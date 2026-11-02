Story One: Repeal WA’s Income Tax on I-645?

Synopsis: Will Washington keep its new income tax—or kill it before the first dollar is due?

Initiative 645 is on tomorrow’s ballot. A Yes vote would REPEAL the 9.9% tax on individual income over $1 million. It would also BAN state and local taxes on individual income. The tax was set to start in 2028, with first payments in 2029.

The Cato Institute gave Gov. Bob Ferguson an F and ranked him among the worst governors on freedom. Cato pinned much of that grade on the income tax he signed. Venture capitalist Matt McIlwain says state spending jumped from about $26 billion to more than $80 billion in 15 years. He calls it a spending problem, not a revenue problem. The Washington Policy Center notes spending has risen more than 140% in 12 years, with multi-billion-dollar deficits projected.

Opponents say repeal would cut funding for schools, colleges, and health care. The official fiscal note estimates about $11.4 billion less over several years if the tax never starts.

Supporters say Olympia already raised sales, capital-gains, and other taxes—and still wants more. Falling Seattle office values are already shifting more of the property-tax burden onto homeowners. Tomorrow decides whether the income tax stands.

From the Bookmarks:

Jason Rantz: “Bob Ferguson loves to brag about rankings. He won’t be touting this one. The Cato Institute just graded him the fifth-worst governor in America on freedom, behind only Hochul, Newsom and two other Democrats, and the income tax he signed is the reason. Will you vote to repeal it on November 3?”

Matt McIlwain: “WA spending has increased from $26 B to $80 B+ in 15years, we have a spending problem and an accountability problem: Why I am urging voters to Vote Yes on 645 to repeal WA’s income tax”

Brian Hansford: “Washington has never had a revenue problem. Until very recently, we actually had a budget surplus and Jay Inslee and Bob Ferguson squandered that. Repealing an income tax that hasn’t been collected yet only hurts the NGO grifters who can on the money to enrich themselves.”

PNW Conservative: “For 5 decades the Washington Democrats have been decrying our regressive tax system- our heavy reliance on sales taxes. This year they passed an income tax to “correct” this travesty. But guess what they forgot to do? That’s right, they didn’t decrease sales taxes….”

Viet Nguyen on LinkedIn: “Twenty of Seattle’s most valuable buildings lost 53% of their taxable value between 2021 and 2026... falling office assessments can shift more of the burden onto homeowners... It changes who pays.”

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Story Two: US Attorney: No Longer Any Doubt?

Synopsis: If Washington cannot check citizenship, how can it swear every ballot is legal?

Acting U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd says there is no longer any doubt that Washington is sending ballots to noncitizens. He says the only questions left are how many illegal votes are counted—and what the state will do about it. Floyd spoke after Secretary of State Steve Hobbs admitted the state has no system to identify noncitizens on the rolls.

Federal prosecutors flagged 405 suspected noncitizen voters tied to about 1,500 past ballots. They asked Hobbs to set those people’s current ballots aside until citizenship is confirmed. Hobbs refused. He called the federal list a “dumpster fire.” He says proven noncitizen voting is rare—about 15 cases since 1982—and that every voter already attests to citizenship on the ballot envelope.

Critics say an honor system is not a check. Floyd says noncitizens his office interviewed assumed they could vote because the state mailed them a ballot. He also warned that putting noncitizens on the rolls can expose them to federal crimes and immigration harm. Election Day is tomorrow. The state still has no citizenship screen.

From the Bookmarks:

Ari Hoffman: “US Attorney blasts WA Secretary of State over noncitizen ballots as official struggles to explain lack of citizenship checks. “There is no longer ANY doubt that ballots are being sent to non-citizens.\”“

Ari Hoffman: “There is no longer any doubt that ballots are being sent to noncitizens. The only questions are how many illegal votes are being counted and what the state will do about it. WA has no intention or ability to identify noncitizens & remove them from the voter rolls.”

Jason Rantz: “SCANDAL: Washington’s Secretary of State swears non-citizen voting is ‘vanishingly rare.’ There’s just one problem: his office admits it isn’t checking.”

Steve Gordon: “Wonder why Hobbs is clinging to his unconvincing narrative that there’s no election fraud in WA, (the crime that never happens that no on ever looks for)? And of course now, we have Gov Ferguson dispatching NATIONAL GUARD troops to ballot drop boxes.”

Stephen Miller: “Not one Democrat state — not one — has either a.) checked the citizenship status of their voter file or b.) shared their voter records with DHS to check citizenship. The total number of illegal and non-citizen voters is astronomical.”

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Story Three: Plainclothes Guard at Drop Boxes?

Synopsis: Should soldiers watch ballot drop boxes in street clothes—or in uniform where voters can see them?

Gov. Bob Ferguson offered counties unarmed National Guard members as an “Election Neighborhood Watch.” Seven counties accepted, including King, Pierce, and Snohomish. The troops wear plain clothes. They do not handle ballots or talk to voters. Officials say they are extra eyes after the 2024 Vancouver drop-box fire and recent white-powder letters.

Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank says the plan is dangerous. He argues soldiers are not trained for undercover work. He warns that voters on the right may think they are Antifa, voters on the left may think they are ICE, and everyone else may just see suspicious people. Swank says if the goal is safety, the Guard should wear uniforms and bright vests that say who they are.

About 1.7 million ballots are already back—roughly 32.8% of active voters. Voters 65 and older are at about 58.1%. Ages 18–24 are at about 13.3%. Most returns are coming through drop boxes. Ballots must be in a drop box by 8 p.m. tomorrow—or postmarked by Election Day—to count.

From the Bookmarks:

Sheriff Keith Swank: “@secstatewa and @GovBobFerguson did not consult with law enforcement professionals before implementing this. Had they consulted with, say me, I would have told them how dangerous it is to have undercover National Guard men and women monitoring drop boxes. Voters on the far right might think they are Antifa. Voters on the far left might think they are ICE, and normal people might think they are suspicious people (which they are). They are not trained in undercover operations, nor should they be. They are soldiers.”

PNW Conservative: “Washington: 1,694,643 ballots back, 32.8%. King County is at 30.2% and projecting 75%. That means most of the ballots they’re counting on are still on a kitchen counter under a pizza menu. Drop box. 8pm Tuesday. Not 8:01.”

PNW Conservative: “WA voter return stats. 65+: 58.1% 18–24: 13.3%. Grandma’s voting. The kids are still looking for a pen. Two days left.”

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