Story One: Voters Passed I-638. Seattle Schools Want a Judge.

Synopsis: Voters approved I-638 by double digits. Why did the Seattle School Board vote to take it to court?

On Monday night, Nov. 9, the Seattle School Board held a special meeting. It met in closed session first. Then all seven members voted yes on Resolution 2026/27-11.

The resolution lets the district hire lawyers and take legal action over I-638. That is the girls’ sports initiative. KIRO 7 reports the board did not say what kind of legal action. It did not set a date.

Voters passed I-638 last week with nearly 56% of the vote. It takes effect Dec. 3. It keeps boys out of girls’ school sports. It also requires girl athletes to verify their sex.

Board member Joe Mizrahi said the district can’t follow I-638 without breaking other state laws on privacy and fair treatment. “We will be asking the courts for clarity,” he said. Board President Gina Topp said the vote does not stop the law. But she said, “hopefully we can maybe gain a little bit more time here.”

The Seattle Times reports the vote drew a smattering of applause. It also drew protest. KOMO reports I-638 supporter Amy Sousa called out after the vote: “Justice delayed is justice denied! Who will listen to those girls?”

Seattle is acting alone for now. Board members said other districts could follow. Separately, the Guardian reports, citing an unnamed source, that a coalition including the ACLU of Washington plans to sue before Dec. 3.

Voters made their choice. Now Seattle’s school board wants a judge to weigh in. It’s always “our democracy” until the left doesn’t get their way.

From the Bookmarks:

Brandi Kruse: “Seattle School Board votes to support legal action against the initiative protecting girls’ sports – then gets heckled by women’s rights activists. Deservedly so!”

Ari Hoffman: “Supporters of voter-approved I-638, to keep boys out of girls’ sports, are planning to attend an emergency Seattle Public School Board meeting tonight & call out the agency for having a meeting behind closed doors discussing legal options to oppose election results”

Amy Sousa: “While the Seattle school board decides whether or not to fight the will of the voters in 35 counties, we stand up for fairness for girls!”

Let’s Go Washington: “Ahnaleigh is one of the girls I-638 was created by and for. She raced against a male years ago and raced against a boy last weekend at State. Thanks to I-638, girls won’t be forced to compete against boys who want to take their places.”

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Voters Passed I-638. Seattle Schools Want a Judge.

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Story Two: A Tacoma Jury Sides With a Woman Prisoner

Synopsis: A woman says guards at Washington’s women’s prison ignored her pleas about her cellmate. What did a federal jury in Tacoma decide?

Mozzy Clark was held at the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Gig Harbor. In early 2022, she shared a cell for ten days with a transgender inmate who was born male. Gig Harbor Now reported her lawsuit says the cellmate was a convicted sex offender who had served time in a men’s prison. She says the cellmate harassed and assaulted her “multiple times.”

She says she asked officers to move her. A federal judge’s September ruling lays out her side. One officer told her to “get over it.” Another joked that “the going rate is a bag of chips.” The cellmate was moved the same day she filed a formal complaint.

The judge threw out most of her claims. Only her claims against two officers were left for a jury.

On Monday, her lawyer, David Pivtorak, posted that a unanimous federal jury in Tacoma awarded her $150,000 for violation of her constitutional rights. He said a second trial against the Department of Corrections is set for February in state court. As of this writing, we could not find a news report on the verdict beyond his post.

The case is bigger than one cell. In May, the U.S. Justice Department opened an investigation into the women’s prison, the Washington State Standard reported. At the time, the prison held 20 transgender inmates. The Department of Corrections said it would cooperate.

The jury has spoken for one woman. The state’s housing policy is still in place.

From the Bookmarks:

David Pivtorak: “VERDICT ALERT: A unanimous federal jury in deep-blue Tacoma just awarded my client $150,000 for violation of her constitutional rights in this case. We are also scheduled to go to trial in February against the Department of Corrections in state court on her negligence claims.”

Wesley Yang: “Washington state locks up female prisoners with men who claim to be women after a ‘multidisciplinary review’... A unanimous jury awarded her a modest sum. The verdict leaves in place the policy.”

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A Tacoma Jury Sides With a Woman Prisoner

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Story Three: A $654 Million Mistake, and Businesses Eye the Door

Synopsis: Olympia already faces a budget hole in the billions. How did an accounting error make it worse?

From 2020 to 2025, the state Health Care Authority under-reported what it spent on children’s health coverage. That is the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP. It covers kids whose families earn too much for Medicaid.

Axios Seattle reports the federal government then cut Washington’s yearly CHIP amount. It went from about $250 million to about $133 million. Nonpartisan Senate staff estimate the total hit could reach $654 million through 2031.

The agency disputes that number. It says the fix it is seeking could erase much of it. Senate budget chair June Robinson, a Democrat, said lawmakers may need about $100 million in the next budget. Republican Sen. Chris Gildon said even that is a big problem on top of a multibillion-dollar shortfall.

Meanwhile, businesses are talking about leaving. In a Seattle Metro Chamber and Downtown Seattle Association survey, 47% of businesses that answered said they had seriously thought about moving jobs or money out of Seattle. Public safety and taxes tied as their top worries. The survey drew 247 responses. Businesses chose to take part, so it is not a random sample.

The state revenue forecast comes later this month. Then the governor’s budget in December. Watch whether Olympia cuts spending or reaches for more taxes.

From the Bookmarks:

Melissa Santos: “Scoop: Accounting error could cost Washington state $654M, Senate staff says. #waleg”

Brandi Kruse: “’I will not be coerced into paying an unconstitutional tax to fund things I find reprehensible’: @KYRRadio says he plans to move his business after voters reject I-645.”

Future 42: “Nearly half of businesses in Seattle responded to a recent survey that they were seriously considering leaving the city over public safety and taxes.”

Washington Needs 2 Compete on LinkedIn: “When Washington can compete, everyone wins. Owner Rick Koch understands that a strong regional economy means more opportunities for workers and more affordability for families to maintain their homes and livelihoods.”

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A $654 Million Mistake, and Businesses Eye the Door

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