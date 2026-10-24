Story One: Plainclothes Guard at the Drop Box

Synopsis: Who’s watching your ballot drop box?

Gov. Bob Ferguson wrote to county auditors offering an “Election Neighborhood Watch”: unarmed National Guard members, out of uniform, who would “inconspicuously monitor” drop boxes and not talk to voters. He pointed to the 2024 ballot box fire in Vancouver and recent white-powder letters sent to officials, including the Secretary of State.

Thurston, Pierce, Snohomish and King counties said yes. Spokane County said no, and its auditor says there have been no “significant reports” of security problems.

Critics on X ask why troops in plain clothes would make voters feel safer, and Rep. Jim Walsh asks how it squares with state law on election sites. Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department says it is sending its largest-ever number of election observers on Election Day.

From the Bookmarks:

S.A. Dupres: “Gov. Bob Ferguson sent a letter to county auditors offering the option to use plainclothes, unarmed National Guard members to watch over ballot drop boxes and busy voting spots.”

Brandi Kruse: “The state claims (with no proof) that the federal government plans to send agents to drop boxes to intimidate voters. So to fix that problem, they’re going to … send troops to drop boxes?”

Washington State Facts: “Washington’s governor wants National Guard personnel watching ballot drop boxes, OUT OF UNIFORM, days before an election. Why now? Who requested this? What threat prompted it?”

Jim Walsh: “How does Ferguson’s saber rattling [over National Guard deployment] comply with RCW 9.41.284 [banning firearms near election activities]?”

AAGHarmeetDhillon: “We @CivilRights are sending the largest number of election observers to the polls on Election Day this Nov. @TheJusticeDept will be eyes and ears for any violations, and may take legal action afterwards.”

WA’tonian Truthseeker: “They’ll just look like rando’s hanging around watching. Does that not look more intimidating than seeing guard in there uniforms?”

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Story Two: The WSSDA Turnaround

Synopsis: Who speaks for your school board in Olympia?

The Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) is the state agency that represents every school board member, and its positions shape its lobbying at the Legislature. At its Sept. 19 General Assembly, directors took up 70 items, retired or merged 28 positions and added six, including new ones on cell phones and AI.

Board members then voted Oct. 1-16 for WSSDA’s board and committees. Rep. Jim Walsh credits the group’s Conservative Caucus with years of work to “restore balance and common sense.” According to caucus organizers, conservative candidates won 28 of 30 races in this month’s WSSDA elections.

Parents’ rights supporters say the stakes are clear, from I-001 on this fall’s ballot to school safety bills they say Democrats blocked.

From the Bookmarks:

Jim Walsh: “The Conservative Caucus within the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) has been working steadily for several years to restore balance and common sense to that organization. This reform and restoration effort will yield better results for public school policy in WA.”

WSSDA and State Board results are in

The 2026 WSSDA and State Board of Education election results are out. Who will be shaping school policy for Washington's kids? Link

Joe: “The only reason anyone would vote against I-001, the parents’ rights initiative, is if people actually think the state can raise kids better than their parents.”

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Story Three: Washington’s Rising Power Bills

Synopsis: Why is your power bill climbing?

Puget Sound Energy has asked state regulators for a 29% residential electric increase by 2029, on top of hikes in 2025 and 2026. PSE says the plan pays for grid upgrades and for meeting state clean energy requirements.

The Utilities and Transportation Commission is expected to decide in late 2026. Todd Myers of the Washington Policy Center says the biggest drivers of what you pay come from out of the legislature in Olympia.

One X user’s rough comparison shows Chelan PUD customers paying $45-75 a month while PSE customers pay $145-165 or more. Supporters of common sense say there is no climate crisis to justify “going green.” Others warn against shutting down the hydro and gas plants that keep rates low.

From the Bookmarks:

Todd Myers: “Electricity rates in Washington state are climbing rapidly, with public and private utilities increasing rates by 30% over the next three years. Who is to blame? ... The biggest drivers of how much you pay comes from the state capitol.”

Good Dog, Happy Man: “Chelan PUD: roughly $45–75 ... Seattle City Light: roughly $130–150 ... PSE: often $145–165+ depending on usage above 600 kWh and local city tax.”

Increasingly Unsustainable WA Resident: “God help you if you use natural gas for anything... my bill went from $27 to $89 (pretty much just heating my water).”

DModeMD: “We need to maintain hydro and gas plants to keep our electricity costs down, not eliminate them. Let’s not make the same mistakes as California in eliminating baseload.”

Jim Walsh: “So, Nostradumbass inadvertently admits that rising energy prices are NOT caused by TrumpTrumpTrump.”

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