Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Delmer Eldred's avatar
Delmer Eldred
2d

Losing is not an option. We are in a political and moral war for the survival of America. The Atheist Liberalism cult is growing like a cancer. God has given us the choice; there is good and there is evil. When you see the Atheist liberalism cult and Muslim infiltration in our elections at every level, whether it be federal, state, or local, it is no time to behave; it is time to send the message to all who will listen, we are facing a serious threat by giving authority to the ones who hate you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Stewart's avatar
Steve Stewart
3d

Also, ideas have consequences.

So it’s no surprise that absolute power is the solitary virtue in all survival-of-the-fittest belief structures. It’s an ancient and diabolical faith practice.

Power lust has never been limited to Darwinism. It’s been systematized in Islam, in Progressive ideology, in Nazi propaganda… This terror, this hell of conquer-or-be-conquered is the only logical outcome for anyone who refuses to acknowledge that God exists and in His goodness holds each person accountable for each word and decision.

Thankfully, Jesus Christ is the only viable alternative to remaining a slave of fear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nancy D Churchill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture