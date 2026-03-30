Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Jeff Lynn's avatar
Jeff Lynn
6d

Besides Ranked Choice oting (RCV) being a bad idea for elections, WA states top 2 primary and Alaska's blanket primary do not provide the best choice, IMO. Alaska's 2022 Senate and House races offer a good example of what can happen with RCV and blanket primaries. How red is Alaska? Trump won both the 2020 with 53% and 2024 election with 54.5%. RCV is not a factor in the Alaska Presidential election.

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Jeff Lynn's avatar
Jeff Lynn
6d

Along with Ranked Choice Voting (RCV), Alaska held their first non partisan Blanket Primary where the top 4 candidates advanced to the General election where RCV decided the winner. Lisa Murkowski's campaign was a strong supporter of the Blanket Primary believing Murkowski faced a more conservative GOP challenger in Kelly Tshibaka. In the Blanket Primary Murkowski got 45%, Tshibaka 38.5% with a democrat coming in 3rd with 7%.

In the 2022 U.S. Senate General election neither candidate won a majority in the first or second round. In the 3rd round incumbent moderate Republican Lisa Murkowski defeated Trump-endorsed Republican Kelly Tshibaka, 53.7% to 46.3% in the final round. Murkowski benefited heavily from second- and third-choice rankings.

In the 2022 Special (Aug) House race Sarah Palin(R) 48.5% lost to Mary Peltola(D) 51.5% in the second round. First round voting had Peltola at 40%, Palin at 31% and fellow republican Begich at 29%.

In the November House race, Palin lost to Peltola in the 3rd round, again Begich was the 3rd candidate and Chris Bye (L) 4th place. Round by round ballot counts.

Round 1 (First choices only; no majority → Bye eliminated):

Peltola: 128,403 (48.64%)

Palin: 68,178 (25.83%)

Begich: 62,404 (23.64%)

Bye: 4,986 (1.89%)

Round 2 (After Bye’s elimination; his votes redistributed):

Peltola: 129,433 (49.20%) — gained ~1,030

Palin: 69,242 (26.32%) — gained ~1,064

Begich: 64,392 (24.48%) — gained ~1,988

Bye: Eliminated

No majority yet → Begich (now lowest) eliminated.

Round 3 (Final round, after Begich’s elimination; his votes redistributed):

Mary Peltola (Winner): 136,893 votes — 54.94% (gained ~7,460 from Begich + prior)

Sarah Palin: 112,255 votes — 45.06% (gained ~43,013 from Begich + prior)

Begich and Bye: Eliminated

In a 2 candidate race from the beginning it is not certain that Peltola would have defeated Palin or that either would have garnered more than 50% with write in options. In the 2024 Alaska House race Palin did not run and Begich defeated Peltola in the 3rd round 51% to 49%. Begich led in each round finally getting the 50% win in round 3.

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