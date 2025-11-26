With just a few members, the Ferry County Republican Party is a small committee located in a small rural community. Even so, we’re committed to the Make America Great Again agenda. Recently, I was encouraged when I read an essay titled How Do I “Take Over” My Local GOP? (Part 1) by Matthew Hurtt. While the author is located in Virginia, his piece is exactly the kind of practical encouragement we need more of.

Washington’s party structure is quite different from Virginia’s, so his instructions on how to get involved won’t work here in Washington state. Political committees operate under state-specific rules. However the core issue is the same. People are angry, frustrated, and anxious about the direction of this country. But anger without action is just noise.

If you’re reading this and wondering what’s going wrong in this country, the first step is to stop watching from the sidelines and start showing up. We need to take your frustration and channel it into something that can make a difference. That starts with local political involvement.

The elephant in the room, pun intended, is generational. The Boomers are aging out. Say what you will about them, but they were the last generation raised with unapologetic pride in America, trust in God, and belief in the value of hard work. They understood the meaning of “Made in the USA” and they knew what it meant to defend it.

Today, I serve as the local party chair, but it’s not because I’m the most experienced or politically sharp. It’s because I’m one of the youngest and healthiest members who’s willing to do the work. Many of our members are older and the group is facing the challenges that come with aging. Over the past several years, I’ve seen firsthand how much generational knowledge is being lost—not just in politics, but across our entire culture.

For a long time, political activism has been a job for retirees. That was fine when the stakes weren’t as high. But the stakes now? They’re nothing short of civilizational.

The generations in their 40s and 50s, the ones who should be stepping up, were mal-educated by a public school system that stripped away faith, rewrote our history, and taught them to be ashamed of their own country. Many of them lean far left. And the ones who lean right often suffer from a sense of defeatism. A “what’s the point” attitude. That’s not an accident. It’s the result of a multi-decade psychological campaign to demoralize anyone who might stand in the way of radical change.

But there is hope. We’re starting to see signs of life in the younger generation—the Charlie Kirk generation. These young adults are rediscovering the truth. They’re finding faith, reconnecting with traditional values, and asking questions their teachers hoped they’d never ask. They’re skeptical of Big Government, Big Media, and Big Pharma. And they’re starting to show up.

But we can’t wait for them to retire to get involved.

We need them now.

We need young people—like Matthew Hurtt—to see political activism not as a career move, but as a calling. Because politics isn’t fun. It’s hard work. It’s slow, frustrating, and often thankless. But if we don’t show up, the void will be filled by those who hate everything this country was built on. Seattle’s recent mayor’s election demonstrates this problem well.

This isn’t just about taxes or roads. It’s about whether our Republic will survive the next generation. If you’re a parent, or a young person just starting out, and you’re not paying attention to politics, I promise you this: Politics will pay attention to you. You will not escape it. Your children won’t either. If you wait until retirement to get involved, there may be no freedom left to defend.



So I’m asking you to answer the call. Start with your local Republican committee, or find another way to serve that matches your strengths. Recently, two residents of our county were selected to participate on Washington’s Wolf Advisory Committee. They just couldn’t sit by and watch any longer, and I’m so grateful for their willingness to become involved in working to solve a problem that so impacts Ferry County.

Whether it’s writing letters to the editor or volunteering in your community, every effort matters. The important thing is to step forward. Many of us are ready to welcome you, and we need you now more than ever.

The future of this country doesn’t rest in Washington, D.C. It rests in county meetings, city and school board elections, and state legislatures. It rests in people like you deciding to take action before it’s too late.

As Matthew said in his post, “You don’t have to ask permission to get involved.” He’s right. So go. Learn. Stand.

And if you’re not sure where to begin, reach out. I’d be glad to help you find a first step that fits your talents and your season of life. How much you give will depend on what you are willing to sacrifice. But the sacrifice will be worth it. The freedom your children inherit depends on it.

