Story One: Seattle Hit a Taking Limit?

Synopsis: How far can Seattle go before rental rules become a taking?

In GRE Downtowner LLC v. City of Seattle, Division One of the Washington Court of Appeals reversed a lower-court dismissal and revived inverse-condemnation claims by the owner of Addison on Fourth, a 254-unit low-income complex near downtown.

GRE bought the building in 2012 for $12.5 million and spent $26.5 million more fixing it up. The owner says Seattle’s growing list of renter rules cut the rent it collected from about 93% to under 45%. It says that added up to nearly $6 million in losses from 2019 to 2023.

The appeals court held that GRE pleaded enough facts for both partial and per se regulatory-takings claims to move forward and sent the case back to King County Superior Court; it did not award compensation.

The Seattle Times reports the city attorney’s office is reviewing whether to appeal, while tenant advocates say the ordinances help balance landlord-tenant power and landlords say the ruling finally draws a constitutional line.

From the Bookmarks:

Future 42 on Facebook: “Seattle just received an important reminder: the Constitution can limit how much government can impose on property owners. In GRE Downtowner LLC v. City of Seattle, the Washington Court of Appeals revived an inverse-condemnation lawsuit challenging the cumulative impact of Seattle’s rental-housing and eviction ordinances.”

benmaritz: “Very big ruling today from the appeals court on Seattle’s tenant protections. For the first time a court has basically said there is a limit to how far govt can go before it’s a “taking””

Jim Walsh on X: “An important ruling from a WA state appeals court. “Takings” is a critical concept in constitutional property rights. Government agencies cannot take someone’s property or diminish its value by means of unreasonable taxes or regulations. … In this case (out of Seattle, but it has statewide significance), a state appeals court finally said “Enough!” And set some guidelines for when regulations become so unreasonable that they become unconstitutional takings.”

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Story Two: Can Tacoma Afford Measure 1?

Synopsis: Can Tacoma fund a new landlord-licensing and tenant-enforcement system while staring at a budget shortfall?

Safe Homes for All Initiative Measure No. 1 is on the November 3 ballot in Tacoma. It would make landlords get a rental license and pay a fee for each unit. It would also let tenants form unions, and landlords would have to bargain with them. The city would keep a public list of landlords. It could look into complaints and fine landlords at least $500 per violation. The highest fine would be five times the monthly rent.

The measure does not set rents. State law limits cities from doing that.

The City Manager, Hyun Kim, says the program could cost $8 million to $10 million a year. The city already expects a budget gap of about $40 million. Supporters say the cost is closer to $1 million. A local housing group estimates landlords would pay about $190 per unit if fees cover the cost.

The Rental Housing Association of Washington urges a No vote. It says the city can’t handle the cost. Future 42 warns the program would take money from police, fire and other basic services. Common sense economics indicates that increasing costs on landords will simply drive rents higher over time, worsening the affordable housing crisis.

From the Bookmarks:

Rental Housing Association of Washington on LinkedIn: “The City of Tacoma is not equipped to deal with the extreme cost of Initiative Measure 1. Vote NO on Initiative Measure 1 when you submit your ballot before November 3rd.”

Future 42: “Vote “No” on the Tacoma Housing Provider Fee and Enforcement Initiative … a sweeping new rental regulation proposal that the City Manager estimates could cost taxpayers and businesses $8 million to $10 million per year, on top of a projected $40 million General Fund budget shortfall for 2027–28.”

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Story Three: Who’s Buying the Court?

Synopsis: Should late money rewrite a Supreme Court race after ballots are already out?

On Oct. 22, Washington’s Public Disclosure Commission stopped enforcing a limit on last-minute campaign gifts. That limit covered the final 21 days before the election. It capped gifts at $75,000 for statewide campaigns and $7,500 for local ones. The commission said the limit raised constitutional concerns.

Soon after, The Seattle Times reported a $250,000 gift from the SEIU 775 union’s political committee. The money went to a group called Beware the Attack on Our Courts. The group quickly paid for mailers and online ads in one of five Supreme Court races. The ads boost Court of Appeals Judge Ian Birk and attack King County Judge Sean Patrick O’Donnell.

O’Donnell says the group is spending more than a million dollars on misleading ads against him. He also says Google pulled some of the ads because they broke its rules. Google doesn’t allow ads for Washington state candidates. Dave Larson says SEIU also gave $150,000 to the campaign against I-645. He notes that judges running for the court can still take only $2,400 per person.

Karim A. Merchant’s graphic shows more than $3.2 million given in the Supreme Court races.

People who defend the spending say both sides can now raise more, and voters get more information. Critics say the rules changed after ballots were already mailed, and that’s unfair in a race for the state’s highest court.

From the Bookmarks:

Sean P. O’Donnell on LinkedIn: “An independent expenditure called “Beware the Attack on Our Courts,” funded by the most powerful special interests in judicial elections is spending over a million dollars in deceptive, politicized, advertising attacking me. Today, Google busted it for running state campaigns ads on its platforms.”

Karim A. Merchant on Facebook: “Campaign contributions exceed $3.2 million dollars 🤯”

Judge Dave Larson (Ret.): “SEIU has put a total of $400,000 into a two-pronged attack on the income tax and on our Supreme Court candidates. On October 26, SEIU gave $150,000 to the campaign opposing I-645 (the income tax) and $250,000 to the committee attacking your judicial candidates, Beware the Attack on Our Courts. … Instead, the PDC handed Beware the Attack on Our Courts the ability to take an extra $250,000, a windfall granted in violation of state law.”

Charlie Harger, KIRO Newsradio: “It is wild to me that the rules got changed with 11 days to go until the election. Basically, the state PDC just said we are in the fourth quarter at the two minute warning, and suddenly you can play with 30 players instead of 11.”

Brian Heywood: “After the PDC changed the rules mid election to allow PACs supporting statewide candidates to take unlimited contributions: SEIU just donated $250K to the Beware PAC … An attempt to own the supreme court to ensure the constitutional protection against an income tax gets overturned by a hyper partisan group of judges”

Viet Q Nguyen: “Hey @seiu775 and plaintiffs trial laywers: another $250K to Beware the Attack on Our Courts, after the PDC lifted contribution limits. You and the plaintiffs’ trial lawyers are funding attacks on Scott Edwards, David Stevens, @odonnell4judge, @larsonforwa and Todd Bloom. Stop trying to buy our Supreme Court.” (Ed. Note: music video in the post 🎶)

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