: “It’s how our wheat gets to market and how we generate clean power for our homes. ... they aren’t going anywhere on my watch.”

Paul Noel: “Removing freight navigation is the best way to increase fuel use. Ships are stunningly more efficient than rail or trucks.”

Halle MAGA: “Tearing down the Snake River Dam would also entail the loss of valuable water for American farmers who depend on the Snake River Dam.”

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