Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Paulene Dougherty's avatar
Paulene Dougherty
2d

So it's the enviro Nazis and the climate grifters that are making our utility rates go sky high!

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1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
Ed Meyer's avatar
Ed Meyer
3d

The Democracy Renewal Group (DRG) is a bunch of former USAID "Color Revolution" operatives who are planning to execute a color revolution here in the U.S. A bunch of their operations video's/documents/recordings were recently disclosed by DataRepublican on X.

https://x.com/DataRepublican/status/2113256798878916775?s=20

In her post, she divides things into Parts 1 thru 7.

Part 5, "When and How to Declare the Federal Government Illegitimate" is a clip of Danielle Reiff of DRG pitching her vision to an audience including our very own SecState Steve Hobbs. He sure does enjoy it. One of the "Red Lines" Reiff points to is unrest over the security of elections. Perhaps this is where Ferguson is going with the Guard...

For more information about the DRG: https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/masterstrokes-thursday-october-22

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